Lexington Realty Trust Final Dividend Allocation for 2018

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (“Lexington”) (NYSE: LXP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant real estate investments, today announced its final 2018 dividend income allocations for both its common and preferred shares as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. Additionally, the return of capital on the common shares (Nondividend Distributions in the table below) was reported on Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 pursuant to U.S. tax basis reporting as required under Internal Revenue Code 6045B. A copy of the Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 was posted to Lexington’s web site (www.lxp.com) on January 15, 2019.



Common Shares Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distributions

Per Share Total Ordinary

Dividends Qualified

Dividends (1) Total Capital

Gain

Distributions Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain Nondividend

Distributions (2) Section 199A

Dividends (1) 12/29/2017 01/16/2018 $0.1775 $0.156260 $0.000240 $0.00 $0 $0.021240 $0.156020 03/29/2018 04/16/2018 $0.1775 $0.156260 $0.000240 $0.00 $0 $0.021240 $0.156020 06/29/2018 07/16/2018 $0.1775 $0.156260 $0.000240 $0.00 $0 $0.021240 $0.156020 09/28/2018 10/15/2018 $0.1775 $0.156260 $0.000240 $0.00 $0 $0.021240 $0.156020 Form 1099 - Div Box 1a 1b 2a 2b 3 5





Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distributions

Per Share Total Ordinary

Dividends Qualified

Dividends (1) Total Capital

Gain

Distributions Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain Nondividend

Distributions (2) Section 199A

Dividends (1) 01/31/2018 02/15/2018 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.001280 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.811220 04/30/2018 05/15/2018 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.001280 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.811220 07/31/2018 08/15/2018 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.001280 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.811220 10/31/2018 11/15/2018 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.001280 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.811220 Form 1099 - Div Box 1a 1b 2a 2b 3 5

____________________________________________________

Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) and Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a. Return of Capital.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions. For more information or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

