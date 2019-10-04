Barron's Calendar -- Barron's

Log in
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.

(LEVI)
Barron's Calendar

10/04/2019

Monday 10/7

The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for August. Economists forecast a $15 billion increase in total outstanding consumer debt to $4.14 trillion, which would be an all-time high.

Tuesday 10/8

Levi Strauss, inventor of blue jeans, reports third quarter results.

Procter & Gamble holds its annual meeting of shareholders in Cincinnati.

F ederal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the 61st annual meeting of the National Association for Business Economics in Denver.

The National Federation of Independent Business releases its Small Business Optimism Index for September. Consensus estimates are for 102 reading, down from August's 103.1.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its producer price index for September. Expectations are for a 0.1% increase in the PPI, even with August's uptick. The core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen rising 0.2% after a 0.3% gain in August.

Wednesday 10/9

The Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes from its mid-September meeting, when it cut the federal-funds rate a quarter of a percentage point to 1.75%-2%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for August. Economists forecast 7.25 million job openings on the last business day of August, little changed from July.

Thursday 10/10

Delta Air Lines holds a conference call to discuss its September quarter earnings.

Hormel Foods webcasts its 2019 Investor Day.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its consumer price index for September. Core CPI is expected to jump 2.4% from the previous year, even with August's level.

The Treasury Department is scheduled to release the Monthly Treasury Statement for September, the last month of fiscal 2019. Through the first 11 months of this fiscal year, the U.S. has run a deficit of $1.07 trillion, compared with $898 billion in the same period for fiscal 2018.

Friday 10/11

Fastenal reports quarterly results.

Raytheon and United Technologies hold special shareholder meetings, in New York and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., respectively, to approve a merger of equals proposed in June. The combined firm, to be called Raytheon Technologies, would be the second-largest U.S. aerospace and defense contractor, with about $74 billion in annual revenue.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELTA AIR LINES INC. 1.86% 53.81 Delayed Quote.7.84%
FASTENAL COMPANY 2.48% 31.78 Delayed Quote.21.55%
HORMEL FOODS 1.60% 43.74 Delayed Quote.0.87%
LEVI STRAUSS & CO. -0.82% 19.29 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 1.86% 124 Delayed Quote.34.90%
RAYTHEON 0.37% 194.45 Delayed Quote.26.80%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 1.52% 133.21 Delayed Quote.25.10%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 806 M
EBIT 2019 607 M
Net income 2019 393 M
Debt 2019 78,3 M
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,32x
EV / Sales2020 1,18x
Capitalization 7 571 M
Chart LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
Duration : Period :
Levi Strauss & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 23,13  $
Last Close Price 19,29  $
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Victor Bergh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen C. Neal Chairman
Harmit J. Singh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Troy Alstead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.0.00%7 473
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE34.31%200 145
VF CORPORATION22.19%35 434
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.56.36%25 082
MONCLER S.P.A.10.99%8 996
UNDER ARMOUR9.11%8 584
