Levi Strauss : Form4

On February 1, 2017, the reporting person was granted performance-based restricted stock units (PSRUs). Each PRSU represents a contingent right to receive shares of the Issuer's Class B common stock upon settlement. Each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible into one share of Class A common stock at the option of the holder and has no expiration date. The PRSUs vest at the end of a three-year period following the grant on the date that the Board of Directors certifies attainment, based on the Issuer's satisfaction of certain performance criteria. The performance criteria were met on January 27, 2020, resulting in the issuance of 92,692 vested PRSUs.
Shares withheld to cover tax obligation from settlement of vested restricted stock units.
Ellison Seth M.
C/O LEVI STRAUSS & CO.
EVP & President, Europe
1155 BATTERY STREET
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111
/s/ Cynthia Lee, Attorney-in-Fact
2/3/2020
