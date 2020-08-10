Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lexington Realty Trust    LXP

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

(LXP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lexington Realty Trust : Second Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 03:09pm EDT

Investor Presentation

Second Quarter 2020

Disclosure

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors not under Lexington Realty Trust's ("Lexington" or "LXP") control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Lexington to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward- looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, those factors and risks detailed in Lexington's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lexington undertakes no obligation to (1) publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the occurrence of unanticipated events or (2) update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events. Accordingly, there is no assurance that Lexington's expectations will be realized.

For information on non-GAAP measures, please see the definitions at the end of the presentation.

2

Investment Features

Single-Tenant Industrial Assets

High-Quality Investment Portfolio

Income and Growth Strategy

Active Portfolio Management

Consistent Operating Performance

Attractive and Flexible Balance Sheet

Spectrum Brands Pet Group, St. Louis, MO

Pacific Foods, Portland, OR

3

Investment Strategy

INVESTMENT

FOCUS

SECTOR FOCUS

GROWTH &

INCOME

PORTFOLIO

MANAGEMENT

CAPITAL

ALLOCATION

ASSET

MANAGEMENT

BALANCE SHEET

  • Multi-facetedgrowth strategy - purchases, build-to-suit, development, and sale- leaseback
  • Industrial
  • Grow cash flow through investment activity and annual rental growth
  • Provide growing dividends that are attractive relative to fixed-income alternatives
  • Increase industrial asset exposure to become a 100% single-tenant industrial REIT
  • Focus on maximizing value of remaining office/non-core portfolio
  • Access capital markets when appropriate and utilize disposition proceeds to fund new industrial investments and repay debt
  • Focus on tenant relationships
  • Manage lease expirations and weighted-average lease term
  • Sustain high levels of occupancy
  • Maintain low to moderate leverage
  • Access to secured and investment-grade unsecured debt
  • Incorporate primarily long-term,fixed-rate debt with balanced maturities

4

COVID-19 Business Update

COVID-19 Response Overview

  • Management continues to monitor events and is taking steps to mitigate the potential impact and risks to the Company.
  • Continue to successfully execute our business plan in a virtual working environment.
  • Executive management team and employees remain healthy and continue to manage operations efficiently.

Rent Collection

  • Cash Base Rent collections averaged over 99.5% in Q2 (April - 99.9%, May - 99.1%, June - 99.6%).
  • 99.4% of July Cash Base Rents collected.1

Tenant Rent Relief Requests1

  • Rent relief requests continue to be minimal.
  1. To date, have granted two immaterial requests in our consolidated portfolio and obtained either an extension or favorable lease renewal terms.
  1. Currently evaluating one request from a small retail tenant.

Other Portfolio Operations

  • Majority of portfolio operations have had minimal impact despite on-going challenges created for many by Covid-19.
  • Current disposition plan has been somewhat impacted over last several months as a result of uncertainty in the debt markets, causing a slowdown in the transactions market.
    o Activity has picked up, with $67 million disposed of in portfolio in July alone.

1. As of 8/6/2020.

5

Second Quarter 2020 Execution

  • Growth Opportunities1
    1. Acquired $164 million of high-quality industrial warehouse/distribution facilities for total YTD acquisition volume of $360 million.
  • Repositioning Efforts2
    1. Disposed of $45 million of office and non-core assets and $67 million subsequent to quarter for total YTD disposition volume of $141 million. Current 2020 Disposition Plan contemplates disposing of, or marketing for sale, up to $500 million.
  • Asset Management1
    1. Leased three million square feet, with a portfolio leased of 97.3%.
    1. Increased industrial Cash Base renewals rents almost 22%.
    1. Only 1.4% of six month Base Rent subject to renewal.
  • Balance Sheet1
    1. Raised net proceeds of $201 million of equity through underwritten public offering and At-the-Market (ATM) program.
    1. Reduced leverage of 5.2x net debt to Adjusted EBITDA.
    1. Ample cash and credit facility availability.
  • Healthy Financial Results1
    1. Net income generated of $0.06 per diluted common share.
  1. Adjusted Company FFO generated of $0.19 per diluted common share.

