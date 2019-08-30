Levi Strauss : to Present at Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retailing Conference

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, and Harmit Singh, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 3:55 p.m. ET.

The event will be webcast and can be accessed at http://investors.levistrauss.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s investor relations website through Friday, October 4, 2019.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.TM, and Denizen® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,000 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported fiscal 2018 net revenues were $5.6 billion. For more information, go to https://levistrauss.com.

