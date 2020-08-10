Lexington Realty Trust : Second Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation
Investor Presentation
Second Quarter 2020
Disclosure
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors not under Lexington Realty Trust's ("Lexington" or "LXP") control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Lexington to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward- looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, those factors and risks detailed in Lexington's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lexington undertakes no obligation to (1) publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the occurrence of unanticipated events or (2) update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events. Accordingly, there is no assurance that Lexington's expectations will be realized.
For information on non-GAAP measures, please see the definitions at the end of the presentation.
Investment Features
Single-Tenant Industrial Assets
High-Quality Investment Portfolio
Income and Growth Strategy
Active Portfolio Management
Consistent Operating Performance
Attractive and Flexible Balance Sheet
Spectrum Brands Pet Group, St. Louis, MO
Pacific Foods, Portland, OR
Investment Strategy
INVESTMENT
FOCUS
SECTOR FOCUS
GROWTH &
INCOME
PORTFOLIO
MANAGEMENT
CAPITAL
ALLOCATION
ASSET
MANAGEMENT
BALANCE SHEET
Multi-facetedgrowth strategy - purchases, build-to-suit, development, and sale- leaseback
Industrial
Grow cash flow through investment activity and annual rental growth
Provide growing dividends that are attractive relative to fixed-income alternatives
Increase industrial asset exposure to become a 100% single-tenant industrial REIT
Focus on maximizing value of remaining office/non-core portfolio
Access capital markets when appropriate and utilize disposition proceeds to fund new industrial investments and repay debt
Focus on tenant relationships
Manage lease expirations and weighted-average lease term
Sustain high levels of occupancy
Maintain low to moderate leverage
Access to secured and investment-grade unsecured debt
Incorporate primarily long-term,fixed-rate debt with balanced maturities
COVID-19 Business Update
COVID-19 Response Overview
Management continues to monitor events and is taking steps to mitigate the potential impact and risks to the Company.
Continue to successfully execute our business plan in a virtual working environment.
Executive management team and employees remain healthy and continue to manage operations efficiently.
Rent Collection
Cash Base Rent collections averaged over 99.5% in Q2 (April - 99.9%, May - 99.1%, June - 99.6%).
99.4% of July Cash Base Rents collected.1
Tenant Rent Relief Requests1
Rent relief requests continue to be minimal.
To date, have granted two immaterial requests in our consolidated portfolio and obtained either an extension or favorable lease renewal terms.
Currently evaluating one request from a small retail tenant.
Other Portfolio Operations
Majority of portfolio operations have had minimal impact despite on-going challenges created for many by Covid-19.
Current disposition plan has been somewhat impacted over last several months as a result of uncertainty in the debt markets, causing a slowdown in the transactions market. o Activity has picked up, with $67 million disposed of in portfolio in July alone.
1. As of 8/6/2020.
Second Quarter 2020 Execution
Growth Opportunities1
Acquired $164 million of high-quality industrial warehouse/distribution facilities for total YTD acquisition volume of $360 million.
Repositioning Efforts2
Disposed of $45 million of office and non-core assets and $67 million subsequent to quarter for total YTD disposition volume of $141 million. Current 2020 Disposition Plan contemplates disposing of, or marketing for sale, up to $500 million.
Asset Management1
Leased three million square feet, with a portfolio leased of 97.3%.
Increased industrial Cash Base renewals rents almost 22%.
Only 1.4% of six month Base Rent subject to renewal.
Balance Sheet1
Raised net proceeds of $201 million of equity through underwritten public offering and At-the-Market (ATM) program.
Reduced leverage of 5.2x net debt to Adjusted EBITDA.
Ample cash and credit facility availability.
Healthy Financial Results1
Net income generated of $0.06 per diluted common share.
Adjusted Company FFO generated of $0.19 per diluted common share.
1. As of 6/30/2020. 2. As of 8/6/2020.
Portfolio Evolution
Substantial progress transitioning the company to a single-tenant industrial focused REIT.
