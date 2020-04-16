Lexington Realty Trust to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 7, 2020

NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“Lexington”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results the morning of Thursday, May 7, 2020. Lexington will host its conference call and webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time to discuss these results. Participants may access the call and webcast by the following:



Conference Call: US: 1-844-825-9783; International: 1-412-317-5163; Canada: 1-855-669-9657

Webcast: Visit http://ir.lxp.com/CorporateProfile to access webcast link

A telephone replay of the call will be available through August 7, 2020 and via webcast for one year by accessing:

Telephone: US: 1-877-344-7529; International: 1-412-317-0088; Canada: 1-855-669-9658

Pin code for replay numbers: 10142063

Webcast: Visit http://ir.lxp.com/CorporateProfile to access webcast link

Please access the website or call the conference center at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary computer audio software and/or register for the call.

