Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lexington Realty Trust    LXP

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

(LXP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lexington Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 10:29pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“Lexington”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 common shares.   The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company, before deducting estimated offering expenses and before giving effect to the underwriters’ option, if exercised, will be approximately $101 million.  As part of the offering, Lexington has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares.

The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on September 9, 2019. 

Lexington intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including acquisitions in its pipeline. Pending the application of such net proceeds, Lexington may use such net proceeds to pay down all or a portion of the outstanding balance under its revolving credit facility.

J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as underwriters for the offering.  The underwriters may offer the common shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices at the time of sale or at negotiated prices.

This offering is being conducted pursuant to Lexington’s currently effective shelf registration statement, which was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the public offering and a final prospectus supplement will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and final prospectus supplement, when available, may be obtained from (1) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, (2) Wells Fargo Securities, 375 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10152, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, or by calling (800) 326-5897 or by e-mailing cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com; or (3) the Internet site of the Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and acquisitions.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors not under Lexington's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Lexington to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, those factors and risks detailed in Lexington's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lexington undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for Lexington Realty Trust:
Beth Boulerice, Chief Financial Officer
Lexington Realty Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: bboulerice@lxp.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST
10:29pLexington Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares
GL
04:09pLexington Realty Trust Announces Public Offering of Common Shares
GL
08/07LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
08/07LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulati..
AQ
08/07LEXINGTON REALTY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07Lexington Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/29LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
AQ
07/17Lexington Realty Trust to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Ho..
GL
06/27LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/17Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 317 M
EBIT 2019 136 M
Net income 2019 65,3 M
Debt 2019 1 104 M
Yield 2019 3,92%
P/E ratio 2019 36,9x
P/E ratio 2020 92,2x
EV / Sales2019 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 12,5x
Capitalization 2 455 M
Chart LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Lexington Realty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 10,58  $
Last Close Price 10,46  $
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
T. Wilson Eglin President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
E. Robert Roskind Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick F. Carroll Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Richard S. Frary Independent Trustee
Claire A. Koeneman Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST27.41%2 465
EQUINIX INC60.51%48 000
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.17.81%26 153
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION19.70%24 013
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES30.15%17 011
WP CAREY INC39.29%15 543
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group