2017
2018
Q2 2020
15%
49%
51%
29%
71%
85%
Industrial
Office/Other
Note: Based on gross book value of real estate assets; excludes held for sale assets.
Disciplined Acquisition Activity
Disciplined acquisition activity with an industrial focus.
Build-to-Suit and Acquisition Volume and Cash Capitalization Rate1
$800
7.4%
8.0%
$728
$704
$700
7.0%
6.4%
$600
6.8%
5.4%
6.0%
5.3%
in millions)
$500
$483
5.0%
5.0%
$400
$390
$360
4.0%
($
$316
$300
3.0%
$200
2.0%
$100
1.0%
$0
20182
0.0%
2015
2016
2017
2019
20203
1. Includes 100% of joint venture acquisitions ($80 million in 2016). Historical capitalization rates are not indicative of future expectations or results. 2. Cash capitalization rate slightly impacted by free rent period. 3. As of 6/30/2020.
Industrial Strategy Focus
Target single-tenant,net-leased facilities
Primarily warehouse and bulk distribution facilities, easily repurposed for other users
Partner with developers on build-to-suits and development opportunities
Lease term range generally 5-20 years, ability to go shorter for right opportunity
Select primary and secondary markets
Realize value of specific assets in portfolio when appropriate
Philip Morris, Richmond, VA
Blue Buffalo, Phoenix, AZ
Automaker, Winchester, VA
Industrial Property Geography
Properties primarily located in the South and Midwest with approximately 60%
of the portfolio located in top 25 industrial markets.1
LXP Top Markets (by Square Footage)1
Market Concentration (by Base Rent)2
WA
MO
OR
ID
MN
WI
NV
CO
IL
MO
KS
AZ
NM
MS
Under 1M
1-2M
TX
LA
2-3M
3-4M4-6M
ME
NH
Memphis
8.7%
NY
MA
MI
Greenville/Spartanburg
7.1%
PA
NJ
Houston
6.3%
IN OH
WV
VA
Atlanta
6.0%
KY
Chicago
5.4%
TN
NC
Cincinnati/Dayton
5.4%
SC
Nashville
5.0%
AL
GA
Detroit
4.5%
FL
Dallas/Fort Worth
3.8%
Phoenix
3.7%
1. Based on square footage and according to CoStar Analytics' industrial markets. 2. Markets based on a geographic boundaries defined by CoStar Analytics. As a % of Base Rent
for consolidated industrial properties owned as of 6/30/2020.
Industrial Investment Activity
Among most active industrial investors in the market since 2016 -
Have acquired nearly 33 million square feet of primarily warehouse/distribution product.1
Year-to-Date Warehouse/Distribution Acquisitions
Initial
Approx. Lease Term
Primary Tenant/ Guarantor
Market
Sq. Ft. (000's)
Basis (mm)
(Yrs)2
Amazon
Ocala, FL
617
$58.3
10
UNIS
Houston, TX
248
$20.9
5
Logistics Provider
Savannah, GA
89
$9.1
5
Logistics Provider
Savannah, GA
356
$30.4
5
Mauser Packaging
Dallas, TX
121
$10.7
10
Spartanburg,
UNIS
Savannah, GA
500
$34.8
7
Stanley, Black & Decker
Dallas, TX
1,215
$83.5
10
BMW
Chicago, IL
473
$39.2
10
Ball Corporation
Phoenix, AZ
160
$19.2
6
Kellogg's
Chicago, IL
706
$53.6
10
Total
4,483
$359.7
8
Kellogg's - Chicago, IL
Stanley, Black & Decker - Dallas TX
Ball Corporation - Phoenix, AZ
1. Acquisitions from 1/1/2016 - 6/30/2020. 2. Lease term at acquisition date.
Representative Industrial Investments
Savannah, Georgia
355,000 square foot state-of-the-art Class A distribution facility completed in 2019
Located less than 10 miles away from the Port of Savannah, which is the fastest growing container port in the U.S.
