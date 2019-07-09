Log in
Levi Strauss : quarterly adjusted profit falls 17%, shares down

07/09/2019 | 04:51pm EDT
People pass by a Levi Strauss store in New York

(Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co reported a 17% drop in quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, hit by a stronger dollar, higher marketing costs and investments in its online business, sending its shares down 6% in extended trading.

The company has been spending heavily on marketing and advertising by roping in celebrities and social media influencers, including Justin Timberlake, Snoop Dogg and super model Hailey Bieber, while increasing the number of stores and revamping its website.

The efforts helped raise sales in the second quarter, but hit margins, which fell to 53.3% from 53.95%.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest and tax were also down 4% in the quarter, reflecting unfavourable currency impact and planned higher advertising and promotion expenses.

The company's net revenue rose 5.4% to $1.31 billion (£1.05 billion) in the reported quarter ended May 26, edging past average analysts' estimate of $1.30 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's adjusted net income fell to $69 million from $83 million in the second quarter ended May 26.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