1. As of 6/30/2020. 2. As of 8/6/2020.

6

Portfolio Evolution

Substantial progress transitioning the company to a single-tenant industrial focused REIT.

2017

2018

Q2 2020

15%

49%

51%

29%

71%

85%

Industrial

Office/Other

Note: Based on gross book value of real estate assets; excludes held for sale assets.

7

Disciplined Acquisition Activity

Disciplined acquisition activity with an industrial focus.

Build-to-Suit and Acquisition Volume and Cash Capitalization Rate1

$800

7.4%

8.0%

$728

$704

$700

7.0%

6.4%

$600

6.8%

5.4%

6.0%

5.3%

in millions)

$500

$483

5.0%

5.0%

$400

$390

$360

4.0%

($

$316

$300

3.0%

$200

2.0%

$100

1.0%

$0

20182

0.0%

2015

2016

2017

2019

20203

1. Includes 100% of joint venture acquisitions ($80 million in 2016). Historical capitalization rates are not indicative of future expectations or results. 2. Cash capitalization rate slightly impacted by free rent period. 3. As of 6/30/2020.

8

Industrial Strategy Focus

  • Target single-tenant,net-leased facilities
  • Primarily warehouse and bulk distribution facilities, easily repurposed for other users
  • Partner with developers on build-to-suits and development opportunities
  • Lease term range generally 5-20 years, ability to go shorter for right opportunity
  • Select primary and secondary markets
  • Realize value of specific assets in portfolio when appropriate

Philip Morris, Richmond, VA

Blue Buffalo, Phoenix, AZ

Automaker, Winchester, VA

9

Industrial Property Geography

Properties primarily located in the South and Midwest with approximately 60%

of the portfolio located in top 25 industrial markets.1

LXP Top Markets (by Square Footage)1

Market Concentration (by Base Rent)2

WA

MO

OR

ID

MN

WI

NV

CO

IL

MO

KS

AZ

NM

MS

Under 1M

1-2M

TX

LA

2-3M

3-4M4-6M

ME

NH

Memphis

8.7%

NY

MA

MI

Greenville/Spartanburg

7.1%

PA

NJ

Houston

6.3%

IN OH

WV

VA

Atlanta

6.0%

KY

Chicago

5.4%

TN

NC

Cincinnati/Dayton

5.4%

SC

Nashville

5.0%

AL

GA

Detroit

4.5%

FL

Dallas/Fort Worth

3.8%

Phoenix

3.7%

1. Based on square footage and according to CoStar Analytics' industrial markets. 2. Markets based on a geographic boundaries defined by CoStar Analytics. As a % of Base Rent

10

for consolidated industrial properties owned as of 6/30/2020.

Industrial Investment Activity

Among most active industrial investors in the market since 2016 -

Have acquired nearly 33 million square feet of primarily warehouse/distribution product.1

Year-to-Date Warehouse/Distribution Acquisitions

Initial

Approx. Lease Term

Primary Tenant/ Guarantor

Market

Sq. Ft. (000's)

Basis (mm)

(Yrs)2

Amazon

Ocala, FL

617

$58.3

10

UNIS

Houston, TX

248

$20.9

5

Logistics Provider

Savannah, GA

89

$9.1

5

Logistics Provider

Savannah, GA

356

$30.4

5

Mauser Packaging

Dallas, TX

121

$10.7

10

Spartanburg,

UNIS

Savannah, GA

500

$34.8

7

Stanley, Black & Decker

Dallas, TX

1,215

$83.5

10

BMW

Chicago, IL

473

$39.2

10

Ball Corporation

Phoenix, AZ

160

$19.2

6

Kellogg's

Chicago, IL

706

$53.6

10

Total

4,483

$359.7

8

Kellogg's - Chicago, IL

Stanley, Black & Decker - Dallas TX

Ball Corporation - Phoenix, AZ

1. Acquisitions from 1/1/2016 - 6/30/2020. 2. Lease term at acquisition date.

11

Representative Industrial Investments

Savannah, Georgia

  • 355,000 square foot state-of-the-art Class A distribution facility completed in 2019
  • Located less than 10 miles away from the Port of Savannah, which is the fastest growing container port in the U.S.
  • Situated in a strong submarket with high absorption rates and low market vacancy
  • Leased for five years to a logistics company1
  • Right-sizedfor market with generic site plan

