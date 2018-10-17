Lexington Realty Trust to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 6, 2018

Log in
10/17/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“Lexington”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant real estate investments, today announced it will release its third quarter 2018 financial results the morning of Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Lexington will host its conference call and webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time to discuss these results.  Participants may access the call and webcast by the following:

Conference Call: US: 1-844-825-9783; International: 1-412-317-5163; Canada: 1-855-669-9657
Webcast: Visit http://ir.lxp.com/CorporateProfile to access webcast link

A telephone replay of the call will be available through February 5, 2019 and via webcast for one year by accessing:

Telephone: US: 1-877-344-7529; International: 1-412-317-0088; Canada: 1-855-669-9658
Pin code for replay numbers: 10125219
Webcast: Visit http://ir.lxp.com/CorporateProfile to access webcast link

Please access the website or call the conference center at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary computer audio software and/or register for the call.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and acquisitions.  For more information or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for Lexington Realty Trust:
Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Lexington Realty Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 396 M
EBIT 2018 156 M
Net income 2018 28,9 M
Debt 2018 1 715 M
Yield 2018 8,93%
P/E ratio 2018 76,25
P/E ratio 2019 28,32
EV / Sales 2018 9,07x
EV / Sales 2019 10,9x
Capitalization 1 874 M
Chart LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Lexington Realty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 8,78 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
T. Wilson Eglin President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
E. Robert Roskind Chairman
Patrick F. Carroll Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Richard S. Frary Independent Trustee
Claire A. Koeneman Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST-18.76%1 874
EQUINIX INC-12.50%31 480
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-5.81%23 059
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%19 456
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.05%16 199
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-13.85%12 833
