LG Chem : 1Q Net Profit Slumped 83%

By Kwanwoo Jun



LG Chem Ltd.'s first-quarter net profit fell 83% as its petrochemical segment was hit by lower oil prices and weaker demand in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit was 36.35 billion Korean won ($29.7 million) compared with KRW211.94 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean company said Tuesday. It missed a FactSet consensus forecast for a net profit of KRW70.55 billion.

Revenue during the quarter rose 7.5% to KRW7.116 trillion, while operating profit dropped 16% to KRW236.46 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com