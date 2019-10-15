Levi Strauss : Form4

Shares disposed of pursuant to a previously established Rule 10b5-1 plan.
The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $17.31 to $17.90 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Ellison Seth M.
C/O LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
EVP & President, Europe
1155 BATTERY STREET
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111
Signatures
/s/ Cynthia Lee, Attorney-in-Fact
10/15/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