Forth Worth, Texas

  • 1.2 million square foot state-of-the-art Class A distribution facility completed in 2018
  • Located in high growth and high-demand submarket situated in a popular industrial park
  • Leased to strong brand name credit Black and Decker for just under 10 years1
  • Operational connection with brand new manufacturing plant located under two miles away
  • Generic, well-designed building and site plan

1. Lease term at acquisition date.

12

Representative Industrial Investments

Cincinnati, Ohio (E-Commerce Portfolio)

  • 2.4 million square foot portfolio consisting of three recently constructed state-of-the-art Class A distribution facilities
  • Located in an established logistics market that works well for e- commerce users
  • Superior access to I-75 and multiple overnight providers
  • Leased to recognized credit tenants Amazon, Walmart, and Blue Buffalo (a division of General Mills) for a weighted-average lease term of 9.3 years1
  • All buildings provide optionality to accommodate multiple tenants, if needed

Blue Buffalo

Amazon

Walmart

1. Lease term at acquisition date.

13

Representative Industrial Investments

Memphis, Tennessee

  • 928,000 square foot state-of-the-art Class A distribution facility completed in 2018
  • Well-locatedwithin an established Memphis industrial park - close proximity to major highways, hubs and intermodal facilities
  • 36' foot clear height, cross dock design, ample dock doors and trailer parking, LED lighting and wide concrete truck courts
  • Leased for five years to Olam Cotton1
  • Flexible building design that can easily accommodate multiple tenants, if needed

Atlanta, Georgia

  • 370,000 square foot state-of-the-art Class A distribution facility completed in 2016
  • Located in one of Atlanta's most dynamic industrial submarkets
  • 36' clear height, cross dock design, ample dock doors and trailer parking and 100% concrete truck courts
  • Leased to Interface Americas for five years; 50 miles from Interface's manufacturing facility in LaGrange, GA1
  • Well-sizedproperty for the market with flexibility to divide the space, if needed

1. Lease term at acquisition date.

14

Industrial Portfolio

Portfolio Metrics1

# of Properties

111

Total Square Footage

53.1M

Net Operating Income2

$105.8M

% Leased

98.3%

Weighted-Average Lease Term(years) 3

7.8

Investment Grade Tenancy4

50.3%

Average Age of Portfolio5

12.2 years

% of Portfolio Value6

84.5%

% of Annual Base Rent4

80.2%

Amazon, Edwardsville, IL

Property Type4

6% 5%

9%

Warehouse/Distribution

Manufacturing

Light Manufacturing

80%

Cold Storage/Freezer

Continental Tire, Lebanon, IN

1. As of 6/30/2020. 2. Six month 2020 NOI for consolidated industrial properties owned as of 6/30/2020. 3. Cash basis for consolidated industrial properties owned as of 6/30/2020. 4. As a % of Base Rent for consolidated industrial properties owned as of 6/30/2020. Credit ratings are based upon either tenant, guarantor, or parent/ultimate parent. 5. As a % of square footage for all industrial properties owned as of

6/30/2020. 6. Based on gross book value of real estate assets as of 6/30/2020.

15

Industrial Lease Rollover

Minimal lease rollover in the near term with most leases providing rental increases.

($ in thousands)

Lease Rollover Schedule1

Lease Escalations2

$20,000

2%

$18,000

$16,000

12.8%

8%

$14,000

9.6%

10.2%

13%

Annual Escalations

$12,000

8.9%

$10,000

7.2%

6.7%

Flat Rent

$8,000

Other Escalations

4.2%

5.2%

$6,000

77%

Stepdown

$4,000

1.3%

1.0%

$2,000

$0

1. As a % of Base Rent for consolidated industrial properties owned as of 6/30/2020. 2. Based on six months consolidated Cash Base Rent for single-tenant industrial leases (properties greater than 50% leased to a single tenant) owned as of 6/30/2020. Excludes rents from prior tenants.

