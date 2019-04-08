Leyard and Planar : Showcase Their Most Comprehensive Portfolio of Broadcast Solutions at NAB 2019

Today at the 2019 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, Leyard
and Planar,
global leaders in visualization products, announced the addition of a
new fine pixel pitch model to its popular Leyard®
TVF Series, offering the broadcast industry exceptionally sharp,
clear display images—even at close-up viewing distances.
Leyard and Planar will showcase a variety of cutting-edge displays at
NAB 2019, including a stunning 8K video wall, on-camera display
solutions with advancements in color definition and image quality, as
well as an innovative studio solution with LED flooring.
“These offerings represent our most extensive set of solutions for the
broadcast market yet,” said Kathy Skinski, general manager for broadcast
and media at Leyard and Planar. “We’ve been hard at work over the past
year developing the highest quality media experience aimed at propelling
our broadcast customers to the forefront of the industry.”
New Fine Pixel Pitch LED Video Wall for On-Camera
At NAB 2019, Leyard and Planar will unveil a new 1.2 millimeter fine
pixel pitch model to the company’s Leyard TVF Series LED video wall
line. The Leyard TVF 1.2 millimeter model delivers clear, crisp images
at nearly every angle and viewing distance. It also allows commentators
to distinguish and describe content standing very close to the video
wall.
The Leyard TVF Series is a family of fine pitch LED video wall displays
that delivers superior on-camera performance with a wide range of
refresh rates to ensure that it can be used with a variety of on-camera
recording needs. It offers a 27-inch, slim-profile display cabinet,
front serviceability and a creative, stackable design. The Leyard TVF
1.2 joins other models available in 1.5, 1.8 and 2.5 millimeter pixel
pitches.
Leyard and Planar will also demonstrate the high contrast ratio and
color accuracy of high dynamic range (HDR) content, taking advantage of
the unique performance characteristics of Leyard LED video wall
displays. An important emerging technology, HDR promises more life-like
images with a broader range of color and contrast to create a
next-generation visual experience.
In addition to the Leyard TVF Series, the company will showcase the
next-generation Leyard®
DirectLight® X LED Video Wall System, an
award-winning fine pitch LED video wall system line with built-in
processing. Featuring the off-board Leyard® Video Controller,
Leyard DirectLight X is the industry’s first LED video wall solution to
embed advanced video processing directly into the product. Available in
0.7, 0.9, 1.2, 1.5 and 1.8 millimeter pixel pitches, Leyard DirectLight
X includes an industry-leading wall mount, full front service access, a
mission-critical design for 24x7 reliability and modern, web-based
control and management software.
A Stunning 8K Video Wall
Visitors to the Leyard and Planar booth at NAB 2019 will also have the
opportunity to experience a cutting-edge 8K LED video wall. The
24-feet-wide by 14-feet-tall video wall, composed of Leyard®
TWA Series 0.9 millimeter pixel pitch LED video wall displays,
demonstrates how the media and entertainment industry can bring video
and images to life with spectacular realism.
The Leyard TWA Series delivers benefits of a unique 54-inch flat panel
design with a 16:9 form factor optimized for the most popular
high-resolution standards, ease of installation and service, and
outstanding flatness and uniformity. The 8K LED video wall serves as an
example of the unprecedented level of compelling content the broadcast
industry can present to viewers.
An Innovative Studio Solution
For the first time at NAB 2019, Leyard and Planar will demonstrate an
end-to-end innovative studio solution that combines Leyard LED displays
with the Vizrt
Viz Engine. The industry-leading studio set-up showcases an LED
video wall and LED floor with cutting-edge graphics and potential for
augmented and virtual elements, creating a best-in-class studio solution
that inspires creativity, supports flexibility and allows for enhanced
talent engagement.
Together, these technologies enable broadcasters to create trailblazing
studio solutions that offer the realism and depth of live
imagery—without the limitations of green screen. Multiple commentators
can interact with content at the same time, creating highly
collaborative experiences that revolutionize television production.
On-Camera Interactive Touch Solutions
Visitors to the Leyard and Planar booth will also have the opportunity
to interact with Leyard and Planar’s LED and LCD touch solutions for
on-camera use. The Leyard®
LED MultiTouch and the new Planar®
EPX Series are durable touch screen solutions that can help
broadcasters create interactive, on-air experiences.
The Leyard LED MultiTouch offers the industry’s first completely
seamless interactive LED video wall using Leyard® PLTS™
(Pliable LED Touch Surface™) technology and a sleek framing system to
provide a dynamic multi-user experience. The display offers 32
simultaneous touch points and is available in 108-inch, 151-inch and
196-inch diagonals.
The Planar EPX Series is a line of 100-inch, 4K LCD displays with Ultra
HD resolution (3840 x 2160) that offers a wide color gamut for stunning
image quality and deep, rich color reproduction. Optimized for
reliability, the Planar EPX Series offers 4K resolution for life-like
picture quality and 24x7 operation to support extended use. The Planar
EPX Touch delivers precise and responsive multi-touch technology,
recognizing up to 20 simultaneous touch points and providing pin-point
clarity and accuracy for users at close viewing distances.
Visitors to NAB 2019 can view these and other innovations at the Leyard
and Planar Booth #SL9016. Leyard and Planar display solutions are
available through the company’s global network of authorized resellers.
Additional information is available at www.leyard.com
and www.planar.com.
About Leyard and Planar, A Leyard Company
Leyard is a global leader in the design, production, distribution and
service of digital displays, video walls and visualization products
worldwide. The Leyard Group of companies and brands, which includes Planar
Systems, eyevis
and Teracue,
is comprised of displays, entertainment and lighting system solutions.
Leyard is the global market leader for LED video displays and narrow
pixel pitch LED, offering indoor, outdoor, fixed and creative displays (Futuresource
2018). Used in applications such as broadcast, sports arenas,
stadiums, advertisement networks, retail, digital signage, control
rooms, exhibitions, large scale events and digital cultural experiences,
Leyard enjoys marquee installations globally and has over 300 patents in
display technology. Founded in 1995, the group is headquartered in
Beijing, China, and is traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock
code: 300296). Forbes magazine (2013) named Leyard among “China’s
Top 100 Most Potential Listed Companies.” For more information, visit www.leyard.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005190/en/