Leyard Optoelectronic : and Planar Showcase Broadest Selection of LED Display Solutions at InfoComm 2019

Today, Leyard
and Planar,
global leaders in visualization products, demonstrated ongoing
leadership in the LED display market by showcasing their widest range of
award-winning LED display solutions, including the new Leyard®
TVF Complete™, along with other display innovations, at the
Leyard and Planar InfoComm 2019 booth #3143.
“Our comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge LED display solutions
offers something for every customer, including those looking for a more
plug and play experience,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of
product marketing at Leyard and Planar. “The new Leyard TVF Complete is
a seamless high resolution LED display family available in diagonal
sizes from 109” to 219” and is designed to make seamless large size
video walls easier and more cost-effective to deploy.”
Complete LED Video Wall Solutions for Full HD and 4K
The global leader in fine pitch LED will introduce the new Leyard®
TVF Complete™, a family of LED video wall solutions
designed for a wide range of environments and applications. Leyard TVF
Complete is optimized for Full HD and 4K resolutions and comes in 109”,
137”, 164” and 219” diagonal sizes. Each Leyard TVF Complete model
includes precisely configured LED display cabinets, video controller,
cables, wall mounts, trim and spare modules, making it easier and more
affordable than ever for customers to select, purchase and install an
LED video wall.
Leyard and Planar will also demonstrate the new 1.2 millimeter fine
pixel pitch model addition to the Leyard®
TVF Series LED video wall line. Introduced in April 2019, the
Leyard TVF 1.2 delivers clear, crisp images at nearly every angle and
viewing distance and features a 16:9 aspect ratio that allows every
pixel pitch to achieve popular resolutions, including Full HD and 4K.
The Leyard TVF Series offers front serviceability and a creative,
stackable design that eliminates cabinet-to-cabinet cabling and reduces
installation and alignment complexity. The Leyard TVF 1.2 joins other
models available in 1.5, 1.8 and 2.5 millimeter pixel pitches.
Industry-Leading Fine Pitch LED Solutions for Ultimate Performance
In an effort to enable customers to deploy seamless LED video walls in a
wider range of environments, Leyard and Planar will demonstrate Leyard®
ERO-LED™ (Extended Ruggedness and Optics™) on
the Leyard®
DirectLight® X LED Video Wall System. Leyard
ERO-LED technology is a proprietary coating that delivers protection and
durability to Leyard LED display products. Leyard ERO-LED protects LED
displays from dust, electro-static discharge, humidity, casual human
contact and impact at both the front and edges of LED displays. It also
improves the visual sharpness of LED video walls by significantly
increasing contrast in ambient light.
Also demonstrated on the Leyard DirectLight X LED Video Wall System is
the high contrast ratio and color accuracy of high dynamic range (HDR)
content. This emerging technology is now available on a range of Leyard
LED video wall product lines including the Leyard®
TVF Series, Leyard®
VVR Series, Leyard®
VersaLight Series and Leyard®
CarbonLight™ CLI Series. HDR content produces life-like
images with a broader range of color and contrast to create a
next-generation visual experience.
The company will also showcase the finest pixel pitch LED video wall
display in the industry—the Leyard DirectLight X 0.7 with a breakthrough
pixel pitch of just 0.7 millimeters. Announced in 2018, this
industry-first pixel pitch allows for 4K and 8K resolution video walls
in smaller spaces, matching the pixel density seen in traditional
control room video walls but with a completely seamless and uniform
image.
Groundbreaking Solutions for Curved LED Video Walls
At InfoComm 2019, Leyard and Planar will offer visitors the opportunity
to experience its stunning curved video wall comprised of award-winning Leyard®
CarbonLight™ CLI Series displays, a line of lightweight
LED video wall displays ideal for rental and staging or fixed
installations. Measuring 23-feet-wide by 10-feet-tall, the Leyard
CarbonLight CLI Series video wall features a 1.9 millimeter pixel pitch
and curved wings to create an immersive visual experience. The video
wall seamlessly blends a combination of Leyard CarbonLight CLI Series
LED displays with Leyard® CarbonLight™ CLI Flex™
bendable LED modules that are ideal for applications requiring smooth
curves, waves or column wraps.
Visitors to InfoComm 2019 can view these LED display solutions along
with other innovations at the Leyard and Planar Booth #3143. Leyard and
Planar display solutions are available through the company’s global
network of authorized resellers. For more information, visit www.leyard.com
and www.planar.com.
About Leyard and Planar, A Leyard Company
Leyard is a global leader in the design, production, distribution and
service of digital displays, video walls and visualization products
worldwide. The Leyard Group of companies and brands, which includes Planar
Systems, eyevis
and Teracue,
is comprised of displays, entertainment and lighting system solutions.
Leyard is the global market leader for LED video displays and narrow
pixel pitch LED, offering indoor, outdoor, fixed and creative displays (Futuresource
2018). Used in applications such as broadcast, sports arenas,
stadiums, advertisement networks, retail, digital signage, control
rooms, exhibitions, large scale events and digital cultural experiences,
Leyard enjoys marquee installations globally and has over 300 patents in
display technology. Founded in 1995, the group is headquartered in
Beijing, China, and is traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock
code: 300296). Forbes magazine (2013) named Leyard among “China’s
Top 100 Most Potential Listed Companies.” For more information, visit www.leyard.com.
