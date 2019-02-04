Leyard : to Showcase Latest Display Technologies at ISE 2019

Leyard and its companies will feature their latest innovations in a wide range of display technologies, from LED and LCD, to rear projection and image processing solutions

Today, Leyard, a global leader in visualization products, announced the vast array of industry-leading display technologies it will showcase at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019 this week in Amsterdam. This marks the first time Leyard and its companies, Planar, eyevis and Teracue, are attending ISE together, demonstrating its comprehensive portfolio of LED, LCD, rear projection and image processing solutions.

“We are extremely proud to showcase our wide portfolio of display solutions from Leyard, Planar, eyevis and Teracue to the European AV community,” said Thorsten Lipp, general manager for Leyard EMEA. “The combined expertise and industry leadership of our brand companies allows us to deliver solutions that meet the diverse and growing needs of any European customer.”

Award-Winning Fine Pitch LED Solutions

Leyard is the global leader in the LED display market and the narrow pixel pitch LED video wall segment, with marquee installations around the world. Expanding its LED portfolio to enable customers to deploy seamless LED video walls in a wider range of environments, Leyard will launch its new Leyard® ERO-LED™ (Extended Ruggedness and Optics™) technology at ISE 2019.

Leyard ERO-LED protects fine pitch LED displays from dust, electro-static discharge, humidity, casual human contact and impact at both the front and edges, and enhances visual performance by significantly increasing contrast in ambient light. At varying levels of ambient light, Leyard ERO-LED delivers three times the contrast compared to LED video walls without this protective coating. Customers can order a range of Leyard video wall products with optional Leyard ERO-LED technology.

In addition to Leyard ERO-LED, Leyard will demonstrate the high contrast ratio and color accuracy of high dynamic range (HDR) content on the Leyard® TWA Series, taking advantage of the unique performance characteristics of Leyard LED displays. Further, the following award-winning fine pitch LED product lines will be on display: the next-generation Leyard® DirectLight® X LED Video Wall System, Leyard® TWS Series, Leyard® TVF Series and Leyard® LED MultiTouch.

Solutions for Standard Pitch LED Displays

Leyard will demonstrate its robust standard pitch LED product lines including new Leyard® CarbonLight™ Rental and Staging Accessories designed to enhance Leyard® CarbonLight™ LED video wall systems, a comprehensive set of lightweight, versatile, easy-to-deploy LED video wall displays ideal for indoor rental, staging and fixed-flexible applications. The accessories help reduce set-up and teardown time and include rental frames, modular ground support, Leyard ERO-LED rugged surface protection and side access flight cases.

Leyard will also showcase its new Leyard® VVR Series, a family of indoor and outdoor LED video wall displays designed to meet the fast-paced needs of the rental and staging industry. Launched in fall 2018, the Leyard VVR Series features magnetically-attachable cabinets for fast assembly, easy access to electronics for simple maintenance and a quick-lock system to support single-person installation and handling. Leyard will also feature the Leyard® VersaLight™ Series, a highly versatile family of LED video wall displays for even the most challenging indoor or outdoor environments.

Planar Best-in-Class LCD Solutions

Leyard’s complete portfolio of high quality Planar® LCD video wall and 4K LCD displays encompass a wide range of sizes and resolutions. Planar’s best-in-class LCD solutions at ISE 2019 include the Clarity® Matrix® G3 LCD Video Wall System and the new Planar® EPX Series.

Clarity Matrix G3 now takes built-in video wall processing to a new level with the off-board Clarity Matrix G3 Video Controller, becoming the first LCD video wall solution on the market to embed advanced video processing directly into the product, delivering beyond 8K resolution with a single 1U Controller.

The Planar EPX Series is a 100-inch 4K LCD display with Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160) that offers high brightness of 700 nits and a wide color gamut for stunning image quality and deep, rich color reproduction. Designed with commercial-grade features, the Planar EPX Series meets the demanding requirements of retail and corporate digital signage applications. The Planar EPX Series is also available in a precise and responsive multi-touch version.

Innovative Rear Projection Video Wall Solutions

Leyard will also feature eyevis® rear projection video wall solutions at ISE 2109, including debuting the new eyevis™ 3004 Series. The eyevis 3004 Series is a line of premium DLP® rear projection video wall displays that deliver superior brightness for bright room control, designed for 24x7 operation and available in 70-inch and 80-inch sizes. eyevis rear projection video wall displays are an ideal solution for large scale video systems in a variety of demanding applications, including control rooms and security centers.

The company will also showcase the eyevis™ TRP Series, the industry’s first DLP® rear projection video wall line based on Texas Instruments’ Tilt & Roll architecture, and the eyevis™ SLIM Series, a line of DLP® rear projection video wall displays with the slimmest profile for space-constrained environments.

Leyard Sets the Industry Standard in Processing Solutions

Leyard and its companies provide a full range of video wall, image processing and media player solutions that set the industry standard for performance, power and versatility. Solutions on display at ISE include the eyevis™ netPIX Video Wall Controller Series, featuring eyevis™ eyeUNIFY Video Wall Management Software, the Clarity® VCS™ Video Wall Processor, Leyard® WallDirector™ Software and Teracue flexible and high performance video over IP products.

Visitors to ISE 2019 can view these and other innovations at Leyard Stand #12-F80. The display solutions shown at ISE 2019 are available now through Leyard’s worldwide network of authorized resellers. For more information, visit www.leyard.com.

About Leyard

Leyard is a global leader in the design, production, distribution and service of digital displays, video walls and visualization products worldwide. The Leyard Group of companies and brands, which includes Planar Systems, eyevis and Teracue, is comprised of displays, entertainment and lighting system solutions. Leyard is the global market leader for LED video displays and narrow pixel pitch LED, offering indoor, outdoor, fixed and creative displays (Futuresource 2018). Used in applications such as broadcast, sports arenas, stadiums, advertisement networks, retail, digital signage, control rooms, exhibitions, large scale events and digital cultural experiences, Leyard enjoys marquee installations globally and has over 300 patents in display technology. Founded in 1995, the group is headquartered in Beijing, China, and is traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300296). Forbes magazine (2013) named Leyard among “China’s Top 100 Most Potential Listed Companies.” For more information, visit www.leyard.com.

