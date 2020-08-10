Lexington Realty Trust : Second Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation 0 08/10/2020 | 03:09pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Presentation Second Quarter 2020 Disclosure This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors not under Lexington Realty Trust's ("Lexington" or "LXP") control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Lexington to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward- looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, those factors and risks detailed in Lexington's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lexington undertakes no obligation to (1) publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the occurrence of unanticipated events or (2) update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events. Accordingly, there is no assurance that Lexington's expectations will be realized. For information on non-GAAP measures, please see the definitions at the end of the presentation. 2 Investment Features Single-Tenant Industrial Assets High-Quality Investment Portfolio Income and Growth Strategy Active Portfolio Management Consistent Operating Performance Attractive and Flexible Balance Sheet Spectrum Brands Pet Group, St. Louis, MO Pacific Foods, Portland, OR 3 Investment Strategy INVESTMENT FOCUS SECTOR FOCUS GROWTH & INCOME PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT CAPITAL ALLOCATION ASSET MANAGEMENT BALANCE SHEET Multi-faceted growth strategy - purchases, build-to-suit, development, and sale- leaseback

growth strategy - purchases, build-to-suit, development, and sale- leaseback Industrial

Grow cash flow through investment activity and annual rental growth

Provide growing dividends that are attractive relative to fixed-income alternatives

fixed-income alternatives Increase industrial asset exposure to become a 100% single-tenant industrial REIT

single-tenant industrial REIT Focus on maximizing value of remaining office/non-core portfolio

office/non-core portfolio Access capital markets when appropriate and utilize disposition proceeds to fund new industrial investments and repay debt

Focus on tenant relationships

Manage lease expirations and weighted-average lease term

weighted-average lease term Sustain high levels of occupancy

Maintain low to moderate leverage

Access to secured and investment-grade unsecured debt

investment-grade unsecured debt Incorporate primarily long-term,fixed-rate debt with balanced maturities 4 COVID-19 Business Update COVID-19 Response Overview Management continues to monitor events and is taking steps to mitigate the potential impact and risks to the Company.

Continue to successfully execute our business plan in a virtual working environment.

Executive management team and employees remain healthy and continue to manage operations efficiently. Rent Collection Cash Base Rent collections averaged over 99.5% in Q2 (April - 99.9%, May - 99.1%, June - 99.6%).

99.4% of July Cash Base Rents collected. 1 Tenant Rent Relief Requests1 Rent relief requests continue to be minimal. To date, have granted two immaterial requests in our consolidated portfolio and obtained either an extension or favorable lease renewal terms. Currently evaluating one request from a small retail tenant. Other Portfolio Operations Majority of portfolio operations have had minimal impact despite on-going challenges created for many by Covid-19.

on-going challenges created for many by Covid-19. Current disposition plan has been somewhat impacted over last several months as a result of uncertainty in the debt markets, causing a slowdown in the transactions market.

o Activity has picked up, with $67 million disposed of in portfolio in July alone. 1. As of 8/6/2020. 5 Second Quarter 2020 Execution Growth Opportunities 1 Acquired $164 million of high-quality industrial warehouse/distribution facilities for total YTD acquisition volume of $360 million.

Repositioning Efforts 2

Disposed of $45 million of office and non-core assets and $67 million subsequent to quarter for total YTD disposition volume of $141 million. Current 2020 Disposition Plan contemplates disposing of, or marketing for sale, up to $500 million.

Asset Management 1

Leased three million square feet, with a portfolio leased of 97.3%.

Increased industrial Cash Base renewals rents almost 22%. Only 1.4% of six month Base Rent subject to renewal.

Balance Sheet 1

Raised net proceeds of $201 million of equity through underwritten public offering and At-the-Market (ATM) program. Reduced leverage of 5.2x net debt to Adjusted EBITDA. Ample cash and credit facility availability.

Healthy Financial Results 1

Net income generated of $0.06 per diluted common share.

