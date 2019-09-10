Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    LXRX

LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(LXRX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals : Says It Terminated Sanofi Alliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 04:40pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) said Tuesday it had terminated an alliance with Sanofi to develop and commercialize Zynquista.

Zynquista, or sotagliflozin, has been approved in the European Union for use as an adjunct to insulin therapy in adults with type 1 diabetes. Besides that approval, Zynquista is investigational and hasn't been approved by any other regulatory authority for type 1 or type 2 diabetes, Lexicon said.

Lexicon said it will regain all rights to Zynquista and take responsibility for worldwide development and commercialization in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Sanofi will pay Lexicon $260 million, of which $208 million is payable upfront. The remaining money is payable within 12 months, Lexicon said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 21.13% 1.72 Delayed Quote.-78.61%
SANOFI -0.63% 78.76 Real-time Quote.4.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, I
04:40pLEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS : Says It Terminated Sanofi Alliance
DJ
04:05pLEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form..
AQ
04:02pLexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Termination of Alliance and Settlement With..
GL
04:02pLexicon Pharmaceuticals to Present Sotagliflozin Clinical Data at the Europea..
GL
08/30Lexicon Pharmaceuticals To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
08/12LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
AQ
08/09LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Publication of Positive Data for Zynquista o..
AQ
08/09Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
08/08Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Positive Data for Zynquista&..
GL
08/01LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 43,9 M
EBIT 2019 -72,1 M
Net income 2019 -87,7 M
Debt 2019 180 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,75x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,57x
EV / Sales2019 7,53x
EV / Sales2020 3,06x
Capitalization 151 M
Chart LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,00  $
Last Close Price 1,42  $
Spread / Highest target 1 097%
Spread / Average Target 463%
Spread / Lowest Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lonnel Coats President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond Debbane Chairman
Jeffrey L. Wade CFO, EVP-Corporate & Administrative Affairs
Pablo Lapuerta Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank P. Palantoni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-78.61%151
GILEAD SCIENCES6.04%84 004
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.49%44 932
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-25.30%30 529
GENMAB32.04%13 406
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.40.04%9 158
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group