Situated in a strong submarket with high absorption rates and low market vacancy
Leased for five years to a logistics company1
Right-sizedfor market with generic site plan
Forth Worth, Texas
1.2 million square foot state-of-the-art Class A distribution facility completed in 2018
Located in high growth and high-demand submarket situated in a popular industrial park
Leased to strong brand name credit Black and Decker for just under 10 years1
Operational connection with brand new manufacturing plant located under two miles away
Generic, well-designed building and site plan
1. Lease term at acquisition date.
Representative Industrial Investments
Cincinnati, Ohio (E-Commerce Portfolio)
2.4 million square foot portfolio consisting of three recently constructed state-of-the-art Class A distribution facilities
Located in an established logistics market that works well for e- commerce users
Superior access to I-75 and multiple overnight providers
Leased to recognized credit tenants Amazon, Walmart, and Blue Buffalo (a division of General Mills) for a weighted-average lease term of 9.3 years1
All buildings provide optionality to accommodate multiple tenants, if needed
Blue Buffalo
Amazon
Walmart
1. Lease term at acquisition date.
Representative Industrial Investments
Memphis, Tennessee
928,000 square foot state-of-the-art Class A distribution facility completed in 2018
Well-locatedwithin an established Memphis industrial park - close proximity to major highways, hubs and intermodal facilities
36' foot clear height, cross dock design, ample dock doors and trailer parking, LED lighting and wide concrete truck courts
Leased for five years to Olam Cotton1
Flexible building design that can easily accommodate multiple tenants, if needed
Atlanta, Georgia
370,000 square foot state-of-the-art Class A distribution facility completed in 2016
Located in one of Atlanta's most dynamic industrial submarkets
36' clear height, cross dock design, ample dock doors and trailer parking and 100% concrete truck courts
Leased to Interface Americas for five years; 50 miles from Interface's manufacturing facility in LaGrange, GA1
Well-sizedproperty for the market with flexibility to divide the space, if needed
1. Lease term at acquisition date.
Industrial Portfolio
Portfolio Metrics1
# of Properties
111
Total Square Footage
53.1M
Net Operating Income2
$105.8M
% Leased
98.3%
Weighted-Average Lease Term(years)3
7.8
Investment Grade Tenancy4
50.3%
Average Age of Portfolio5
12.2 years
% of Portfolio Value6
84.5%
% of Annual Base Rent4
80.2%
Amazon, Edwardsville, IL
Property Type4
6% 5%
9%
Warehouse/Distribution
Manufacturing
Light Manufacturing
80%
Cold Storage/Freezer
Continental Tire, Lebanon, IN
1. As of 6/30/2020. 2. Six month 2020 NOI for consolidated industrial properties owned as of 6/30/2020. 3. Cash basis for consolidated industrial properties owned as of 6/30/2020. 4. As a % of Base Rent for consolidated industrial properties owned as of 6/30/2020. Credit ratings are based upon either tenant, guarantor, or parent/ultimate parent. 5. As a % of square footage for all industrial properties owned as of
6/30/2020. 6. Based on gross book value of real estate assets as of 6/30/2020.
Industrial Lease Rollover
Minimal lease rollover in the near term with most leases providing rental increases.
($ in thousands)
Lease Rollover Schedule1
Lease Escalations2
$20,000
2%
$18,000
$16,000
12.8%
8%
$14,000
9.6%
10.2%
13%
Annual Escalations
$12,000
8.9%
$10,000
7.2%
6.7%
Flat Rent
$8,000
Other Escalations
4.2%
5.2%
$6,000
77%
Stepdown
$4,000
1.3%
1.0%
$2,000
$0
1. As a % of Base Rent for consolidated industrial properties owned as of 6/30/2020. 2. Based on six months consolidated Cash Base Rent for single-tenant industrial leases (properties greater than 50% leased to a single tenant) owned as of 6/30/2020. Excludes rents from prior tenants.
