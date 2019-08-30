Log in
Levi Strauss : to Present at Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retailing Conference

08/30/2019 | 07:51pm EDT

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, and Harmit Singh, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 3:55 p.m. ET.

The event will be webcast and can be accessed at http://investors.levistrauss.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s investor relations website through Friday, October 4, 2019.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.TM, and Denizen® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,000 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported fiscal 2018 net revenues were $5.6 billion. For more information, go to https://levistrauss.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 825 M
EBIT 2019 596 M
Net income 2019 419 M
Debt 2019 78,3 M
Yield 2019 1,53%
P/E ratio 2019 16,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,15x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
Capitalization 6 633 M
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 23,13  $
Last Close Price 16,90  $
Spread / Highest target 65,7%
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,4%
NameTitle
Charles Victor Bergh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen C. Neal Chairman
Harmit J. Singh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter E. Haas Director
Patricia Salas Pineda Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.0.00%6 810
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE39.95%201 186
VF CORPORATION16.76%33 168
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.53.00%24 239
MONCLER S.P.A.17.53%9 471
UNDER ARMOUR5.38%8 023