Adjusted Company FFO generated of $0.19 per diluted common share. 1. As of 6/30/2020. 2. As of 8/6/2020. 6 Portfolio Evolution Substantial progress transitioning the company to a single-tenant industrial focused REIT. 2017 2018 Q2 2020 15% 49% 51% 29% 71% 85% Industrial Office/Other Note: Based on gross book value of real estate assets; excludes held for sale assets. 7 Disciplined Acquisition Activity Disciplined acquisition activity with an industrial focus. Build-to-Suit and Acquisition Volume and Cash Capitalization Rate1 $800 7.4% 8.0% $728 $704 $700 7.0% 6.4% $600 6.8% 5.4% 6.0% 5.3% in millions) $500 $483 5.0% 5.0% $400 $390 $360 4.0% ($ $316 $300 3.0% $200 2.0% $100 1.0% $0 20182 0.0% 2015 2016 2017 2019 20203 1. Includes 100% of joint venture acquisitions ($80 million in 2016). Historical capitalization rates are not indicative of future expectations or results. 2. Cash capitalization rate slightly impacted by free rent period. 3. As of 6/30/2020. 8 Industrial Strategy Focus Target single-tenant,net-leased facilities

single-tenant,net-leased facilities Primarily warehouse and bulk distribution facilities, easily repurposed for other users

Partner with developers on build-to-suits and development opportunities

build-to-suits and development opportunities Lease term range generally 5-20 years, ability to go shorter for right opportunity

5-20 years, ability to go shorter for right opportunity Select primary and secondary markets

Realize value of specific assets in portfolio when appropriate Philip Morris, Richmond, VA Blue Buffalo, Phoenix, AZ Automaker, Winchester, VA 9 Industrial Property Geography Properties primarily located in the South and Midwest with approximately 60% of the portfolio located in top 25 industrial markets.1 LXP Top Markets (by Square Footage)1 Market Concentration (by Base Rent)2 WA MO OR ID MN WI NV CO IL MO KS AZ NM MS Under 1M 1-2M TX LA 2-3M 3-4M4-6M ME NH Memphis 8.7% NY MA MI Greenville/Spartanburg 7.1% PA NJ Houston 6.3% IN OH WV VA Atlanta 6.0% KY Chicago 5.4% TN NC Cincinnati/Dayton 5.4% SC Nashville 5.0% AL GA Detroit 4.5% FL Dallas/Fort Worth 3.8% Phoenix 3.7% 1. Based on square footage and according to CoStar Analytics' industrial markets. 2. Markets based on a geographic boundaries defined by CoStar Analytics. As a % of Base Rent 10 for consolidated industrial properties owned as of 6/30/2020. Industrial Investment Activity Among most active industrial investors in the market since 2016 - Have acquired nearly 33 million square feet of primarily warehouse/distribution product.1 Year-to-Date Warehouse/Distribution Acquisitions Initial Approx. Lease Term Primary Tenant/ Guarantor Market Sq. Ft. (000's) Basis (mm) (Yrs)2 Amazon Ocala, FL 617 $58.3 10 UNIS Houston, TX 248 $20.9 5 Logistics Provider Savannah, GA 89 $9.1 5 Logistics Provider Savannah, GA 356 $30.4 5 Mauser Packaging Dallas, TX 121 $10.7 10 Spartanburg, UNIS Savannah, GA 500 $34.8 7 Stanley, Black & Decker Dallas, TX 1,215 $83.5 10 BMW Chicago, IL 473 $39.2 10 Ball Corporation Phoenix, AZ 160 $19.2 6 Kellogg's Chicago, IL 706 $53.6 10 Total 4,483 $359.7 8 Kellogg's - Chicago, IL Stanley, Black & Decker - Dallas TX Ball Corporation - Phoenix, AZ 1. Acquisitions from 1/1/2016 - 6/30/2020. 2. Lease term at acquisition date. 11 Representative Industrial Investments Savannah, Georgia 355,000 square foot state-of-the-art Class A distribution facility completed in 2019

state-of-the-art Class A distribution facility completed in 2019 Located less than 10 miles away from the Port of Savannah, which is the fastest growing container port in the U.S.