16

Consolidated Office/Other Portfolio

Portfolio Metrics1

Lease Escalations7

# of Properties

26

Total Square Footage

3.5M

9%

Net Operating Income2

$25.1M

9%

Annual Escalations

% Leased

82.0%

Other Escalations

Flat Rent

Average Weighted Lease Term(years) 3

9.4

20%

62%

Stepdown

Investment Grade Tenancy4

59.5%

Average Age of Portfolio5

20.0 years

% of Portfolio Value6

15.5%

% of Annual Base Rent4

19.8%

Lease Rollover Schedule4

4

Market Concentration

($ in thousands)

$6,000

16.6%

$5,000

$4,000

13.2%

$3,000

6.7%

$2,000

6.7%

6.7%

$1,000

2.1%

0.2%

1.6%

$0

0.0%

0.0%

Houston 26.2%

South Bay/San Jose 11.7%

Philadelphia 10.1%

New York/New Jersey 9.9%

Charlotte 7.2%

Dallas/Fort Worth 7.1%

DC/Baltimore 6.6%

Phoenix 5.1%

Tampa/St. Petersburg 3.4%

Baton Rouge 2.0%

1. As of 6/30/2020. 2. Six month 2020 NOI for consolidated office/other properties owned as of 6/30/2020. 3. Cash basis for consolidated office/other properties owned as of 6/30/2020. 4. As a % of Base Rent for

consolidated office/other properties owned as of 6/30/2020. Credit ratings are based upon either tenant, guarantor, or parent/ultimate parent. 5. As a % of square footage for all office and other properties owned

as of 6/30/2020. 6. Based on gross book value of real estate assets as of 6/30/2020. 7. Based on six months consolidated Cash Base Rent for single-tenant office/other leases (properties greater than 50% leased to

17

a single tenant) owned as of 6/30/2020. Excludes parking operations and rents from prior tenants.

Flexible Capital Structure1

Preferred

Revolving

Trust

Equity, 2.0%

Preferred,

Credit Facility,

0.8%

Unsecured 2.7%

Term Debt,

6.3%

Mortgage

Debt, 8.0%

Unsecured

Bond Debt,

10.5%

Common

Equity, 69.8%

Amount

Interest Rate/

Debt

Coupon

($

in Millions)

Unsecured Credit Facility Due 2023

$

40.0

1-Mo. Libor + 90 bps

Unsecured Bonds Due 2023

250.0

4.250%

Unsecured Bonds Due 2024

250.0

4.400%

Unsecured Term Loan Due 2025

300.0

2.732%

Mortgages

377.1

4.491%

Trust Preferred

129.1

3-Mo. Libor + 170 bps

Total - Debt

$

1,346.2

Equity

Preferred C

$

96.8

6.50%

Common Equity2

$

3,329.9

Total - Equity

$

3,426.7

Total - Debt/Equity

$

4,772.9

1. Data reflects balances and interest rates at 6/30/2020. 2. Data includes OP Units and reflects a common share price of $11.92 at 8/6/2020.

18

Balance Sheet Strategy

Focus on extending maturities, unencumbering assets, maintaining investment-grade ratings and selectively utilizing secured financing.

Consolidated Debt Maturity Profile ($000's)1

$350,000

3.9%

2.7%

$300,000

4.4%

$250,000

$200,000

$150,000

$100,000

6.1%

$50,000

6.3%

5.4%

$-

20202

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

Actual Mortgage Balloon Debt

Corporate Debt

Credit Metrics Summary1

Adjusted Company FFO Payout Ratio

55.3%

Unencumbered Assets

$3.6B

Unencumbered NOI

84.9%

(Debt + Preferred)/Gross Assets

33.0%

Debt/Gross Assets

30.8%

Secured Debt/Gross Assets

8.6%

Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA

5.2x

(Net Debt + Preferred)/

5.6x

Adjusted EBITDA

Unsecured Debt/

4.5x

Unencumbered NOI

Credit Facilities Availability

$560.0M

1. As of 6/30/2020. Percentages on bar graph denote weighted-average interest rate. 2. Subsequent to 6/30/2020, disposed of property with mortgage debt

totaling $32 million.

19

Corporate Responsibility

LXP seeks to create a sustainable environmental, social and governance ("ESG") platform that enhances both its company and shareholder value. LXP stands committed to supporting its shareholders, employees, tenants,

suppliers, creditors, and communities as it executes on its ESG objectives and initiatives.

