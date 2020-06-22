Log in
LG Chem, Ltd.

LG CHEM, LTD.

(A051910)
News 
News

Hyundai, LG Chem draw contest to invest in EV and battery startups

06/22/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group and battery maker LG Chem Ltd on Monday launched a global contest to identify up to 10 electric vehicle and battery startups for potential investment and development of environment-friendly automobiles.

The companies said they aim to select startups with technological capabilities to help the development of future non-polluting cars through the competition, called 'EV and Battery Challenge'.

Automakers world over are making massive investments in zero-emission and self-driving technology as they look to move away from traditional internal combustion engines that produce carbon emissions to tackle global warming.

Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai Motor Co and sister company Kia Motors, has earlier said it plans to deploy 44 eco-friendly automobiles by 2025, including 23 electric vehicles.

Earlier this year, LG Chem was chosen https://in.reuters.com/article/hyundai-motor-lg-chem-electric-batteries/hyundai-motor-group-to-get-electric-vehicle-batteries-from-lg-chem-idINKBN23322X as one of the battery suppliers for Hyundai Motor Group's upcoming new electric vehicles.

Applications for the competition are open through Aug. 28.

"Start-ups that have working prototypes and are building technologies in EV charging and fleet management, power electronics and components...are strongly encouraged to participate," the companies said.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -1.45% 13600 End-of-day quote.-24.02%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -1.50% 98500 End-of-day quote.-18.26%
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION -1.66% 32500 End-of-day quote.-26.64%
LG CHEM, LTD. -1.17% 506000 End-of-day quote.59.37%
LG CORP. -2.92% 73100 End-of-day quote.-0.95%
Financials
Sales 2020 31 200 B 25,8 B 25,8 B
Net income 2020 831 B 0,69 B 0,69 B
Net Debt 2020 8 999 B 7,43 B 7,43 B
P/E ratio 2020 45,5x
Yield 2020 0,65%
Capitalization 37 001 B 30 572 M 30 563 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1 186x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,0%