Consolidated Office/Other Portfolio
Portfolio Metrics1
Lease Escalations7
# of Properties
26
Total Square Footage
3.5M
9%
Net Operating Income2
$25.1M
9%
Annual Escalations
% Leased
82.0%
Other Escalations
Flat Rent
Average Weighted Lease Term(years)3
9.4
20%
62%
Stepdown
Investment Grade Tenancy4
59.5%
Average Age of Portfolio5
20.0 years
% of Portfolio Value6
15.5%
% of Annual Base Rent4
19.8%
Lease Rollover Schedule4
4
Market Concentration
($ in thousands)
$6,000
16.6%
$5,000
$4,000
13.2%
$3,000
6.7%
$2,000
6.7%
6.7%
$1,000
2.1%
0.2%
1.6%
$0
0.0%
0.0%
Houston 26.2%
South Bay/San Jose 11.7%
Philadelphia 10.1%
New York/New Jersey 9.9%
Charlotte 7.2%
Dallas/Fort Worth 7.1%
DC/Baltimore 6.6%
Phoenix 5.1%
Tampa/St. Petersburg 3.4%
Baton Rouge 2.0%
1. As of 6/30/2020. 2. Six month 2020 NOI for consolidated office/other properties owned as of 6/30/2020. 3. Cash basis for consolidated office/other properties owned as of 6/30/2020. 4. As a % of Base Rent for
consolidated office/other properties owned as of 6/30/2020. Credit ratings are based upon either tenant, guarantor, or parent/ultimate parent. 5. As a % of square footage for all office and other properties owned
as of 6/30/2020. 6. Based on gross book value of real estate assets as of 6/30/2020. 7. Based on six months consolidated Cash Base Rent for single-tenant office/other leases (properties greater than 50% leased to
a single tenant) owned as of 6/30/2020. Excludes parking operations and rents from prior tenants.
Flexible Capital Structure1
Preferred
Revolving
Trust
Equity, 2.0%
Preferred,
Credit Facility,
0.8%
Unsecured 2.7%
Term Debt,
6.3%
Mortgage
Debt, 8.0%
Unsecured
Bond Debt,
10.5%
Common
Equity, 69.8%
Amount
Interest Rate/
Debt
Coupon
($
in Millions)
Unsecured Credit Facility Due 2023
$
40.0
1-Mo. Libor + 90 bps
Unsecured Bonds Due 2023
250.0
4.250%
Unsecured Bonds Due 2024
250.0
4.400%
Unsecured Term Loan Due 2025
300.0
2.732%
Mortgages
377.1
4.491%
Trust Preferred
129.1
3-Mo. Libor + 170 bps
Total - Debt
$
1,346.2
Equity
Preferred C
$
96.8
6.50%
Common Equity2
$
3,329.9
Total - Equity
$
3,426.7
Total - Debt/Equity
$
4,772.9
1. Data reflects balances and interest rates at 6/30/2020. 2. Data includes OP Units and reflects a common share price of $11.92 at 8/6/2020.
Balance Sheet Strategy
Focus on extending maturities, unencumbering assets, maintaining investment-grade ratings and selectively utilizing secured financing.
Consolidated Debt Maturity Profile ($000's)1
$350,000
3.9%
2.7%
$300,000
4.4%
$250,000
$200,000
$150,000
$100,000
6.1%
$50,000
6.3%
5.4%
$-
20202
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Actual Mortgage Balloon Debt
Corporate Debt
Credit Metrics Summary1
Adjusted Company FFO Payout Ratio
55.3%
Unencumbered Assets
$3.6B
Unencumbered NOI
84.9%
(Debt + Preferred)/Gross Assets
33.0%
Debt/Gross Assets
30.8%
Secured Debt/Gross Assets
8.6%
Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA
5.2x
(Net Debt + Preferred)/
5.6x
Adjusted EBITDA
Unsecured Debt/
4.5x
Unencumbered NOI
Credit Facilities Availability
$560.0M
1. As of 6/30/2020. Percentages on bar graph denote weighted-average interest rate. 2. Subsequent to 6/30/2020, disposed of property with mortgage debt
totaling $32 million.
