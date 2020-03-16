Log in
LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

(LXP)
LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND

03/16/2020 | 07:01am EDT

NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“Lexington”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced that it declared a regular common share/unit dividend/distribution for the quarter ending March 31, 2020 of $0.105 per common share/unit payable on or about April 15, 2020 to common shareholders/unitholders of record as of March 31, 2020. 

Lexington also declared a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share of Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, which is payable on or about May 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2020.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions, including acquisitions.  For more information or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors not under Lexington's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Lexington to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, (1) the discretion of Lexington’s Board of Trustees with respect to the authorization of future dividend declarations and (2) those factors and risks detailed in Lexington's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lexington undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for Lexington Realty Trust:
Beth Boulerice, Chief Financial Officer
Lexington Realty Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: bboulerice@lxp.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
