LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

(LXP)
Lexington Realty Trust to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 7, 2020

04/16/2020

NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“Lexington”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results the morning of Thursday, May 7, 2020. Lexington will host its conference call and webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time to discuss these results.  Participants may access the call and webcast by the following:

Conference Call: US: 1-844-825-9783; International: 1-412-317-5163; Canada: 1-855-669-9657
Webcast: Visit http://ir.lxp.com/CorporateProfile to access webcast link

A telephone replay of the call will be available through August 7, 2020 and via webcast for one year by accessing:

Telephone: US: 1-877-344-7529; International: 1-412-317-0088; Canada: 1-855-669-9658
Pin code for replay numbers: 10142063
Webcast: Visit http://ir.lxp.com/CorporateProfile to access webcast link

Please access the website or call the conference center at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary computer audio software and/or register for the call.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of industrial investments in single-tenant commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions, including acquisitions. For more information or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for Lexington Realty Trust:
Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Lexington Realty Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 319 M
EBIT 2020 79,1 M
Net income 2020 35,8 M
Debt 2020 1 478 M
Yield 2020 4,13%
P/E ratio 2020 67,9x
P/E ratio 2021 92,5x
EV / Sales2020 12,8x
EV / Sales2021 12,9x
Capitalization 2 604 M
Chart LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Lexington Realty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 10,92  $
Last Close Price 10,18  $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
T. Wilson Eglin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Beth Boulerice Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Richard S. Frary Lead Independent Trustee
Claire A. Koeneman Independent Trustee
Lawrence L. Gray Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST-4.14%2 604
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)15.73%57 720
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.17.67%36 532
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-5.92%19 183
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-30.06%17 685
SEGRO PLC-9.92%11 092
