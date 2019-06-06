Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Lexagene Holdings Inc    LXG   CA52886L1031

LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC

(LXG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

LexaGene Will Host a Free Webinar Providing an Overview of the Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 12:06am EDT

BEVERLY, Mass., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (the “Company”), a biotechnology company that develops genetic analyzers for rapid pathogen detection and other molecular markers, announce that LexaGene will host a webinar today, Thursday, June 6 at 11 AM EST to provide an investor focused overview of the Company.

This investor focused webinar will cover:

  • Recent progress of LexaGene
  • Market opportunity
  • Beta product over-view
  • The LexaGene Team
  • Future plans for LexaGene

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s Chief Executive Officer, will be leading the webinar and answering questions live.

The webinar signup can be accessed for free at this link.

To be added to the LexaGene email distribution list, please subscribe on the Company website.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.
LexaGene is a biotechnology company that develops genetic analyzers for pathogen detection and other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, and press ‘go’. The LX Analyzer delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can process multiple samples at a time, in an on-demand fashion, returning results in about 1 hour. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

Media Contacts
Nicole Ridgedale
Director of Corporate Marketing, LexaGene
800.215.1824 ext. 206
nridgedale@lexagene.com

Investor Relations
Jay Adelaar
Vice President of Capital Markets, LexaGene
800.215.1824 ext. 207
jadelaar@lexagene.com

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the success of technology development efforts, the cost to procure critical parts, performance of the instrument, market acceptance of the technology, regulatory acceptance, and licensing issues – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations as disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC
12:06aLexaGene Will Host a Free Webinar Providing an Overview of the Company
GL
06/05LexaGene Places its First Beta Prototype into Massachusetts Veterinary Referr..
GL
05/17LEXAGENE : Completes Development of Antibiotic Resistance Panel
AQ
05/15LEXAGENE : Completes Development of Antibiotic Resistance Panel
AQ
04/30LexaGene's Technology Successfully Detects a Common Fungus That Damages Agric..
GL
04/24LexaGene's Technology Identifies Genetic Mutations Directly from Cheek Swabs
GL
04/17LEXAGENE : Engages Bristol Capital LTD. to Provide Investor Relations and Commun..
AQ
04/16LEXAGENE : Engages Bristol Capital LTD. to Provide Investor Relations and Commun..
AQ
04/03Former Head of Food Safety at Chipotle Mexican Grills Joins LexaGene's Scient..
GL
03/30LEXAGENE : LexaGenes Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement
AQ
More news
Chart LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Lexagene Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Regan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daryl Rebeck President & Director
Jeffrey Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Tom Slezak Director
Manohar Furtado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC-8.70%0
GUARDANT HEALTH INC126.84%6 965
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORP55.24%4 084
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC98.87%2 228
INVITAE CORP--.--%1 596
CAREDX INC32.98%1 382
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About