Situated in a strong submarket with high absorption rates and low market vacancy

Leased for five years to a logistics company 1

Right-sized for market with generic site plan Forth Worth, Texas 1.2 million square foot state-of-the-art Class A distribution facility completed in 2018

state-of-the-art Class A distribution facility completed in 2018 Located in high growth and high-demand submarket situated in a popular industrial park

high-demand submarket situated in a popular industrial park Leased to strong brand name credit Black and Decker for just under 10 years 1

Operational connection with brand new manufacturing plant located under two miles away

Generic, well-designed building and site plan 1. Lease term at acquisition date. 12 Representative Industrial Investments Cincinnati, Ohio (E-Commerce Portfolio) 2.4 million square foot portfolio consisting of three recently constructed state-of-the-art Class A distribution facilities

state-of-the-art Class A distribution facilities Located in an established logistics market that works well for e- commerce users

Superior access to I-75 and multiple overnight providers

I-75 and multiple overnight providers Leased to recognized credit tenants Amazon, Walmart, and Blue Buffalo (a division of General Mills) for a weighted-average lease term of 9.3 years 1

weighted-average lease term of 9.3 years All buildings provide optionality to accommodate multiple tenants, if needed Blue Buffalo Amazon Walmart 1. Lease term at acquisition date. 13 Representative Industrial Investments Memphis, Tennessee 928,000 square foot state-of-the-art Class A distribution facility completed in 2018

state-of-the-art Class A distribution facility completed in 2018 Well-located within an established Memphis industrial park - close proximity to major highways, hubs and intermodal facilities

within an established Memphis industrial park - close proximity to major highways, hubs and intermodal facilities 36' foot clear height, cross dock design, ample dock doors and trailer parking, LED lighting and wide concrete truck courts

Leased for five years to Olam Cotton 1

Flexible building design that can easily accommodate multiple tenants, if needed Atlanta, Georgia 370,000 square foot state-of-the-art Class A distribution facility completed in 2016

state-of-the-art Class A distribution facility completed in 2016 Located in one of Atlanta's most dynamic industrial submarkets

36' clear height, cross dock design, ample dock doors and trailer parking and 100% concrete truck courts

Leased to Interface Americas for five years; 50 miles from Interface's manufacturing facility in LaGrange, GA 1

