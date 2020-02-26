Log in
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.

LEVI STRAUSS & CO.

(LEVI)
  Report
02/26
17.78 USD   -5.38%
06:01pLEVI STRAUSS & CO. : Announces Hire of New Chief Human Resources Officer
BU
02/25LEVI STRAUSS : Form4
PU
02/19Companies Make Push to Give Workers Time to Vote
DJ
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Levi Strauss & Co. : Announces Hire of New Chief Human Resources Officer

02/26/2020 | 06:01pm EST

Veteran HR executive with retail experience joins executive leadership team

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) announced today that it has hired Tracy Layney as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective April 20, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226006006/en/

Tracy Layney (Photo: Business Wire)



Layney brings over 20 years of experience in human resources and organization strategy, including deep experience in apparel and retail. Most recently, Layney was Senior Vice President and CHRO at Shutterfly, Inc. where she was responsible for recruiting, employee engagement, talent management, compensation and benefits, HR technology, corporate communications and the Shutterfly Foundation. Earlier in her career, Layney worked at LS&Co. as a Senior Organization Readiness Manager supporting a global reengineering project.

“Tracy is the right leader to help us continue to build an engaged, inclusive, and high-performing culture at Levi Strauss & Co.,” said Chip Bergh, Levi Strauss & Co. President and CEO. “She understands the unique needs of a retail organization and leads with her values. We are excited to welcome her back to LS&Co.”

Prior to her time at Shutterfly, Layney held numerous senior leadership roles at Gap Inc., including Senior Vice President, HR for Old Navy and VP, Gap Inc. Global HR Strategy, Technology, and Operations. During her 10 years at Gap, Inc. Layney provided strategic leadership, and introduced innovative, holistic solutions to the company’s strategy, technology, operations, and talent management challenges.

“I have long admired LS&Co.’s strong brand and values driven culture,” Layney said. “We have tremendous opportunity on the HR team to continue to advance LS&Co. as a destination for top talent and great place to work, and I look forward to joining the team.”

Layney holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Pennsylvania. She is active in the HR thought leader community and serves on the Board of HR People & Strategy (HRPS) for the Executive Network of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, and Denizen® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,000 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2019 net revenues were $5.8 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com.


© Business Wire 2020
