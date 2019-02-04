Leyard : to Showcase Latest Display Technologies at ISE 2019

Today, Leyard,
a global leader in visualization products, announced the vast array of
industry-leading display technologies it will showcase at Integrated
Systems Europe (ISE) 2019 this week in Amsterdam. This marks the first
time Leyard and its companies, Planar,
eyevis
and Teracue,
are attending ISE together, demonstrating its comprehensive portfolio of
LED, LCD, rear projection and image processing solutions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005030/en/
New Leyard ERO-LED delivers protection to fine pitch LED video walls (Photo: Business Wire)
“We are extremely proud to showcase our wide portfolio of display
solutions from Leyard, Planar, eyevis and Teracue to the European AV
community,” said Thorsten Lipp, general manager for Leyard EMEA. “The
combined expertise and industry leadership of our brand companies allows
us to deliver solutions that meet the diverse and growing needs of any
European customer.”
Award-Winning Fine Pitch LED Solutions
Leyard is the global leader in the LED display market and the narrow
pixel pitch LED video wall segment, with marquee installations around
the world. Expanding its LED portfolio to enable customers to deploy
seamless LED video walls in a wider range of environments, Leyard will
launch its new Leyard®
ERO-LED™ (Extended Ruggedness and Optics™)
technology at ISE 2019.
Leyard ERO-LED protects fine pitch LED displays from dust,
electro-static discharge, humidity, casual human contact and impact at
both the front and edges, and enhances visual performance by
significantly increasing contrast in ambient light. At varying levels of
ambient light, Leyard ERO-LED delivers three times the contrast compared
to LED video walls without this protective coating. Customers can order
a range of Leyard video wall products with optional Leyard ERO-LED
technology.
In addition to Leyard ERO-LED, Leyard will demonstrate the high contrast
ratio and color accuracy of high dynamic range (HDR) content on the Leyard®
TWA Series, taking advantage of the unique performance
characteristics of Leyard LED displays. Further, the following
award-winning fine pitch LED product lines will be on display: the
next-generation Leyard®
DirectLight® X LED Video Wall System, Leyard®
TWS Series, Leyard®
TVF Series and Leyard®
LED MultiTouch.
Solutions for Standard Pitch LED Displays
Leyard will demonstrate its robust standard pitch LED product lines
including new Leyard®
CarbonLight™ Rental and Staging Accessories designed to enhance
Leyard® CarbonLight™ LED video wall systems, a
comprehensive set of lightweight, versatile, easy-to-deploy LED video
wall displays ideal for indoor rental, staging and fixed-flexible
applications. The accessories help reduce set-up and teardown time and
include rental frames, modular ground support, Leyard ERO-LED rugged
surface protection and side access flight cases.
Leyard will also showcase its new Leyard®
VVR Series, a family of indoor and outdoor LED video wall displays
designed to meet the fast-paced needs of the rental and staging
industry. Launched in fall 2018, the Leyard VVR Series features
magnetically-attachable cabinets for fast assembly, easy access to
electronics for simple maintenance and a quick-lock system to support
single-person installation and handling. Leyard will also feature the Leyard®
VersaLight™ Series, a highly versatile family of LED
video wall displays for even the most challenging indoor or outdoor
environments.
Planar Best-in-Class LCD Solutions
Leyard’s complete portfolio of high quality Planar® LCD video
wall and 4K LCD displays encompass a wide range of sizes and
resolutions. Planar’s best-in-class LCD solutions at ISE 2019 include
the Clarity®
Matrix® G3 LCD Video Wall System and the new Planar®
EPX Series.
Clarity Matrix G3 now takes built-in video wall processing to a new
level with the off-board Clarity Matrix G3 Video Controller, becoming
the first LCD video wall solution on the market to embed advanced video
processing directly into the product, delivering beyond 8K resolution
with a single 1U Controller.
The Planar EPX Series is a 100-inch 4K LCD display with Ultra HD
resolution (3840 x 2160) that offers high brightness of 700 nits and a
wide color gamut for stunning image quality and deep, rich color
reproduction. Designed with commercial-grade features, the Planar EPX
Series meets the demanding requirements of retail and corporate digital
signage applications. The Planar EPX Series is also available in a
precise and responsive multi-touch version.
Innovative Rear Projection Video Wall Solutions
Leyard will also feature eyevis® rear projection video wall solutions at
ISE 2109, including debuting the new eyevis™ 3004 Series. The eyevis
3004 Series is a line of premium DLP® rear projection video
wall displays that deliver superior brightness for bright room control,
designed for 24x7 operation and available in 70-inch and 80-inch sizes.
eyevis rear projection video wall displays are an ideal solution for
large scale video systems in a variety of demanding applications,
including control rooms and security centers.
The company will also showcase the eyevis™
TRP Series, the industry’s first DLP® rear projection
video wall line based on Texas Instruments’ Tilt & Roll architecture,
and the eyevis™
SLIM Series, a line of DLP® rear projection video wall
displays with the slimmest profile for space-constrained environments.
Leyard Sets the Industry Standard in Processing Solutions
Leyard and its companies provide a full range of video wall, image
processing and media player solutions that set the industry standard for
performance, power and versatility. Solutions on display at ISE include
the eyevis™
netPIX Video Wall Controller Series, featuring eyevis™ eyeUNIFY
Video Wall Management Software, the Clarity®
VCS™ Video Wall Processor, Leyard®
WallDirector™ Software and Teracue flexible and high performance video
over IP products.
Visitors to ISE 2019 can view these and other innovations at Leyard
Stand #12-F80. The display solutions shown at ISE 2019 are available now
through Leyard’s worldwide network of authorized resellers. For more
information, visit www.leyard.com.
About Leyard
Leyard is a global leader in the design, production, distribution and
service of digital displays, video walls and visualization products
worldwide. The Leyard Group of companies and brands, which includes Planar
Systems, eyevis
and Teracue,
is comprised of displays, entertainment and lighting system solutions.
Leyard is the global market leader for LED video displays and narrow
pixel pitch LED, offering indoor, outdoor, fixed and creative displays (Futuresource
2018). Used in applications such as broadcast, sports arenas,
stadiums, advertisement networks, retail, digital signage, control
rooms, exhibitions, large scale events and digital cultural experiences,
Leyard enjoys marquee installations globally and has over 300 patents in
display technology. Founded in 1995, the group is headquartered in
Beijing, China, and is traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock
code: 300296). Forbes magazine (2013) named Leyard among “China’s
Top 100 Most Potential Listed Companies.” For more information, visit www.leyard.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005030/en/