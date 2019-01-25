Log in
LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST (LXP)
Lexington Realty Trust Final Dividend Allocation for 2018

01/25/2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (“Lexington”) (NYSE: LXP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant real estate investments, today announced its final 2018 dividend income allocations for both its common and preferred shares as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. Additionally, the return of capital on the common shares (Nondividend Distributions in the table below) was reported on Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 pursuant to U.S. tax basis reporting as required under Internal Revenue Code 6045B.  A copy of the Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 was posted to Lexington’s web site (www.lxp.com) on January 15, 2019.

Common Shares    
Record
Date		Payable
Date		Total
Distributions
Per Share		Total Ordinary
Dividends		Qualified
Dividends(1)		Total Capital
Gain
Distributions		Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain		Nondividend
Distributions(2)		Section 199A
Dividends(1)
12/29/201701/16/2018$0.1775$0.156260$0.000240$0.00$0$0.021240$0.156020
03/29/201804/16/2018$0.1775$0.156260$0.000240$0.00$0$0.021240$0.156020
06/29/201807/16/2018$0.1775$0.156260$0.000240$0.00$0$0.021240$0.156020
09/28/201810/15/2018$0.1775$0.156260$0.000240$0.00$0$0.021240$0.156020
Form 1099 - Div Box 1a1b2a2b35


Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock    
Record
Date		Payable
Date		Total
Distributions
Per Share		Total Ordinary
Dividends		Qualified
Dividends (1)		Total Capital
Gain
Distributions		Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain		Nondividend
Distributions (2)		Section 199A
Dividends(1)
01/31/201802/15/2018$0.812500$0.812500$0.001280$0.00$0$0$0.811220
04/30/201805/15/2018$0.812500$0.812500$0.001280$0.00$0$0$0.811220
07/31/201808/15/2018$0.812500$0.812500$0.001280$0.00$0$0$0.811220
10/31/201811/15/2018$0.812500$0.812500$0.001280$0.00$0$0$0.811220
Form 1099 - Div Box 1a1b2a2b35

____________________________________________________

  1. Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) and Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.
  2. Return of Capital.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions. For more information or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com

Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for Lexington Realty Trust:
Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Lexington Realty Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