Corporate Responsibility
LXP seeks to create a sustainable environmental, social and governance ("ESG") platform that enhances both its company and shareholder value. LXP stands committed to supporting its shareholders, employees, tenants,
suppliers, creditors, and communities as it executes on its ESG objectives and initiatives.
Environmental
Social
Governance
Many of LXP's industrial properties have energy efficient features, such as energy management systems, LED lighting and solar arrays.
LXP expects to increase engagement with third parties and determine an appropriate framework to submit benchmarking data.
LXP believes in giving back to its communities. Employees volunteer and participate in various food and clothing drives.
LXP understand the importance of its employees' physical, emotional, and financial health. Many opportunities and services are provided to meet these needs.
LXP strives to implement best governance practices, mindful of the concerns of its shareholders and of proxy advisory groups.
LXP received the 2019 NAREIT Bronze Investor CARE (Communications & Reporting Excellence) Award in the Small Cap Equity REIT Category.
Non-GAAPMeasures-Definitions
Lexington has used non-GAAP financial measures as defined by Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission in this presentation. Lexington believes that the measures defined below are helpful to investors in measuring Lexington's performance or that of an individual investment. Since these measures exclude certain items which are included in their respective most comparable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measures, reliance on the measures has limitations; management compensates for these limitations by using the measures simply as supplemental measures that are weighed in balance with other GAAP measures. These measures are not necessarily indications of our cash flow available to fund cash needs. Additionally, they should not be used as an alternative to the respective most comparable GAAP measures when evaluating Lexington's financial performance or cash flow from operating, investing, or financing activities or liquidity.
Funds from Operations and Adjusted Company FFO(FFO and Adjusted Company FFO): Lexington believes that Funds from Operations, or FFO, which is a non-GAAP measure, is a widely recognized and appropriate measure of the performance of an equity real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Lexington believes FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting their results. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. As a result, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, development activities, interest costs and other matters without the inclusion of depreciation and amortization, providing perspective that may not necessarily be apparent from net income.
The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, defines FFO as "net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sales of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. The reconciling items include amounts to adjust earnings from consolidated partially-owned entities and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates to FFO." FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund cash needs.
Lexington presents FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders - basic and also presents FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted on a company-wide basis as if all securities that are convertible, at the holder's option, into Lexington's common shares, are converted at the beginning of the period. Lexington also presents Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted which adjusts FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted for certain items which we believe are not indicative of the operating results of Lexington's real estate portfolio. Lexington believes this is an appropriate presentation as it is frequently requested by security analysts, investors and other interested parties. Since others do not calculate these measures in a similar fashion, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as reported by others. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of Lexington's operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity.
Non-GAAPMeasures-Definitions, cont.
GAAP and Cash Yield or Capitalization Rate: GAAP and cash yields or capitalization rates are measures of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. These measures are estimates and are not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that present a numerical measure of Lexington's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. The yield or capitalization rate is calculated by dividing the annualized NOI (as defined below, except GAAP rent adjustments are added back to rental income to calculate GAAP yield or capitalization rate) the investment is expected to generate (or has generated) divided by the acquisition/completion cost (or sale) price.
Net operating income (NOI): a measure of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. This measure is not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that presents a numerical measure of Lexington's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows.
Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) modified to include other adjustments to GAAP net income for gains on sales of properties, impairment charges, debt satisfaction gains (charges), net, non- cash charges, net, straight-line adjustments, non-recurring charges and adjustments for pro-rata share of non-wholly owned entities. Lexington's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Lexington believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA.
