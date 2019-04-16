Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Levi Strauss & Co.    LEVI

LEVI STRAUSS & CO.

(LEVI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Levi Strauss : Announces 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on July 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at the company’s headquarters located at 1155 Battery Street, San Francisco, CA 94111. Holders of the company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock at the close of business on May 17, 2019, the record date, will be entitled to receive notice of and vote their shares at the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, and Denizen® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,000 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported fiscal 2018 net revenues were $5.6 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com.

Source: Levi Strauss & Co. Investor Relations


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
04:32pLEVI STRAUSS : Announces 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting
BU
04/10LEVI STRAUSS : fiscal 1Q revenue up 7% in first post-IPO report
AQ
04/10LEVI STRAUSS : A Sue Unerman FROM
AQ
04/09LEVI STRAUSS : revenue rises in first post-IPO quarterly report
RE
04/09SELLING WITH THE ENEMY : Why rival retailers embrace Amazon.com
RE
04/09LEVI STRAUSS : swings to 1Q profit; revenue up nearly 7%
AQ
04/09LEVI STRAUSS : fiscal 1Q revenue up 7% in first post-IPO report.
AQ
04/09LEVI STRAUSS & CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04/09LEVI STRAUSS : & CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
04/09LEVI STRAUSS : nbsp;& Co. Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings
BU
More news
Chart LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
Duration : Period :
Levi Strauss & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Victor Bergh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen C. Neal Chairman
Harmit J. Singh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter E. Haas Director
Patricia Salas Pineda Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.0.00%9 408
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE32.82%195 822
VF CORPORATION27.84%36 079
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.41.44%22 525
MONCLER25.44%10 582
RALPH LAUREN CORP22.93%9 999
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About