Lexington Biosciences Announces Termination of Private Placement
0
02/14/2019 | 05:06pm EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Biosciences, Inc. (CSE: LNB) (OTCQB: LXGTF) (the “Company” or “Lexington”) announces that, despite numerous attempts over the past 9 months, it has been unable to secure the necessary funding to advance the development of its HeartSentry technology. As a result, the Company is terminating its previously announced private placement and will be reviewing its strategic options going forward.
On Behalf of the Board,
“Eric Willis”
Eric Willis CEO & Director
CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-LookingStatements Thisnewsreleasecontainsforward-lookingstatementsrelatingtothepotential sale of the HeartSentry technology and other statements that are not historicalfacts. Forward-lookingstatementsareoftenidentifiedbytermssuchas"will","may","should","anticipate", "expects"andsimilarexpressions.Allstatementsotherthanstatementsofhistoricalfact,includedinthis release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurancethat such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materiallyfrom those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differmaterially fromtheCompany'sexpectationsincludethoserelatingtothe abilitytocompletethesaleandotherrisksdetailedfromtimetotimeinthefilingsmadebytheCompanywithsecurities regulations.
The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking informationmay provetobeincorrect.Eventsorcircumstancesmaycauseactualresultstodiffermateriallyfromthose predicted,asaresultofnumerousknownandunknownrisks,uncertainties,andotherfactors,manyof which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance onany forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management atthe time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially fromthose anticipated.Forward-lookingstatementscontainedinthisnewsreleaseareexpresslyqualifiedbythis cautionarystatement.Theforward-lookingstatementscontainedinthisnewsreleasearemadeasofthe dateofthisnewsreleaseandtheCompanywillupdateorrevisepubliclyanyoftheincludedforward- looking statements as expressly required by applicablelaw.