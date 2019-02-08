Log in
Lexington Realty Trust to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on February 27, 2019

02/08/2019 | 03:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“Lexington”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2018 financial results the morning of Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Lexington will host its conference call and webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time to discuss these results.  Participants may access the call and webcast by the following:

Conference Call: US: 1-844-825-9783; International: 1-412-317-5163; Canada: 1-855-669-9657
Webcast: Visit http://ir.lxp.com/CorporateProfile to access webcast link

A telephone replay of the call will be available through May 27, 2019 and via webcast for one year by accessing:

Telephone: US: 1-877-344-7529; International: 1-412-317-0088; Canada: 1-855-669-9658
Pin code for replay numbers: 10128738
Webcast: Visit http://ir.lxp.com/CorporateProfile to access webcast link

Please access the website or call the conference center at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary computer audio software and/or register for the call.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and acquisitions.  For more information or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for Lexington Realty Trust:
Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Lexington Realty Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
