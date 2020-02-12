Log in
Levi Strauss : Form4

02/12/2020 | 11:21pm EST

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Haas Bradley J.

LEVI STRAUSS & CO [ LEVI ]

_____ Director

__X__ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

C/O ARGONAUT SECURITIES

2/10/2020

COMPANY, 1155 BATTERY STREET

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Class A Common Stock

2/10/2020

C(1)

809

A

$0 (2)

809

D

Class A Common Stock

2/10/2020

S(3)

809

D

$20.014 (4)

0

D

Class A Common Stock

2/11/2020

C(1)

2108

A

$0 (2)

2108

D

Class A Common Stock

2/11/2020

S(3)

2108

D

$20.0934 (5)

0

D

Class A Common Stock

2/12/2020

C(1)

757

A

$0 (2)

757

D

Class A Common Stock

2/12/2020

S(3)

757

D

$20.3912 (6)

0

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Class B Common

(2)

C (1)

(2)

(2)

Class A

$0 (2)

2/10/2020

809

Common

809

11858108

D

Stock

Stock

Class B Common

(2)

C (1)

(2)

(2)

Class A

$0 (2)

2/11/2020

2108

Common

2108

11856000

D

Stock

Stock

Class B Common

(2)

C (1)

(2)

(2)

Class A

$0 (2)

2/12/2020

757

Common

757

11855243

D

Stock

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Represents the conversion of Class B Common Stock into Class a Common Stock.
  2. Each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible into one share of Class A Common Stock at the option of the holder and has no expiration date.
  3. Shares disposed of pursuant to a previously established Rule 10b5-1 plan.
  4. The reported price is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $ 20.00 to $20.04 per share. Mr. Haas undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, on request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within this range.
  5. The reported price is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $20.00 to $20.27 per share. Mr. Haas undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, on request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within this range.
  6. The reported price is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $20.16 to $20.545 per share. Mr. Haas undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, on request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within this range.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% OwnerOfficerOther

Haas Bradley J.

C/O ARGONAUT SECURITIES COMPANYX 1155 BATTERY STREET

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111

Signatures

Ellyn Roberts as Attorney-in-fact for Bradley J. Haas

2/12/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

LIMITED POWER OF ATTORNEY

The undersigned hereby makes, constitutes and appoints each of Parker B. Phillips, Minna B. Baughman, Patrick R. McCabe, Ellyn Roberts and Shartsis Friese LLP, each acting individually, as the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact, with full power and authority as hereinafter described on behalf of and in the name, place and stead of the undersigned to:

  1. prepare, execute, acknowledge, deliver and file Forms ID, Schedules 13D and 13G, and Forms 3, 4 and 5 (including any amendments thereto and any related documents) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any national securities exchanges relating to securities of Levi Strauss & Co. ("LS&Co."), as considered necessary or advisable under Regulation S-T and Sections 13(d) and 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules and regulations thereunder, as amended from time to time (the "Exchange Act"); and
  2. seek or obtain, as the undersigned's representative and on the undersigned's behalf, information on transactions in the securities of LS&Co. from any person, including brokers and transfer agents, and the undersigned hereby authorizes any such person to release any such information to any such attorney-in-fact and approves and ratifies any such release of information; and
  3. perform any and all other acts that in the discretion of such attorney-in-fact are necessary or desirable for and on behalf of the undersigned in connection with the foregoing.

The undersigned acknowledges that:

  1. this Limited Power of Attorney authorizes, but does not require, each such attorney-in-fact to act in his or her discretion on information provided to him or her without independent verification of such information;
  2. any documents prepared and/or executed by any such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Limited Power of Attorney will be in such form and will contain such information and disclosure as such attorney-in-fact, in his or her discretion, deems necessary or desirable;
  3. none of such attorneys-in-fact assumes (a) any liability for the undersigned's responsibility to comply with Exchange Act requirements or the requirements of any other laws, (b) any liability of the undersigned for any failure to comply with such requirements, or (c) any obligation or liability of the undersigned for profit disgorgement under Section 16(b) of the Exchange Act; and
  4. this Limited Power of Attorney does not relieve the undersigned from responsibility for compliance with the undersigned's obligations under the Exchange Act or any other laws, including without limitation, the reporting requirements under Section 16 of the Exchange Act.

The undersigned hereby gives and grants each of the foregoing attorneys-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform all and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary or appropriate to be done in and about the foregoing matters as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if present, hereby ratifying all that each such attorney-in-fact of, for and on behalf of the undersigned, shall lawfully do or cause to be done under this Limited Power of Attorney.

This Limited Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to each such attorney-

in-fact.

The undersigned has executed this Limited Power of Attorney as of August 28, 2019.

/s/ Bradley J. Haas Signature

Bradley J. Haas

Print Name

Disclaimer

Levi Strauss & Co. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 04:20:06 UTC
