Levi Strauss : Form4

Shares disposed of pursuant to a previously established Rule 10b5-1 plan.
Each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible into one share of Class A Common Stock at the option of the holder and has no expiration date.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director 10% Owner OfficerOther
Eisenhardt Elizabeth H
1155 BATTERY ST.X C/O ARGONAUT SECURITIES CO.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111
Signatures
/S/ Parker B. Phillips, Attorney in-fact
12/3/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Levi Strauss & Co. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 00:37:09 UTC