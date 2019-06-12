Leyard Optoelectronic : and Planar Expand Award-Winning Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System at InfoComm 2019

New Clarity Matrix models feature sub-1 millimeter bezels, dramatically increased pixel density and more uninterrupted viewing area

Today, Leyard and Planar, global leaders in visualization products, unveiled new models to the award-winning Clarity® Matrix® LCD Video Wall System line at InfoComm 2019, reinforcing the company’s commitment to industry-leading innovation in the LCD video wall market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005002/en/

The 65" 4K Clarity Matrix G3 MX65U-4K delivers unmatched pixel density and larger uninterrupted viewing area. (Photo: Business Wire)

The expanded Clarity® Matrix® G3 LCD Video Wall System product line now includes 55-inch models with sub-1 millimeter bezels and enhanced visual performance, as well as 65-inch models featuring Ultra HD resolution (3840x2160), unmatched pixel density and larger uninterrupted viewing area.

“The latest additions to the Clarity Matrix G3 line provide customers, in the same size video wall, much higher resolution and seamless viewing area without sacrificing robustness,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product marketing at Leyard and Planar. “We’re excited to offer more cutting-edge customer choices for the dynamic video wall market.”

Setting the Standard for Seamless Viewing

At InfoComm 2019, Leyard and Planar unveiled the newest additions to the Clarity Matrix G3 LCD Video Wall System product line, including the Clarity Matrix G3 LX55M and Clarity Matrix G3 MX55M LCD video wall displays. Both video wall displays feature a 0.88 millimeter tiled bezel width, cutting nearly in half the previously smallest bezel size of the Clarity Matrix video wall line. The Clarity Matrix G3 LX55M and Clarity Matrix G3 MX55M feature a 55-inch diagonal and native Full HD resolution (1920x1080) and provide excellent visual performance with dynamic backlight, high contrast ratio and uniform image performance. Clarity Matrix G3 LX55M and Clarity Matrix G3 MX55M share the same architecture and physical characteristics but offer brightness levels of 500-nits and 700-nits, respectively.

Larger Screen area and 4K Resolution

Also new to the Clarity Matrix G3 family is the Clarity Matrix G3 MX65U-4K LCD video wall display. The Clarity Matrix G3 MX65U-4K is unique in both its large 65-inch diagonal screen area and its native 4K resolution (3840x2160). The new 65-inch size quadruples the resolution of the long-standing industry standard 55-inch display, providing much greater pixel density and uninterrupted display area. Offering 700-nits brightness and 3.5 millimeter tiled bezel width, Clarity Matrix G3 MX65U-4K allows users to achieve 8K native resolution with a 2x2 video wall configuration and show more high resolution images within a single display. Clarity Matrix G3 MX65U-4K utilizes the award-winning Clarity Matrix G3 architecture featuring remote, hot-swap power supply, rack-mount video controller, precise Planar® EasyAxis™ Mounting System and Leyard® WallDirector™ Software for video wall control and management.

Improved Durability and Simplified Maintenance for Extended Use

Ideal for control rooms, broadcast, corporate and digital signage applications, the new Clarity Matrix G3 models are available with Planar® ERO-LCD™ (Extended Ruggedness and Optics™) protective glass for high-traffic and interactive touch video wall applications. The optional Clarity® Matrix® Fiber Video Extension provides customers a more secure and longer distance option for extending video signals from Clarity Matrix electronics to displays.

Clarity Matrix G3 takes built-in video wall processing to a new level with the off-board Leyard® Video Controller, representing the industry’s first LCD video wall solution to embed advanced video processing directly into the product, delivering up to 5x 4K input and 9x 1080P output resolution with a single 1U Controller. Designed to simplify installation and service, Clarity Matrix G3 features points of connectivity and potential service away from the video wall, allowing users to manage the video wall displays from a central location.

The newest models in the Clarity Matrix G3 LCD Video Wall System product line will begin shipping in July 2019 and be available through Leyard and Planar’s worldwide network of authorized resellers. Visitors to InfoComm 2019 can view these video wall displays along with other display innovations at Leyard and Planar’s Booth #3143. For more information, visit www.leyard.com/Matrix or www.planar.com/Matrix.

About Leyard and Planar, A Leyard Company

Leyard is a global leader in the design, production, distribution and service of digital displays, video walls and visualization products worldwide. The Leyard Group of companies and brands, which includes Planar Systems, eyevis and Teracue, is comprised of displays, entertainment and lighting system solutions. Leyard is the global market leader for LED video displays and narrow pixel pitch LED, offering indoor, outdoor, fixed and creative displays (Futuresource 2018). Used in applications such as broadcast, sports arenas, stadiums, advertisement networks, retail, digital signage, control rooms, exhibitions, large scale events and digital cultural experiences, Leyard enjoys marquee installations globally and has over 300 patents in display technology. Founded in 1995, the group is headquartered in Beijing, China, and is traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300296). Forbes magazine (2013) named Leyard among “China’s Top 100 Most Potential Listed Companies.” For more information, visit www.leyard.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005002/en/