Well-sized property for the market with flexibility to divide the space, if needed 1. Lease term at acquisition date. 14 Industrial Portfolio Portfolio Metrics1 # of Properties 111 Total Square Footage 53.1M Net Operating Income2 $105.8M % Leased 98.3% Weighted-Average Lease Term(years) 3 7.8 Investment Grade Tenancy4 50.3% Average Age of Portfolio5 12.2 years % of Portfolio Value6 84.5% % of Annual Base Rent4 80.2% Amazon, Edwardsville, IL Property Type4 6% 5% 9% Warehouse/Distribution Manufacturing Light Manufacturing 80% Cold Storage/Freezer Continental Tire, Lebanon, IN 1. As of 6/30/2020. 2. Six month 2020 NOI for consolidated industrial properties owned as of 6/30/2020. 3. Cash basis for consolidated industrial properties owned as of 6/30/2020. 4. As a % of Base Rent for consolidated industrial properties owned as of 6/30/2020. Credit ratings are based upon either tenant, guarantor, or parent/ultimate parent. 5. As a % of square footage for all industrial properties owned as of 6/30/2020. 6. Based on gross book value of real estate assets as of 6/30/2020. 15 Industrial Lease Rollover Minimal lease rollover in the near term with most leases providing rental increases. ($ in thousands) Lease Rollover Schedule1 Lease Escalations2 $20,000 2% $18,000 $16,000 12.8% 8% $14,000 9.6% 10.2% 13% Annual Escalations $12,000 8.9% $10,000 7.2% 6.7% Flat Rent $8,000 Other Escalations 4.2% 5.2% $6,000 77% Stepdown $4,000 1.3% 1.0% $2,000 $0 1. As a % of Base Rent for consolidated industrial properties owned as of 6/30/2020. 2. Based on six months consolidated Cash Base Rent for single-tenant industrial leases (properties greater than 50% leased to a single tenant) owned as of 6/30/2020. Excludes rents from prior tenants. 16 Consolidated Office/Other Portfolio Portfolio Metrics1 Lease Escalations7 # of Properties 26 Total Square Footage 3.5M 9% Net Operating Income2 $25.1M 9% Annual Escalations % Leased 82.0% Other Escalations Flat Rent Average Weighted Lease Term(years) 3 9.4 20% 62% Stepdown Investment Grade Tenancy4 59.5% Average Age of Portfolio5 20.0 years % of Portfolio Value6 15.5% % of Annual Base Rent4 19.8% Lease Rollover Schedule4 4 Market Concentration ($ in thousands) $6,000 16.6% $5,000 $4,000 13.2% $3,000 6.7% $2,000 6.7% 6.7% $1,000 2.1% 0.2% 1.6% $0 0.0% 0.0% Houston 26.2% South Bay/San Jose 11.7% Philadelphia 10.1% New York/New Jersey 9.9% Charlotte 7.2% Dallas/Fort Worth 7.1% DC/Baltimore 6.6% Phoenix 5.1% Tampa/St. Petersburg 3.4% Baton Rouge 2.0% 1. As of 6/30/2020. 2. Six month 2020 NOI for consolidated office/other properties owned as of 6/30/2020. 3. Cash basis for consolidated office/other properties owned as of 6/30/2020. 4. As a % of Base Rent for consolidated office/other properties owned as of 6/30/2020. Credit ratings are based upon either tenant, guarantor, or parent/ultimate parent. 5. As a % of square footage for all office and other properties owned as of 6/30/2020. 6. Based on gross book value of real estate assets as of 6/30/2020. 7. Based on six months consolidated Cash Base Rent for single-tenant office/other leases (properties greater than 50% leased to 17 a single tenant) owned as of 6/30/2020. Excludes parking operations and rents from prior tenants. Flexible Capital Structure1 Preferred Revolving Trust Equity, 2.0% Preferred, Credit Facility, 0.8% Unsecured 2.7% Term Debt, 6.3% Mortgage Debt, 8.0% Unsecured Bond Debt, 10.5% Common Equity, 69.8% Amount Interest Rate/ Debt Coupon ($ in Millions) Unsecured Credit Facility Due 2023 $ 40.0 1-Mo. Libor + 90 bps Unsecured Bonds Due 2023 250.0 4.250% Unsecured Bonds Due 2024 250.0 4.400% Unsecured Term Loan Due 2025 300.0 2.732% Mortgages 377.1 4.491% Trust Preferred 129.1 3-Mo. Libor + 170 bps Total - Debt $ 1,346.2 Equity Preferred C $ 96.8 6.50% Common Equity2 $ 3,329.9 Total - Equity $ 3,426.7 Total - Debt/Equity $ 4,772.9 1. Data reflects balances and interest rates at 6/30/2020. 2. Data includes OP Units and reflects a common share price of $11.92 at 8/6/2020. 18 Balance Sheet Strategy Focus on extending maturities, unencumbering assets, maintaining investment-grade ratings and selectively utilizing secured financing. Consolidated Debt Maturity Profile ($000's)1 $350,000 3.9% 2.7% $300,000 4.4% $250,000 $200,000 $150,000 $100,000 6.1% $50,000 6.3% 5.4% $- 20202 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Actual Mortgage Balloon Debt Corporate Debt Credit Metrics Summary1 Adjusted Company FFO Payout Ratio 55.3% Unencumbered Assets $3.6B Unencumbered NOI 84.9% (Debt + Preferred)/Gross Assets 33.0% Debt/Gross Assets 30.8% Secured Debt/Gross Assets 8.6% Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA 5.2x (Net Debt + Preferred)/ 5.6x Adjusted EBITDA Unsecured Debt/ 4.5x Unencumbered NOI Credit Facilities Availability $560.0M 1. As of 6/30/2020. Percentages on bar graph denote weighted-average interest rate. 2. Subsequent to 6/30/2020, disposed of property with mortgage debt totaling $32 million. 19 Corporate Responsibility LXP seeks to create a sustainable environmental, social and governance ("ESG") platform that enhances both its company and shareholder value. LXP stands committed to supporting its shareholders, employees, tenants, suppliers, creditors, and communities as it executes on its ESG objectives and initiatives. Environmental Social Governance Many of LXP's industrial properties have energy efficient features, such as energy management systems, LED lighting and solar arrays.

