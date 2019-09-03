Log in
LEXIBOOK

(ALLEX)
LEXIBOOK: Launch of INTERPRETOR®, the innovative translator based on artificial intelligence for accurate and instantaneous translations in 45 languages

09/03/2019 | 01:00am EDT

 

Les Ulis, September 3rd 2019

Launch of INTERPRETOR®, the innovative instant vocal translator based on artificial intelligence for accurate and instantaneous translations in 45 languages

You speak, it translates! It is the indispensable Christmas gift to go on adventures, lead meetings or start school in the best way possible! This brand new translator with a convenient, compact and modern format will facilitate and revolutionize communication between people from different countries.

Based on artificial intelligence, INTERPRETOR® offers instantaneous and accurate translations courtesy of cutting edge voice recognition technology and dual microphone, simultaneously with written transcriptions. Its wide color touch screen makes for easy and comfortable navigation.

 

INTERPRETOR® is ideal for a professional usage, for students, but also for holidays to help us out when we arrive at the airport, at the restaurant, at hotels or just to ask our way!
It offers 2 different modes (Wi-Fi and offline**), covers a large range of areas and subjects with complex vocabulary, and can also be used for meetings and conversations between people speaking different languages thanks for the Conference mode.
With its Dictaphone function, it is possible to keep important information and memories, and its built-in headphones jack allows you to listen to translations and learn in private.

 

Available on the main e-commerce websites and on www.lexibook.com
Reference: NTL2000 / PVPGC 199.99 euros

* List of languages included: Arabic, Arabic (Egypt), Bulgarian, Cantonese, Catalan, Chinese (China, Taiwan), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English (US, GB, CA, AU, IE, IN), Finnish, French (France, Canada), German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Icelandic, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Portugal, Brazil), Rumanian, Russian, Serbian, Sinhara (Tamil), Slovakian, Slovenian, Spanish, Spanish (Mexico), Swedish,  Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian.
** Offline mode available for a selection of 7 languages: French, English, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese.

About Lexibook® www.lexibook.com

Lexibook® is the European leader in licensed electronic entertainment products for children, owning over 42 registered trademarks such as Karaoke Micro Star®, LexiTab®, Decotech®, Cyber Arcade®, Tablet Phone®, iParty®, FlashBoom®, etc. This success is due to a strategic focus on strong international licenses, coupled with high added value products. This strategy, combined with a policy of continuous innovation, has spurred the Group's international growth and has enabled it to develop a wide range of items under the Group's trademarks. Lexibook® is listed on EURONEXT (Alternext: 3359). With more than 25 million products on the market, the company currently sells one product every ten seconds around the world!
For more information, please visit: www.lexibook.com

 