Base Rent: Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to exclude billed tenant reimbursements and lease termination income and to include ancillary income. Base Rent excludes reserves/write-offs of deferred rent receivable, as applicable. Lexington believes Base Rent provides a meaningful measure due to the net lease structure of leases in portfolio.
Cash Base Rent: Cash Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to remove the impact of GAAP required adjustments to rental income such as adjustments for straight-line rents related to free rent periods and contractual rent increases. Cash Base Rent excludes billed tenant reimbursements and lease termination income and includes ancillary income.
Appendix
Combined Portfolio Metrics
Top 15 Tenants
Tenants/Guarantor/
% of
Parent
Property Type
Lease Expirations
Base Rent1
Dow
Office
2036
5.2%
Nissan
Industrial
2027
4.5%
Dana
Industrial
2021-2026
3.5%
Kellogg
Industrial
2027-2029
3.4%
Amazon
Industrial
2026-2030
3.3%
Undisclosed (2)
Industrial
2031-2035
2.5%
Watco
Industrial
2038
2.4%
Xerox
Office
2023
2.3%
Wal-Mart
Industrial
2023-2027
2.1%
FedEx
Industrial
2023 & 2028
2.0%
Undisclosed (2)
Industrial
2034
1.9%
Morgan Lewis (3)
Office
2024
1.8%
Mars Wrigley
Industrial
2025
1.5%
Asics
Industrial
2030
1.5%
Spitzer
Industrial
2035
1.5%
Total
39.5%
Property Type4
15%
Industrial
Office/Other
85%
Credit Ratings5
22%
Investment Grade
Unrated
26%52% Non-IG
1. Based on Base Rent for the six months ended 6/30/2020 for consolidated properties owned as of 6/30/2020, excluding rent from prior tenants. Total shown may differ from detailed amounts due to rounding. 2. Lease restricts certain disclosures. 3. Includes parking operations. 4. Based on gross book value of real estate assets as of 6/30/2020. 5. Based on Base Rent for the six months ended 6/30/2020
for consolidated properties owned as of 6/30/2020. Credit ratings are based upon either tenant, guarantor, or parent/ultimate parent.
Combined Portfolio Metrics
Weighted-Average Lease Term1,2
(years)
9.5
9.1
9.1
8.9
9.0
8.6
8.4
8.5
8.1
8.0
7.5
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Historical Leasing Volume and Portfolio Occupancy2
10,000
98.9%
100.0%
96.8%
96.0%
97.0%
97.3%
8,000
95.1%
(in 000's)
6,000
95.0%
4,000
90.0%
2,000
-
85.0%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
1. Cash basis. Year 2015 adjusted to reflect New York City land leases to the first purchase option date. Decrease in 2016 weighted-average lease term is primarily the result of the sale of the New York City land leases in 2016. 2. 2020 figure is as of 6/30/2020.