Environmental

Social

Governance

  • Many of LXP's industrial properties have energy efficient features, such as energy management systems, LED lighting and solar arrays.
  • LXP expects to increase engagement with third parties and determine an appropriate framework to submit benchmarking data.
  • LXP believes in giving back to its communities. Employees volunteer and participate in various food and clothing drives.
  • LXP understand the importance of its employees' physical, emotional, and financial health. Many opportunities and services are provided to meet these needs.
  • LXP strives to implement best governance practices, mindful of the concerns of its shareholders and of proxy advisory groups.
  • LXP received the 2019 NAREIT Bronze Investor CARE (Communications & Reporting Excellence) Award in the Small Cap Equity REIT Category.

20

Non-GAAPMeasures-Definitions

Lexington has used non-GAAP financial measures as defined by Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission in this presentation. Lexington believes that the measures defined below are helpful to investors in measuring Lexington's performance or that of an individual investment. Since these measures exclude certain items which are included in their respective most comparable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measures, reliance on the measures has limitations; management compensates for these limitations by using the measures simply as supplemental measures that are weighed in balance with other GAAP measures. These measures are not necessarily indications of our cash flow available to fund cash needs. Additionally, they should not be used as an alternative to the respective most comparable GAAP measures when evaluating Lexington's financial performance or cash flow from operating, investing, or financing activities or liquidity.

Funds from Operations and Adjusted Company FFO(FFO and Adjusted Company FFO): Lexington believes that Funds from Operations, or FFO, which is a non-GAAP measure, is a widely recognized and appropriate measure of the performance of an equity real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Lexington believes FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting their results. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. As a result, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, development activities, interest costs and other matters without the inclusion of depreciation and amortization, providing perspective that may not necessarily be apparent from net income.

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, defines FFO as "net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sales of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. The reconciling items include amounts to adjust earnings from consolidated partially-owned entities and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates to FFO." FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund cash needs.

Lexington presents FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders - basic and also presents FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted on a company-wide basis as if all securities that are convertible, at the holder's option, into Lexington's common shares, are converted at the beginning of the period. Lexington also presents Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted which adjusts FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted for certain items which we believe are not indicative of the operating results of Lexington's real estate portfolio. Lexington believes this is an appropriate presentation as it is frequently requested by security analysts, investors and other interested parties. Since others do not calculate these measures in a similar fashion, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as reported by others. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of Lexington's operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity.

21

Non-GAAPMeasures-Definitions, cont.

GAAP and Cash Yield or Capitalization Rate: GAAP and cash yields or capitalization rates are measures of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. These measures are estimates and are not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that present a numerical measure of Lexington's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. The yield or capitalization rate is calculated by dividing the annualized NOI (as defined below, except GAAP rent adjustments are added back to rental income to calculate GAAP yield or capitalization rate) the investment is expected to generate (or has generated) divided by the acquisition/completion cost (or sale) price.

Net operating income (NOI): a measure of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. This measure is not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that presents a numerical measure of Lexington's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) modified to include other adjustments to GAAP net income for gains on sales of properties, impairment charges, debt satisfaction gains (charges), net, non- cash charges, net, straight-line adjustments, non-recurring charges and adjustments for pro-rata share of non-wholly owned entities. Lexington's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Lexington believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA.

Base Rent: Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to exclude billed tenant reimbursements and lease termination income and to include ancillary income. Base Rent excludes reserves/write-offs of deferred rent receivable, as applicable. Lexington believes Base Rent provides a meaningful measure due to the net lease structure of leases in portfolio.

Cash Base Rent: Cash Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to remove the impact of GAAP required adjustments to rental income such as adjustments for straight-line rents related to free rent periods and contractual rent increases. Cash Base Rent excludes billed tenant reimbursements and lease termination income and includes ancillary income.

