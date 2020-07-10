Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited    1089   KYG5471S1003

LEYOU TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1089)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Leyou Technologies : Reaches Privatization Exclusivity Agreement With Tencent Unit

07/10/2020 | 06:29am EDT

By Yifan Wang

Leyou Technologies Holdings has entered into a privatization exclusivity agreement with a subsidiary of Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings, it said Friday.

Gaming development company Leyou and its controlling shareholder, Yuk Kwok Cheung, have agreed to grant Tencent Mobility Ltd. an exclusivity period on potentially acquiring and privatizing Leyou.

The period is expected to last three months from the date of the agreement unless Tencent notifies Leyou and Mr. Yuk that it is no longer considering the deal.

During the exclusivity period, Leyou and Mr. Yuk will be bound by restrictions including not transferring company shares, disposing of assets or engaging negotiations with other potential buyers.

Leyou has applied for its shares to resume trading on Monday, after trade was halted this morning ahead of the announcement.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEYOU TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.09% 2.89 End-of-day quote.24.03%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.68% 563 End-of-day quote.49.89%
Financials
Sales 2019 214 M - -
Net income 2019 -8,38 M - -
Net Debt 2019 23,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -763x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 150 M 1 150 M -
EV / Sales 2018 3,75x
EV / Sales 2019 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 046
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart LEYOU TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEYOU TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yi Ran Xu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alan Chen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chung Ming Hu Independent Non-Executive Director
Eric Todd Non-Executive Director
Chi Yuen Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEYOU TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED24.03%1 150
NINTENDO CO., LTD.12.92%55 152
CD PROJEKT S.A.38.07%9 376
NETMARBLE CORPORATION35.82%8 576
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)104.86%5 301
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.24.26%4 199
