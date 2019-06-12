Leyard Optoelectronic : and Planar Showcase Broadest Selection of LED Display Solutions at InfoComm 2019

The company presents industry-leading LED displays and unveils new Leyard TVF Complete, demonstrating continued leadership in the LED display market

Today, Leyard and Planar, global leaders in visualization products, demonstrated ongoing leadership in the LED display market by showcasing their widest range of award-winning LED display solutions, including the new Leyard® TVF Complete™, along with other display innovations, at the Leyard and Planar InfoComm 2019 booth #3143.

“Our comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge LED display solutions offers something for every customer, including those looking for a more plug and play experience,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product marketing at Leyard and Planar. “The new Leyard TVF Complete is a seamless high resolution LED display family available in diagonal sizes from 109” to 219” and is designed to make seamless large size video walls easier and more cost-effective to deploy.”

Complete LED Video Wall Solutions for Full HD and 4K

The global leader in fine pitch LED will introduce the new Leyard® TVF Complete™, a family of LED video wall solutions designed for a wide range of environments and applications. Leyard TVF Complete is optimized for Full HD and 4K resolutions and comes in 109”, 137”, 164” and 219” diagonal sizes. Each Leyard TVF Complete model includes precisely configured LED display cabinets, video controller, cables, wall mounts, trim and spare modules, making it easier and more affordable than ever for customers to select, purchase and install an LED video wall.

Leyard and Planar will also demonstrate the new 1.2 millimeter fine pixel pitch model addition to the Leyard® TVF Series LED video wall line. Introduced in April 2019, the Leyard TVF 1.2 delivers clear, crisp images at nearly every angle and viewing distance and features a 16:9 aspect ratio that allows every pixel pitch to achieve popular resolutions, including Full HD and 4K. The Leyard TVF Series offers front serviceability and a creative, stackable design that eliminates cabinet-to-cabinet cabling and reduces installation and alignment complexity. The Leyard TVF 1.2 joins other models available in 1.5, 1.8 and 2.5 millimeter pixel pitches.

Industry-Leading Fine Pitch LED Solutions for Ultimate Performance

In an effort to enable customers to deploy seamless LED video walls in a wider range of environments, Leyard and Planar will demonstrate Leyard® ERO-LED™ (Extended Ruggedness and Optics™) on the Leyard® DirectLight® X LED Video Wall System. Leyard ERO-LED technology is a proprietary coating that delivers protection and durability to Leyard LED display products. Leyard ERO-LED protects LED displays from dust, electro-static discharge, humidity, casual human contact and impact at both the front and edges of LED displays. It also improves the visual sharpness of LED video walls by significantly increasing contrast in ambient light.

Also demonstrated on the Leyard DirectLight X LED Video Wall System is the high contrast ratio and color accuracy of high dynamic range (HDR) content. This emerging technology is now available on a range of Leyard LED video wall product lines including the Leyard® TVF Series, Leyard® VVR Series, Leyard® VersaLight Series and Leyard® CarbonLight™ CLI Series. HDR content produces life-like images with a broader range of color and contrast to create a next-generation visual experience.

The company will also showcase the finest pixel pitch LED video wall display in the industry—the Leyard DirectLight X 0.7 with a breakthrough pixel pitch of just 0.7 millimeters. Announced in 2018, this industry-first pixel pitch allows for 4K and 8K resolution video walls in smaller spaces, matching the pixel density seen in traditional control room video walls but with a completely seamless and uniform image.

Groundbreaking Solutions for Curved LED Video Walls

At InfoComm 2019, Leyard and Planar will offer visitors the opportunity to experience its stunning curved video wall comprised of award-winning Leyard® CarbonLight™ CLI Series displays, a line of lightweight LED video wall displays ideal for rental and staging or fixed installations. Measuring 23-feet-wide by 10-feet-tall, the Leyard CarbonLight CLI Series video wall features a 1.9 millimeter pixel pitch and curved wings to create an immersive visual experience. The video wall seamlessly blends a combination of Leyard CarbonLight CLI Series LED displays with Leyard® CarbonLight™ CLI Flex™ bendable LED modules that are ideal for applications requiring smooth curves, waves or column wraps.

Visitors to InfoComm 2019 can view these LED display solutions along with other innovations at the Leyard and Planar Booth #3143. Leyard and Planar display solutions are available through the company’s global network of authorized resellers. For more information, visit www.leyard.com and www.planar.com.

About Leyard and Planar, A Leyard Company

Leyard is a global leader in the design, production, distribution and service of digital displays, video walls and visualization products worldwide. The Leyard Group of companies and brands, which includes Planar Systems, eyevis and Teracue, is comprised of displays, entertainment and lighting system solutions. Leyard is the global market leader for LED video displays and narrow pixel pitch LED, offering indoor, outdoor, fixed and creative displays (Futuresource 2018). Used in applications such as broadcast, sports arenas, stadiums, advertisement networks, retail, digital signage, control rooms, exhibitions, large scale events and digital cultural experiences, Leyard enjoys marquee installations globally and has over 300 patents in display technology. Founded in 1995, the group is headquartered in Beijing, China, and is traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300296). Forbes magazine (2013) named Leyard among “China’s Top 100 Most Potential Listed Companies.” For more information, visit www.leyard.com.