LXP expects to increase engagement with third parties and determine an appropriate framework to submit benchmarking data.

LXP believes in giving back to its communities. Employees volunteer and participate in various food and clothing drives.

LXP understand the importance of its employees' physical, emotional, and financial health. Many opportunities and services are provided to meet these needs.

LXP strives to implement best governance practices, mindful of the concerns of its shareholders and of proxy advisory groups.

LXP received the 2019 NAREIT Bronze Investor CARE (Communications & Reporting Excellence) Award in the Small Cap Equity REIT Category. 20 Non-GAAPMeasures-Definitions Lexington has used non-GAAP financial measures as defined by Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission in this presentation. Lexington believes that the measures defined below are helpful to investors in measuring Lexington's performance or that of an individual investment. Since these measures exclude certain items which are included in their respective most comparable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measures, reliance on the measures has limitations; management compensates for these limitations by using the measures simply as supplemental measures that are weighed in balance with other GAAP measures. These measures are not necessarily indications of our cash flow available to fund cash needs. Additionally, they should not be used as an alternative to the respective most comparable GAAP measures when evaluating Lexington's financial performance or cash flow from operating, investing, or financing activities or liquidity. Funds from Operations and Adjusted Company FFO(FFO and Adjusted Company FFO): Lexington believes that Funds from Operations, or FFO, which is a non-GAAP measure, is a widely recognized and appropriate measure of the performance of an equity real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Lexington believes FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting their results. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. As a result, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, development activities, interest costs and other matters without the inclusion of depreciation and amortization, providing perspective that may not necessarily be apparent from net income. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, defines FFO as "net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sales of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. The reconciling items include amounts to adjust earnings from consolidated partially-owned entities and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates to FFO." FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. Lexington presents FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders - basic and also presents FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted on a company-wide basis as if all securities that are convertible, at the holder's option, into Lexington's common shares, are converted at the beginning of the period. Lexington also presents Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted which adjusts FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted for certain items which we believe are not indicative of the operating results of Lexington's real estate portfolio. Lexington believes this is an appropriate presentation as it is frequently requested by security analysts, investors and other interested parties. Since others do not calculate these measures in a similar fashion, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as reported by others. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of Lexington's operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. 