Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  LG Chem Ltd    051910   KR7051910008

LG CHEM LTD

(051910)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LG Chem : Asian naphtha profit margins hit lowest in more than a decade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 11:20am EDT

SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - Profit margins for making petroleum feedstock naphtha have hit their weakest in over a decade in Asia and a seven-year low in Europe as the global economy weakens and large-scale processing unit outages hurt demand.

The benchmark naphtha margin last week closed at a $15.38 a tonne discount to Brent crude, the lowest since December 2008, when the financial crisis roiled the global economy.

The 124% slide in profit margins from March's 2019 peak means naphtha - used chiefly as a dilutant in crude oil refining, as well as in products like varnishes and cleaning products - has the worst-perform
ing margin of all oil products. Graphic: Singapore naphtha profits, click

In Europe, northwest European naphtha cracks hit their lowest since June 2012 on Th
ursday at around -$15.41 a barrel. Graphic: NWE Naphtha cracks png, clickhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2QY4esb

Benchmark European gasoline margins sank below $5 a barrel on Thursday to their lowest since March this year. The fall in gasoline weighed further on naphtha, which is used as a blending component in the motor fuel.

South Korea's LG Chem does not expect to restart its 1.3 million tonne per year (tpy) naphtha cracker until next week, after closing it last week following technical trouble.

Scheduled maintenance is also ongoing at a raft of processing units, or crackers, in North Asia, while Hanwha Total's Daesan cracker in South Korea is also shuttered following a turnaround that started in late March.

A planned turnaround at Royal Dutch Shell's Moerdijk petrochemical plant in the Netherlands was also contributing to lower naphtha demand in Europe.

One naphtha trader, asked for the reason behind the weakness in naphtha cracks globally, said: "Demand, demand, demand - and peak cracker turnarounds are not helping".

He said the sell-off in naphtha prices had been brewing for a couple of months.

"The naphtha market is very weak at the moment," said Matthew Chew, principal oil analyst at IHS Markit.

Chew said a plunge in prices for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), a competing feedstock fuel, was also putting downward pressure on naphtha.

"The recent weakness in LPG prices has heavily influenced the preference for naphtha in the last five weeks," Hui Heng Tan of brokerage Marex Spectron said.

Not all oil companies active in the downstream sector are set to suffer. Refiners of oil products who also have petrochemical plants have a natural hedge in times of low naphtha prices.

OMV's Chief Executive Rainer Seele told Reuters recently that he was ebullient about a market awash with cheap naphtha because it would benefit OMV's push into petrochemical markets, providing a natural hedge in its operations.

A weakening global economy, which has started to dent oil and fuel demand growth, is weighing on industry profits as well.

"Over the past week or so our economists have revised down their GDP growth outlook for the U.S., China, India and Brazil," Barclays bank said on Monday in a note about the economy and its impact on oil demand.

Those countries account for more than three-quarters of the British bank's oil demand growth assumptions for this year, it said.

"The revisions imply a 300,000 barrel per day reduction in our current global oil demand outlook of 1.3 million barrels per day" for this year, Barclays said.

Falling margins in the petrochemical industry were also weighing on naphtha margins.

"The ethylene-naphtha spread is now around $350 a tonne, about half of what it was some three months ago," said Sri Paravaikkarasu, director for Asia oil at energy consultancy FGE.

Ethylene is a building block for plastic and is the product most commonly made at most petrochemical facilities.

Paravaikkarasu said naphtha cracks should receive some relief from the full return of crackers from maintenance later in the northern hemisphere summer.

He added however: "The recovery path will be slow."

(Additional reporting by Jane Chung in SEOUL and Shadia Nasralla in London; Editing by Henning Gloystein, Joseph Radford, David Evans and Susan Fenton)

By Seng Li Peng and Ahmad Ghaddar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CHEM LTD End-of-day quote.
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. 0.64% 2535 End-of-day quote.7.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LG CHEM LTD
11:20aLG CHEM : Asian naphtha profit margins hit lowest in more than a decade
RE
06/03LG CHEM : looks to secure talent in Europe
AQ
05/16LG CHEM : Volvo Car Group signs multi-billion dollar battery supply deals with C..
AQ
05/15LG CHEM : to supply EV batteries to Volvo
AQ
05/15Volvo taps Asia's LG Chem, CATL for long-term battery supplies
RE
05/15Volvo taps Asia's LG Chem, CATL for long-term battery supplies
RE
05/14SK Innovation to invest $490 million in second Chinese car battery plant
RE
05/13LG CHEM : VW battery deal triggers LG-SK legal feud in US
AQ
05/01LG CHEM : files suits against SK Innovation for stealing trade secrets
AQ
04/30EV battery maker LG Chem sues SK Innovation, alleges trade secret theft
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 31 124 B
EBIT 2019 2 008 B
Net income 2019 1 327 B
Debt 2019 5 238 B
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 18,72
P/E ratio 2020 13,40
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Capitalization 23 331 B
Chart LG CHEM LTD
Duration : Period :
LG Chem Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 451 357  KRW
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jin-Soo Park Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ho-Young Chung President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jin-Nyeong Yoo President-Executive & Chief Technology Officer
Se-Jin Kim Outside Director
Bon-Joon Koo Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG CHEM LTD20 126
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION--.--%22 164
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION--.--%19 848
COVESTRO AG-4.19%8 091
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP--.--%7 539
HENGYI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD--.--%5 353
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About