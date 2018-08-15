Leyard : Broadens No. 1 Market Position in LED Display

Leyard,
a global leader in visualization products, earned the No. 1 market share
position in the $4.5 billion LED video display market, and the No. 1
position in the fastest growing $1.6 billion narrow pixel pitch LED
video wall segment, according to two reports by Futuresource Consulting.
The analyses, which compared the 2017 performance of all major video
wall brands, confirmed Leyard’s No. 1 position, in addition to the
company’s increasing share and growth in the highly competitive market.
Leyard was the market share leader in the narrow pixel pitch LED video
display market in 2017, following years of leadership and share
dominance in this category, which the company pioneered. Leyard also
captured the top position in the broader LED display market that
includes all pixel pitch sizes, including indoor and outdoor products,
covering a wide range of applications and customer segments.
“We are extremely proud to lead the global LED video display industry
and to have continued to build on past success,” said Zach Zhang, CEO of
Leyard International. “Our global organization remains committed to
driving innovation in the category and to supporting our customers all
over the world. We look forward to celebrating future successes as
Leyard continues to build solutions designed for a growing number of
display applications.”
These reports follow major video wall product announcements from the
company. This includes the launch of the Leyard®
DirectLight® X LED Video Wall System that brings advanced
video processing and intelligent management and control software to the
award-winning ultra-fine pitch LED video wall line. The Clarity®
Matrix® G3 LCD Video Wall System builds on the
accomplishments of the award-winning Clarity Matrix architecture,
combining the industry’s thinnest profile ultra-narrow bezel LCDs with
industry-leading improvements to video processing and off-board
electronics. The company also released Leyard®
TVF Series, a family of fine pitch LED video wall displays featuring
front serviceability and a creative stackable design eliminating
cabinet-to-cabinet cabling. Further, the launch of the Leyard®
VersaLight™ Series introduced a versatile family of
modular LED displays available in pixel pitches ranging from 2.5 to 8
millimeters and designed with flexibility to support a wide range of
indoor and outdoor applications.
“The LED display market continues to experience tremendous growth
worldwide,” said Chris McIntyre-Brown, associate director at
Futuresource Consulting. “As the category evolves, we expect to see new
trends expand across both indoor and outdoor display technologies in a
wide range of applications.”
Futuresource announced its findings in two reports: the 2018
Futuresource Video Wall Display Solutions Report and the Futuresource
Global LED Display Market Report. The Futuresource Video Wall Display
Solutions Report for 2018 covered narrow pixel pitch LED, narrow bezel
LCD and rear-projection solutions while the Futuresource Global LED
Display Market Report for 2018 reviewed narrow pixel pitch LED
solutions, as well as rental, standard and large indoor and outdoor LED
display technologies. According to the Futuresource Video Wall Report,
the overall video wall market stands at $6.4 billion and grew 47 percent
from 2016 to 2017. Planar, a Leyard Company, was also named the leader
in the Americas Control Room segment (34 percent market share) and the
Americas Corporate Vertical (35 percent market share) for narrow bezel
LCD video wall solutions.
About Leyard
Leyard is a global leader in the design, production, distribution and
service of digital displays, video walls and visualization products
worldwide. The Leyard Group of companies and brands, which includes Planar
Systems, eyevis
and Teracue,
is comprised of displays, entertainment and lighting system solutions.
Leyard is the number one market share leader in the LED display market
and fine pitch LED and offers indoor, outdoor, fixed and creative
displays (Futuresource
2017). Used in applications such as broadcast, sports arenas, stadiums,
advertisement networks, retail digital signage, control rooms,
exhibitions, large scale events and digital cultural experiences, Leyard
enjoys marquee installations globally and has over 300 patents in
display technology. Founded in 1995, the group is headquartered in
Beijing, China, and is traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock
code: 300296). Forbes magazine (2013) named Leyard among “China’s
Top 100 Most Potential Listed Companies.” For more information, visit www.leyard.com.
