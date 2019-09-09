Log in
LEVIATHAN CANNABIS GROUP INC

LEVIATHAN CANNABIS GROUP INC

(EPIC)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Leviathan Cannabis Files Lawsuit Against the Town of Pelham

0
09/09/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2019) - Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc. (CSE: EPIC) (the "Company" or "Leviathan") announces that Leviathan's wholly-owned subsidiary, Woodstock Biomed Inc., has initiated legal proceedings against The Corporation of the Town of Pelham. This litigation, filed through the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, follows Town Council's decision to deny the Company an exemption to its Interim Control By-law (4046), which placed a one-year moratorium on the building of new cannabis facilities and the expansion of existing operations. This moratorium could be extended by Town Council for another full year when it expires on October 15, 2019.

Leviathan asserts that this bylaw violates the Company's lawful right to develop its property located on 770 Foss Road in Fonthill, Ontario. The litigation follows an exhaustive process in which Leviathan worked cooperatively and transparently with town officials. In fact, the town's own Department of Community Planning & Development recommended to council that Leviathan's exemption application be approved (with modest conditions).

The decision by Leviathan's management team to initiate legal action is being done to protect the interests of loyal shareholders. The Company believes it has a strong case before the Ontario Superior Court.

Notice of Application may be found at:
http://leviathancannabis.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Notice-of-Application-issued-Aug-29-2019.pdf

About Leviathan Cannabis

Leviathan plans on executing a series of strategic acquisitions that extend across all vertical markets in Canada and internationally, to support the Company's proprietary brand strategy. This global reach positions the Company to be a leading multi-jurisdictional medical and recreational cannabis enterprise - one that brings together the best cannabis products, brands and expertise from Canada and around the world. The Leviathan portfolio currently comprises Jekyll+Hyde Brand Builders Inc., a marketing services agency specializing in the cannabis sector, Leviathan US Inc., which intends to manufacture Cannabidiol ("CBD") isolate and other CBD products from its hemp processing facility in Smith County, Tennessee and Woodstock Biomed Inc., which is planning to retrofit a substantial greenhouse production facility in Pelham, Ontario, subject to the interim control by-law imposed by the Town of Pelham.

www.LeviathanCannabis.com

For more information, contact Martin J. Doane, CEO, Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc. at 416.903.6691 or Jayne Beckwith, Chief Communications Officer, Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc. at 416. 806.0591

# # #

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or negatives of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including successful application to be a licensed cannabis producer and seller, expected growth, results from operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities. While Leviathan considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, adverse industry events, marketing costs, loss of markets, future legislative and regulatory developments, the inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms, the medical and recreational cannabis industry in Canada in general, income tax and regulatory matters, the ability of Leviathan to execute its business strategies, competition, crop failure, currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Except as required by law, Leviathan disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Forward- looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Source: Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47664


© Newsfilecorp 2019