22

Appendix

23

Combined Portfolio Metrics

Top 15 Tenants

Tenants/Guarantor/

% of

Parent

Property Type

Lease Expirations

Base Rent1

Dow

Office

2036

5.2%

Nissan

Industrial

2027

4.5%

Dana

Industrial

2021-2026

3.5%

Kellogg

Industrial

2027-2029

3.4%

Amazon

Industrial

2026-2030

3.3%

Undisclosed (2)

Industrial

2031-2035

2.5%

Watco

Industrial

2038

2.4%

Xerox

Office

2023

2.3%

Wal-Mart

Industrial

2023-2027

2.1%

FedEx

Industrial

2023 & 2028

2.0%

Undisclosed (2)

Industrial

2034

1.9%

Morgan Lewis (3)

Office

2024

1.8%

Mars Wrigley

Industrial

2025

1.5%

Asics

Industrial

2030

1.5%

Spitzer

Industrial

2035

1.5%

Total

39.5%

Property Type4

15%

Industrial

Office/Other

85%

Credit Ratings5

22%

Investment Grade

Unrated

26% 52% Non-IG

1. Based on Base Rent for the six months ended 6/30/2020 for consolidated properties owned as of 6/30/2020, excluding rent from prior tenants. Total shown may differ from detailed amounts due to rounding. 2. Lease restricts certain disclosures. 3. Includes parking operations. 4. Based on gross book value of real estate assets as of 6/30/2020. 5. Based on Base Rent for the six months ended 6/30/2020

for consolidated properties owned as of 6/30/2020. Credit ratings are based upon either tenant, guarantor, or parent/ultimate parent.

24

Combined Portfolio Metrics

Weighted-Average Lease Term1,2

(years)

9.5

9.1

9.1

8.9

9.0

8.6

8.4

8.5

8.1

8.0

7.5

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Historical Leasing Volume and Portfolio Occupancy2

10,000

98.9%

100.0%

96.8%

96.0%

97.0%

97.3%

8,000

95.1%

(in 000's)

6,000

95.0%

4,000

90.0%

2,000

-

85.0%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

1. Cash basis. Year 2015 adjusted to reflect New York City land leases to the first purchase option date. Decrease in 2016 weighted-average lease term is primarily the result of the sale of the New York City land leases in 2016. 2. 2020 figure is as of 6/30/2020.

25

Guidance and Actual

2020 Guidance

As of 6/30/2020

Acquisitions

~ No formal guidance

~ $360M of consolidated industrial purchases

5.4% & 5.0% GAAP/cash cap rates

Dispositions

~ 2020 Disposition Plan contemplates disposing of, or

~ $74M of consolidated property dispositions

marketing for sale up to $500M at cap rates similar to 2019

7.6% & 8.0% GAAP/cash cap rates

~Subsequent to Q2- $67M of consolidated property dispositions

Leverage

~ No formal guidance. Expect to be under 6.0x net debt

~5.2x net debt to Adjusted EBITDA

to Adjusted EBITDA

Raised $201M through equity offering and ATM

Capital Markets

~ No formal guidance

program/Repurchased 1.3M common shares for $11M

~Subsequent to Q2 - Raised $4.9M through ATM program

Operations

~ Approximately $19M-$22M in TI's/Leasing Costs

~ Approximately $11.5M in TI's/leasing costs

~ Net income - $0.78-$0.80per diluted

~ Net income of $0.13 per diluted common share

Earnings

common share range

~ Adjusted Company FFO of $0.38 per

~ Adjusted Company FFO - $0.74-$0.76 per diluted common

share range

diluted common share

26

2017-2019 Industrial Investments1

Initial

Approx. Lease

Primary Tenant/ Guarantor

Market

Sq. Ft. (000's)

Property Type

Investment Type

Basis (mm)

