LG Chem, Ltd.

LG CHEM, LTD.

(A051910)
  Report
News 
News

LG Chem : 1Q Net Profit Slumped 83%

04/27/2020 | 08:38pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

LG Chem Ltd.'s first-quarter net profit fell 83% as its petrochemical segment was hit by lower oil prices and weaker demand in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit was 36.35 billion Korean won ($29.7 million) compared with KRW211.94 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean company said Tuesday. It missed a FactSet consensus forecast for a net profit of KRW70.55 billion.

Revenue during the quarter rose 7.5% to KRW7.116 trillion, while operating profit dropped 16% to KRW236.46 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 32 237 B
EBIT 2020 1 306 B
Net income 2020 746 B
Debt 2020 9 228 B
Yield 2020 0,98%
P/E ratio 2020 33,3x
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
EV / Sales2020 796x
EV / Sales2021 671x
Capitalization 25 636 B
