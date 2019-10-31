Levi Strauss : Form4

Log in
FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Haas Walter J

LEVI STRAUSS & CO [ LEVI ]

_____ Director

__X__ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

1155 BATTERY ST., C/O ARGONAUT

10/17/2019

SECURITIES CO.

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111

___ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

_ X _ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Class A Common Stock

10/24/2019

S(1)

60200

D

$17.0654 (2)

0

D

Class A Common Stock

10/24/2019

C(3)

60200

A

$0.00

60200

D

Class A Common Stock

10/23/2019

S(1)

32503

D

$17.5346 (4)

0

D

Class A Common Stock

10/23/2019

C(3)

32503

A

$0.00

32503

D

Class A Common Stock

10/22/2019

S(1)

117886

D

$17.4587 (5)

0

D

Class A Common Stock

10/22/2019

C(3)

117886

A

$0.00

117886

D

Class A Common Stock

10/21/2019

S(1)

55798

D

$17.1334 (6)

0

D

Class A Common Stock

10/21/2019

C(3)

55798

A

$0.00

55798

D

Class A Common Stock

10/18/2019

S(1)

58722

D

$17.0661 (7)

0

D

Class A Common Stock

10/18/2019

C(3)

58722

A

$0.00

58722

D

Class A Common Stock

10/17/2019

S(1)

78515

D

$17.257 (8)

0

D

Class A Common Stock

10/17/2019

C(3)

78515

A

$0.00

78515

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Class B Common

(3)

C (3)

(3)

(3)

Class A

$0.00 (3)

10/24/2019

60200

Common

60200

1913536

D

Stock

Stock

Class B Common

(3)

C (3)

(3)

(3)

Class A

$0.00 (3)

10/23/2019

32503

Common

32503

1973736

D

Stock

Stock

Class B Common

(3)

C (3)

(3)

(3)

Class A

$0.00 (3)

10/22/2019

117886

Common

117886

2006239

D

Stock

Stock

Class B Common

(3)

C (3)

(3)

(3)

Class A

$0.00 (3)

10/21/2019

55798

Common

55798

2124125

D

Stock

Stock

Class B Common

(3)

C (3)

(3)

(3)

Class A

$0.00 (3)

10/18/2019

58722

Common

58722

2179923

D

Stock

Stock

Class B Common

(3)

C (3)

(3)

(3)

Class A

$0.00 (3)

10/17/2019

78515

Common

78515

2238645

D

Stock

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Shares disposed of pursuant to a previously established Rule l0b5-l plan.
  2. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $16.990 to $17.480 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  3. Each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible into one share of Class A Common Stock at the option of the holder and has no expiration date.
  4. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $17.370 to $17.655 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  5. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $17.010 to $17.690 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  6. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $17.000 to $17.315 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  7. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $16.950 to $17.185 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff ot the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  8. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $17.020 to $17.695 per share. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

Haas Walter J

1155 BATTERY ST.

X

C/O ARGONAUT SECURITIES CO.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111

Walter J. Haas 2019 Trust 1A

1155 BATTERY ST.

X

C/O ARGONAUT SECURITIES CO.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111

Signatures

/s/ Parker B. Phillips, as Attorney-in-Fact

10/25/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

/s/ Parker B. Phillips, as Attorney-in-Fact

10/25/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all by these presents that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints Jesse B. Debban, signing singly, as the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact, and Parker B. Phillips, signing singly, as the undersigned's agent to:

  1. execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer or director or 10% beneficial owner of Levi Strauss & Co. (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4 and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder;
  2. do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4, or 5, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, and timely file such form with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority; and
  3. take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Power of Attorney and the rights and powers herein granted.

The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorney-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorney-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 18th day of October, 2019.

/s/ Walter J. Haas

-----------------------------------------

Walter J. Haas

/s/ Walter J. Haas

-----------------------------------------

Walter J. Haas, Trustee Walter J. Haas 2019 Trust 1A

Levi Strauss & Co. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 23:51:08 UTC
