Levi Strauss : Announces 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on July 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at the company’s headquarters located at 1155 Battery Street, San Francisco, CA 94111. Holders of the company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock at the close of business on May 17, 2019, the record date, will be entitled to receive notice of and vote their shares at the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, and Denizen® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,000 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported fiscal 2018 net revenues were $5.6 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com.

Source: Levi Strauss & Co. Investor Relations

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005963/en/