Acquired

Term (Yrs)2

Undisclosed3

Greenville/

1,319

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$94.2

2019

15

Spartanburg, SC

Kellogg

Chicago, IL

1,034

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$49.3

2019

10

Undisclosed3

Phoenix, AZ

801

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$67.1

2019

11

CHEP Pallets

Phoenix, AZ

186

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$21.0

2019

7

Undisclosed3

Greenville/

177

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$15.6

2019

6

Spartanburg, SC

Undisclosed3

Greenville/

196

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$16.8

2019

5

Spartanburg, SC

Amazon

Cincinnati, OH

1,299

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$100.3

2019

11

Blue Buffalo

Cincinnati, OH

144

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$13.7

2019

4

Walmart

Cincinnati, OH

994

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$65.8

2019

8

Interface Americas

Atlanta, GA

370

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$27.4

2019

5

Mars Chocolate

Atlanta, GA

605

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$45.4

2019

1

Undisclosed3

Memphis, TN

270

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$18.3

2019

4

Olam Cotton

Memphis, TN

928

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$49.4

2019

5

Owens Corning

Dallas, TX

510

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$28.2

2019

4

BMW

Greenville/

408

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$33.3

2019

5

Spartanburg, SC

The Carlstar Group

Atlanta, GA

676

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$37.2

2019

5

Lacrosse Footwear

Indianapolis, IN

380

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$20.8

2019

7

Philip Morris

Richmond, VA

1,034

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$66.3

2018

12

Blue Buffalo

Phoenix, AZ

540

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$41.4

2018

7

Teasdale Foods

Dallas, TX

357

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$19.6

2018

14

Wal-Mart

Greenville/

342

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$27.6

2018

6

Spartanburg, SC

UNIS

Houston, TX

258

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$23.9

2018

5

Spectrum Brands Pet Group

St. Louis, MO

1,018

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$44.2

2018

12

Hamilton Beach Brands

Memphis, TN

1,170

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$48.5

2018

3

Sephora USA

Memphis, TN

716

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$44.1

2018

11

Undisclosed3

Winchester, VA

400

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$36.7

2017

14

Lipari Foods

Detroit, MI

260

Cold Storage

Forward Commitment

$47.0

2017

15

Undisclosed3

Detroit, MI

500

WH/Distribution

Forward Commitment

$38.9

2017

15

Caterpillar

Lafayette, IN

309

WH/Distribution

Build-to-Suit

$17.4

2017

7

Nissan North America

Nashville, TN

1,505

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$104.9

2017

10

Kellogg Sales Company

Jackson, TN

1,062

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$57.9

2017

10

McCormick & Company, Inc.

Memphis, TN

616

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$36.6

2017

10

Georgia-Pacific, LLC

Atlanta, GA

1,121

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$66.7

2017

10

Golden State Foods

Auburn, AL

165

Light Manufacturing

Build-to-Suit

$37.3

2017

25

Undisclosed3

San Antonio, TX

849

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$45.5

2017

10

O'Neal Metals

Dallas, TX

215

WH/Distribution

Build-to-Suit

$24.3

2017

20

General Electric

Chattanooga, TN

851

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$34.4

2017

7

Continental Tire

Indianapolis, IN

742

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$36.2

2017

7

Amazon

Kansas City, KS

447

WH/Distribution

Purchase

$12.1

2017

10

Total

24,774

$1,615.3

10

1. For years 2017 and 2018, and 2019. 2. Lease term at acquisition date. 3. Lease restricts certain disclosures.

27

Net-Lease Expertise. Diversified Industrial Portfolio. Quarterly Dividends.

One Penn Plaza, Suite 4015 | New York, NY 10119-4015| (212) 692-7200| www.lxp.com

Disclaimer

Lexington Realty Trust published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 19:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST
03:09pLEXINGTON REALTY TRUST : Second Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
08/07LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulati..
AQ
08/06LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
08/06LEXINGTON REALTY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06Lexington Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
GL
07/16Lexington Realty Trust to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Ho..
GL
06/29LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/15Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend
GL
06/03LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
06/03Lexington Realty Trust Announces Full Exercise of Option by Underwriters and ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 317 M - -
Net income 2020 53,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 59,7x
Yield 2020 3,52%
Capitalization 3 305 M 3 305 M -
EV / Sales 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales 2021 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Lexington Realty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,65 $
Last Close Price 11,94 $
Spread / Highest target 0,50%
Spread / Average Target -10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
T. Wilson Eglin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph S. Bonventre COO, Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Beth Boulerice Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Richard S. Frary Lead Independent Trustee
Claire A. Koeneman Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST12.43%3 305
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)35.63%70 111
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.32.46%42 571
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.8.71%22 152
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-14.82%21 641
SEGRO PLC9.67%15 297
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group