21 Non-GAAPMeasures-Definitions, cont. GAAP and Cash Yield or Capitalization Rate: GAAP and cash yields or capitalization rates are measures of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. These measures are estimates and are not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that present a numerical measure of Lexington's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. The yield or capitalization rate is calculated by dividing the annualized NOI (as defined below, except GAAP rent adjustments are added back to rental income to calculate GAAP yield or capitalization rate) the investment is expected to generate (or has generated) divided by the acquisition/completion cost (or sale) price. Net operating income (NOI): a measure of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. This measure is not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that presents a numerical measure of Lexington's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) modified to include other adjustments to GAAP net income for gains on sales of properties, impairment charges, debt satisfaction gains (charges), net, non- cash charges, net, straight-line adjustments, non-recurring charges and adjustments for pro-rata share of non-wholly owned entities. Lexington's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Lexington believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA. Base Rent: Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to exclude billed tenant reimbursements and lease termination income and to include ancillary income. Base Rent excludes reserves/write-offs of deferred rent receivable, as applicable. Lexington believes Base Rent provides a meaningful measure due to the net lease structure of leases in portfolio. Cash Base Rent: Cash Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to remove the impact of GAAP required adjustments to rental income such as adjustments for straight-line rents related to free rent periods and contractual rent increases. Cash Base Rent excludes billed tenant reimbursements and lease termination income and includes ancillary income. 22 Appendix 23 Combined Portfolio Metrics Top 15 Tenants Tenants/Guarantor/ % of Parent Property Type Lease Expirations Base Rent1 Dow Office 2036 5.2% Nissan Industrial 2027 4.5% Dana Industrial 2021-2026 3.5% Kellogg Industrial 2027-2029 3.4% Amazon Industrial 2026-2030 3.3% Undisclosed (2) Industrial 2031-2035 2.5% Watco Industrial 2038 2.4% Xerox Office 2023 2.3% Wal-Mart Industrial 2023-2027 2.1% FedEx Industrial 2023 & 2028 2.0% Undisclosed (2) Industrial 2034 1.9% Morgan Lewis (3) Office 2024 1.8% Mars Wrigley Industrial 2025 1.5% Asics Industrial 2030 1.5% Spitzer Industrial 2035 1.5% Total 39.5% Property Type4 15% Industrial Office/Other 85% Credit Ratings5 22% Investment Grade Unrated 26% 52% Non-IG 1. Based on Base Rent for the six months ended 6/30/2020 for consolidated properties owned as of 6/30/2020, excluding rent from prior tenants. Total shown may differ from detailed amounts due to rounding. 2. Lease restricts certain disclosures. 3. Includes parking operations. 4. Based on gross book value of real estate assets as of 6/30/2020. 5. Based on Base Rent for the six months ended 6/30/2020 for consolidated properties owned as of 6/30/2020. Credit ratings are based upon either tenant, guarantor, or parent/ultimate parent. 24 Combined Portfolio Metrics Weighted-Average Lease Term1,2 (years) 9.5 9.1 9.1 8.9 9.0 8.6 8.4 8.5 8.1 8.0 7.5 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Historical Leasing Volume and Portfolio Occupancy2 10,000 98.9% 100.0% 96.8% 96.0% 97.0% 97.3% 8,000 95.1% (in 000's) 6,000 95.0% 4,000 90.0% 2,000 - 85.0% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 1. Cash basis. Year 2015 adjusted to reflect New York City land leases to the first purchase option date. Decrease in 2016 weighted-average lease term is primarily the result of the sale of the New York City land leases in 2016. 2. 2020 figure is as of 6/30/2020. 