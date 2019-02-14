Lexington Biosciences Announces Termination of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Biosciences, Inc. (CSE: LNB) (OTCQB: LXGTF) (the “Company” or “Lexington”) announces that, despite numerous attempts over the past 9 months, it has been unable to secure the necessary funding to advance the development of its HeartSentry technology. As a result, the Company is terminating its previously announced private placement and will be reviewing its strategic options going forward.



