Leyard Optoelectronic : and Planar Double the Available Models of the Popular Planar VM Series LCD Video Wall Line

The company expands its line of Planar VM Series LCD displays with four new models, including sizes ranging from 49 to 55 inches and offering sub-1 millimeter tiled bezel for enhanced visual performance

Today, Leyard and Planar, global leaders in visualization products, introduced four new offerings to the company’s Planar® VM Series line of LCD video wall displays. Featuring the industry’s smallest bezels and a new 49-inch size, the new models broaden the Planar VM Series offering and add state-of-the-art tiled bezel performance.

Leyard and Planar expand popular Planar VM Series line of LCD video wall displays for state-of-the-art visual performance. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our expansion of the Planar VM Series line is an acknowledgement of its popularity to date,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product marketing at Leyard and Planar. “The new models share the Planar VM Series’ all-in-one, high performance design but add new choices designed to fit more customer applications.”

The expanded Planar VM Series product line offers customers looking for the benefits of a premium and high performing LCD video wall with minimal bezels and a wider selection of products. All four additions to the Planar VM Series are ENERGY STAR® 8.0 certified, ensuring customers receive an energy-efficient video wall solution that delivers the quality, performance and savings needed to maximize results.

Leyard and Planar are adding two new 55-inch models to the Planar VM Series line; the Planar VM55MX-M and Planar VM55LX-M. These models set the industry standard for the smallest bezel with a 0.88mm tiled bezel width. Both models feature native Full HD resolution and the Planar VM55MX-M offers 700-nit brightness to support high ambient light environments. The Planar VM55LX-M model delivers 500-nit brightness, ideal for slightly dimmer viewing environments.

The company is also adding two 49-inch models with native Full HD resolution to the Planar VM Series family of LCD video wall displays. The 49-inch video wall displays empower organizations to deploy a wider variety of video wall sizes and configurations, to suit more diverse spaces.

The Planar VM49MX-X offers 700-nit brightness and a tiled bezel width of 1.8 millimeters. The Planar VM49LX-U offers 500-nit brightness and a 3.5-millimeter tiled bezel width.

Planar VM Series LCD displays provide a video wall solution with an all-in-one design for demanding requirements of 24x7 mission-critical applications and high ambient light environments. Planar VM Series is ideal for digital signage applications in retail, hospitality, universities, sports bars, corporate lobbies, casinos and museums.

The newest models in the Planar VM Series product line will begin shipping in Summer 2019. For more information, visit www.planar.com/VM and www.leyard.com/VM.

About Leyard and Planar, A Leyard Company

Leyard is a global leader in the design, production, distribution and service of digital displays, video walls and visualization products worldwide. The Leyard Group of companies and brands, which includes Planar Systems, eyevis and Teracue, is comprised of displays, entertainment and lighting system solutions. Leyard is the global market leader for LED video displays and narrow pixel pitch LED, offering indoor, outdoor, fixed and creative displays (Futuresource 2018). Used in applications such as broadcast, sports arenas, stadiums, advertisement networks, retail, digital signage, control rooms, exhibitions, large scale events and digital cultural experiences, Leyard enjoys marquee installations globally and has over 300 patents in display technology. Founded in 1995, the group is headquartered in Beijing, China, and is traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300296). Forbes magazine (2013) named Leyard among “China’s Top 100 Most Potential Listed Companies.” For more information, visit www.leyard.com.

