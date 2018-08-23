Log in
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD - ADR (LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd - ADR : Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A to Host Earnings Call

08/23/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2018 / Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A (NASDAQ: LX) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 23, 2018 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-737674FB9EF3B.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Latest news on LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD
12:01pLEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD - ADR : Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class..
AC
11:04aLEXINFINTECH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:00aLEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD : . Reports Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Re..
AQ
08/10LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD. : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on ..
PR
07/12LEXINFINTECH : Rides Wave of Installment Finance Popularity, China's Rising Cons..
PR
06/29LEXINFINTECH : Teams Up with Burger King to Expand Use of Installment Payments
PR
06/19LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD - ADR : Today’s Free Research Reports Coverage on PagS..
AC
05/21LEXINFINTECH : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/21LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD. : Reports First Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Resu..
PR
05/14LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD. : to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on M..
PR
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 7 357 M
EBIT 2018 1 597 M
Net income 2018 1 104 M
Debt 2018 13 146 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,91
P/E ratio 2019 6,14
EV / Sales 2018 3,48x
EV / Sales 2019 2,56x
Capitalization 12 453 M
Technical analysis trends LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 121  CNY
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wen Jie Xiao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wu Yi President & Director
Lu Ping Le Chief Operation Officer
Yan Zeng Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ke Yi Chen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD - ADR-20.94%1 813
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC15.47%7 774
SLM CORP3.45%5 090
GRUH FINANCE LTD.28.74%3 378
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PCL--.--%2 593
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC-0.14%1 650
