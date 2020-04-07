Levi Strauss : RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

LEVI STRAUSS & CO.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

The following information relates to non-GAAP financial measures, and should be read in conjunction with the investor call held on April 7, 2020, discussing the company's financial condition and results of operations as of and for the quarter ended February 23, 2020.

Adjusted SG&A:

Three Months Ended February 23, February 24, 2020 2019 (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Most comparable GAAP measure: Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 660.5 $ 581.9 Non-GAAP measure: Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 660.5 $ 581.9 Impact of changes in fair value on cash-settledstock-based compensation(1) (4.9) (5.3) Restructuring and related charges, severance and other, net(2) (5.6) (0.1) Adjusted SG&A $ 650.0 $ 576.5

_____________