Guidance and Actual
2020 Guidance
As of 6/30/2020
Acquisitions
~ No formal guidance
~ $360M of consolidated industrial purchases
5.4% & 5.0% GAAP/cash cap rates
Dispositions
~ 2020 Disposition Plan contemplates disposing of, or
~ $74M of consolidated property dispositions
marketing for sale up to $500M at cap rates similar to 2019
7.6% & 8.0% GAAP/cash cap rates
~Subsequent to Q2- $67M of consolidated property dispositions
Leverage
~ No formal guidance. Expect to be under 6.0x net debt
~5.2x net debt to Adjusted EBITDA
to Adjusted EBITDA
Raised $201M through equity offering and ATM
Capital Markets
~ No formal guidance
program/Repurchased 1.3M common shares for $11M
~Subsequent to Q2 - Raised $4.9M through ATM program
Operations
~ Approximately $19M-$22M in TI's/Leasing Costs
~ Approximately $11.5M in TI's/leasing costs
~ Net income - $0.78-$0.80per diluted
~ Net income of $0.13 per diluted common share
Earnings
common share range
~ Adjusted Company FFO of $0.38 per
~ Adjusted Company FFO - $0.74-$0.76 per diluted common
share range
diluted common share
2017-2019 Industrial Investments1
Initial
Approx. Lease
Primary Tenant/ Guarantor
Market
Sq. Ft. (000's)
Property Type
Investment Type
Basis (mm)
Acquired
Term (Yrs)2
Undisclosed3
Greenville/
1,319
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$94.2
2019
15
Spartanburg, SC
Kellogg
Chicago, IL
1,034
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$49.3
2019
10
Undisclosed3
Phoenix, AZ
801
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$67.1
2019
11
CHEP Pallets
Phoenix, AZ
186
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$21.0
2019
7
Undisclosed3
Greenville/
177
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$15.6
2019
6
Spartanburg, SC
Undisclosed3
Greenville/
196
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$16.8
2019
5
Spartanburg, SC
Amazon
Cincinnati, OH
1,299
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$100.3
2019
11
Blue Buffalo
Cincinnati, OH
144
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$13.7
2019
4
Walmart
Cincinnati, OH
994
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$65.8
2019
8
Interface Americas
Atlanta, GA
370
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$27.4
2019
5
Mars Chocolate
Atlanta, GA
605
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$45.4
2019
1
Undisclosed3
Memphis, TN
270
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$18.3
2019
4
Olam Cotton
Memphis, TN
928
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$49.4
2019
5
Owens Corning
Dallas, TX
510
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$28.2
2019
4
BMW
Greenville/
408
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$33.3
2019
5
Spartanburg, SC
The Carlstar Group
Atlanta, GA
676
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$37.2
2019
5
Lacrosse Footwear
Indianapolis, IN
380
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$20.8
2019
7
Philip Morris
Richmond, VA
1,034
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$66.3
2018
12
Blue Buffalo
Phoenix, AZ
540
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$41.4
2018
7
Teasdale Foods
Dallas, TX
357
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$19.6
2018
14
Wal-Mart
Greenville/
342
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$27.6
2018
6
Spartanburg, SC
UNIS
Houston, TX
258
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$23.9
2018
5
Spectrum Brands Pet Group
St. Louis, MO
1,018
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$44.2
2018
12
Hamilton Beach Brands
Memphis, TN
1,170
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$48.5
2018
3
Sephora USA
Memphis, TN
716
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$44.1
2018
11
Undisclosed3
Winchester, VA
400
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$36.7
2017
14
Lipari Foods
Detroit, MI
260
Cold Storage
Forward Commitment
$47.0
2017
15
Undisclosed3
Detroit, MI
500
WH/Distribution
Forward Commitment
$38.9
2017
15
Caterpillar
Lafayette, IN
309
WH/Distribution
Build-to-Suit
$17.4
2017
7
Nissan North America
Nashville, TN
1,505
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$104.9
2017
10
Kellogg Sales Company
Jackson, TN
1,062
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$57.9
2017
10
McCormick & Company, Inc.
Memphis, TN
616
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$36.6
2017
10
Georgia-Pacific, LLC
Atlanta, GA
1,121
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$66.7
2017
10
Golden State Foods
Auburn, AL
165
Light Manufacturing
Build-to-Suit
$37.3
2017
25
Undisclosed3
San Antonio, TX
849
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$45.5
2017
10
O'Neal Metals
Dallas, TX
215
WH/Distribution
Build-to-Suit
$24.3
2017
20
General Electric
Chattanooga, TN
851
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$34.4
2017
7
Continental Tire
Indianapolis, IN
742
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$36.2
2017
7
Amazon
Kansas City, KS
447
WH/Distribution
Purchase
$12.1
2017
10
Total
24,774
$1,615.3
10
1. For years 2017 and 2018, and 2019. 2. Lease term at acquisition date. 3. Lease restricts certain disclosures.