25 Guidance and Actual 2020 Guidance As of 6/30/2020 Acquisitions ~ No formal guidance ~ $360M of consolidated industrial purchases 5.4% & 5.0% GAAP/cash cap rates Dispositions ~ 2020 Disposition Plan contemplates disposing of, or ~ $74M of consolidated property dispositions marketing for sale up to $500M at cap rates similar to 2019 7.6% & 8.0% GAAP/cash cap rates ~Subsequent to Q2- $67M of consolidated property dispositions Leverage ~ No formal guidance. Expect to be under 6.0x net debt ~5.2x net debt to Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA Raised $201M through equity offering and ATM Capital Markets ~ No formal guidance program/Repurchased 1.3M common shares for $11M ~Subsequent to Q2 - Raised $4.9M through ATM program Operations ~ Approximately $19M-$22M in TI's/Leasing Costs ~ Approximately $11.5M in TI's/leasing costs ~ Net income - $0.78-$0.80per diluted ~ Net income of $0.13 per diluted common share Earnings common share range ~ Adjusted Company FFO of $0.38 per ~ Adjusted Company FFO - $0.74-$0.76 per diluted common share range diluted common share 26 2017-2019 Industrial Investments1 Initial Approx. Lease Primary Tenant/ Guarantor Market Sq. Ft. (000's) Property Type Investment Type Basis (mm) Acquired Term (Yrs)2 Undisclosed3 Greenville/ 1,319 WH/Distribution Purchase $94.2 2019 15 Spartanburg, SC Kellogg Chicago, IL 1,034 WH/Distribution Purchase $49.3 2019 10 Undisclosed3 Phoenix, AZ 801 WH/Distribution Purchase $67.1 2019 11 CHEP Pallets Phoenix, AZ 186 WH/Distribution Purchase $21.0 2019 7 Undisclosed3 Greenville/ 177 WH/Distribution Purchase $15.6 2019 6 Spartanburg, SC Undisclosed3 Greenville/ 196 WH/Distribution Purchase $16.8 2019 5 Spartanburg, SC Amazon Cincinnati, OH 1,299 WH/Distribution Purchase $100.3 2019 11 Blue Buffalo Cincinnati, OH 144 WH/Distribution Purchase $13.7 2019 4 Walmart Cincinnati, OH 994 WH/Distribution Purchase $65.8 2019 8 Interface Americas Atlanta, GA 370 WH/Distribution Purchase $27.4 2019 5 Mars Chocolate Atlanta, GA 605 WH/Distribution Purchase $45.4 2019 1 Undisclosed3 Memphis, TN 270 WH/Distribution Purchase $18.3 2019 4 Olam Cotton Memphis, TN 928 WH/Distribution Purchase $49.4 2019 5 Owens Corning Dallas, TX 510 WH/Distribution Purchase $28.2 2019 4 BMW Greenville/ 408 WH/Distribution Purchase $33.3 2019 5 Spartanburg, SC The Carlstar Group Atlanta, GA 676 WH/Distribution Purchase $37.2 2019 5 Lacrosse Footwear Indianapolis, IN 380 WH/Distribution Purchase $20.8 2019 7 Philip Morris Richmond, VA 1,034 WH/Distribution Purchase $66.3 2018 12 Blue Buffalo Phoenix, AZ 540 WH/Distribution Purchase $41.4 2018 7 Teasdale Foods Dallas, TX 357 WH/Distribution Purchase $19.6 2018 14 Wal-Mart Greenville/ 342 WH/Distribution Purchase $27.6 2018 6 Spartanburg, SC UNIS Houston, TX 258 WH/Distribution Purchase $23.9 2018 5 Spectrum Brands Pet Group St. Louis, MO 1,018 WH/Distribution Purchase $44.2 2018 12 Hamilton Beach Brands Memphis, TN 1,170 WH/Distribution Purchase $48.5 2018 3 Sephora USA Memphis, TN 716 WH/Distribution Purchase $44.1 2018 11 Undisclosed3 Winchester, VA 400 WH/Distribution Purchase $36.7 2017 14 Lipari Foods Detroit, MI 260 Cold Storage Forward Commitment $47.0 2017 15 Undisclosed3 Detroit, MI 500 WH/Distribution Forward Commitment $38.9 2017 15 Caterpillar Lafayette, IN 309 WH/Distribution Build-to-Suit $17.4 2017 7 Nissan North America Nashville, TN 1,505 WH/Distribution Purchase $104.9 2017 10 Kellogg Sales Company Jackson, TN 1,062 WH/Distribution Purchase $57.9 2017 10 McCormick & Company, Inc. Memphis, TN 616 WH/Distribution Purchase $36.6 2017 10 Georgia-Pacific, LLC Atlanta, GA 1,121 WH/Distribution Purchase $66.7 2017 10 Golden State Foods Auburn, AL 165 Light Manufacturing Build-to-Suit $37.3 2017 25 Undisclosed3 San Antonio, TX 849 WH/Distribution Purchase $45.5 2017 10 O'Neal Metals Dallas, TX 215 WH/Distribution Build-to-Suit $24.3 2017 20 General Electric Chattanooga, TN 851 WH/Distribution Purchase $34.4 2017 7 Continental Tire Indianapolis, IN 742 WH/Distribution Purchase $36.2 2017 7 Amazon Kansas City, KS 447 WH/Distribution Purchase $12.1 2017 10 Total 24,774 $1,615.3 10 1. For years 2017 and 2018, and 2019. 2. Lease term at acquisition date. 3. Lease restricts certain disclosures. 27 Net-Lease Expertise. Diversified Industrial Portfolio. Quarterly Dividends. One Penn Plaza, Suite 4015 | New York, NY 10119-4015| (212) 692-7200| www.lxp.com Attachments Original document

