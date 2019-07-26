Lexicon Pharma Shares Plunge 48% After Sanofi Says It Wants to End Alliance

By Stephen Nakrosis



Shares of pharmaceutical company Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) are falling in Friday's after-hours market, after the company said it received notice that Sanofi wanted to terminate an alliance around the diabetes treatment Zynquista.

At 5:30 p.m. ET, Lexicon shares had lost 47.98% to trade at $2.96 per share. Over 250,000 shares traded after-hours. The company's shares finished the day's regular trading session with a 1.43% gain, to close at $5.69.

Lexicon said it told Sanofi it considers the "notice invalid and Sanofi to be in breach of contract."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com