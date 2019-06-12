Leyard Optoelectronic : and Planar Expand Award-Winning Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System at InfoComm 2019

Today, Leyard
and Planar,
global leaders in visualization products, unveiled new models to the
award-winning Clarity® Matrix® LCD Video Wall
System line at InfoComm
2019, reinforcing the company’s commitment to industry-leading
innovation in the LCD video wall market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005002/en/
The 65" 4K Clarity Matrix G3 MX65U-4K delivers unmatched pixel density and larger uninterrupted viewing area. (Photo: Business Wire)
The expanded Clarity®
Matrix® G3 LCD Video Wall System product line now
includes 55-inch models with sub-1 millimeter bezels and enhanced visual
performance, as well as 65-inch models featuring Ultra HD resolution
(3840x2160), unmatched pixel density and larger uninterrupted viewing
area.
“The latest additions to the Clarity Matrix G3 line provide customers,
in the same size video wall, much higher resolution and seamless viewing
area without sacrificing robustness,” said Steve Seminario, vice
president of product marketing at Leyard and Planar. “We’re excited to
offer more cutting-edge customer choices for the dynamic video wall
market.”
Setting the Standard for Seamless Viewing
At InfoComm 2019, Leyard and Planar unveiled the newest additions to the
Clarity Matrix G3 LCD Video Wall System product line, including the
Clarity Matrix G3 LX55M and Clarity Matrix G3 MX55M LCD video wall
displays. Both video wall displays feature a 0.88 millimeter tiled bezel
width, cutting nearly in half the previously smallest bezel size of the
Clarity Matrix video wall line. The Clarity Matrix G3 LX55M and Clarity
Matrix G3 MX55M feature a 55-inch diagonal and native Full HD resolution
(1920x1080) and provide excellent visual performance with dynamic
backlight, high contrast ratio and uniform image performance. Clarity
Matrix G3 LX55M and Clarity Matrix G3 MX55M share the same architecture
and physical characteristics but offer brightness levels of 500-nits and
700-nits, respectively.
Larger Screen area and 4K Resolution
Also new to the Clarity Matrix G3 family is the Clarity Matrix G3
MX65U-4K LCD video wall display. The Clarity Matrix G3 MX65U-4K is
unique in both its large 65-inch diagonal screen area and its native 4K
resolution (3840x2160). The new 65-inch size quadruples the resolution
of the long-standing industry standard 55-inch display, providing much
greater pixel density and uninterrupted display area. Offering 700-nits
brightness and 3.5 millimeter tiled bezel width, Clarity Matrix G3
MX65U-4K allows users to achieve 8K native resolution with a 2x2 video
wall configuration and show more high resolution images within a single
display. Clarity Matrix G3 MX65U-4K utilizes the award-winning Clarity
Matrix G3 architecture featuring remote, hot-swap power supply,
rack-mount video controller, precise Planar® EasyAxis™
Mounting System and Leyard® WallDirector™ Software
for video wall control and management.
Improved Durability and Simplified Maintenance for Extended Use
Ideal for control rooms, broadcast, corporate and digital signage
applications, the new Clarity Matrix G3 models are available with Planar®
ERO-LCD™ (Extended Ruggedness and Optics™)
protective glass for high-traffic and interactive touch video wall
applications. The optional Clarity® Matrix® Fiber
Video Extension provides customers a more secure and longer distance
option for extending video signals from Clarity Matrix electronics to
displays.
Clarity Matrix G3 takes built-in video wall processing to a new level
with the off-board Leyard® Video Controller, representing the
industry’s first LCD video wall solution to embed advanced video
processing directly into the product, delivering up to 5x 4K input and
9x 1080P output resolution with a single 1U Controller. Designed to
simplify installation and service, Clarity Matrix G3 features points of
connectivity and potential service away from the video wall, allowing
users to manage the video wall displays from a central location.
The newest models in the Clarity Matrix G3 LCD Video Wall System product
line will begin shipping in July 2019 and be available through Leyard
and Planar’s worldwide network of authorized resellers. Visitors to
InfoComm 2019 can view these video wall displays along with other
display innovations at Leyard and Planar’s Booth #3143. For more
information, visit www.leyard.com/Matrix
or www.planar.com/Matrix.
About Leyard and Planar, A Leyard Company
Leyard is a global leader in the design, production, distribution and
service of digital displays, video walls and visualization products
worldwide. The Leyard Group of companies and brands, which includes Planar
Systems, eyevis
and Teracue,
is comprised of displays, entertainment and lighting system solutions.
Leyard is the global market leader for LED video displays and narrow
pixel pitch LED, offering indoor, outdoor, fixed and creative displays (Futuresource
2018). Used in applications such as broadcast, sports arenas,
stadiums, advertisement networks, retail, digital signage, control
rooms, exhibitions, large scale events and digital cultural experiences,
Leyard enjoys marquee installations globally and has over 300 patents in
display technology. Founded in 1995, the group is headquartered in
Beijing, China, and is traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock
code: 300296). Forbes magazine (2013) named Leyard among “China’s
Top 100 Most Potential Listed Companies.” For more information, visit www.leyard.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005002/en/