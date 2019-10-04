Barron's Calendar -- Barron's

Monday 10/7

The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for August. Economists forecast a $15 billion increase in total outstanding consumer debt to $4.14 trillion, which would be an all-time high.

Tuesday 10/8

Levi Strauss, inventor of blue jeans, reports third quarter results.

Procter & Gamble holds its annual meeting of shareholders in Cincinnati.

F ederal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the 61st annual meeting of the National Association for Business Economics in Denver.

The National Federation of Independent Business releases its Small Business Optimism Index for September. Consensus estimates are for 102 reading, down from August's 103.1.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its producer price index for September. Expectations are for a 0.1% increase in the PPI, even with August's uptick. The core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen rising 0.2% after a 0.3% gain in August.

Wednesday 10/9

The Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes from its mid-September meeting, when it cut the federal-funds rate a quarter of a percentage point to 1.75%-2%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for August. Economists forecast 7.25 million job openings on the last business day of August, little changed from July.

Thursday 10/10

Delta Air Lines holds a conference call to discuss its September quarter earnings.

Hormel Foods webcasts its 2019 Investor Day.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its consumer price index for September. Core CPI is expected to jump 2.4% from the previous year, even with August's level.

The Treasury Department is scheduled to release the Monthly Treasury Statement for September, the last month of fiscal 2019. Through the first 11 months of this fiscal year, the U.S. has run a deficit of $1.07 trillion, compared with $898 billion in the same period for fiscal 2018.

Friday 10/11

Fastenal reports quarterly results.

Raytheon and United Technologies hold special shareholder meetings, in New York and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., respectively, to approve a merger of equals proposed in June. The combined firm, to be called Raytheon Technologies, would be the second-largest U.S. aerospace and defense contractor, with about $74 billion in annual revenue.

