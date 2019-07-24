Log in
LG Chem : Net Profit Falls 83% on Year in 2Q

07/24/2019 | 03:56am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

LG Chem Ltd. (051910.SE) said its second-quarter net profit fell 83% on year, largely due to higher raw material costs and weaker demand.

Net profit for the quarter-ended June was 83.82 billion Korean won (US$71 million) compared with KRW493.40 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean chemicals maker said Wednesday. That missed the KRW233.99 billion consensus forecast on FactSet.

Revenue during the quarter rose 1.8% on year to KRW7.177 trillion.

Operating profit for the quarter was down 62% on year at KRW267.52 billion, it said.

For the first half of the year, net profit was KRW295.76 billion, while revenue was KRW13.817 trillion, LG Chem said.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 30 583 B
EBIT 2019 1 816 B
Net income 2019 1 213 B
Debt 2019 5 699 B
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 22,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 858x
EV / Sales2020 714x
Capitalization 26 226 B
Chart LG CHEM LTD
Duration : Period :
LG Chem Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 452 343,75  KRW
Last Close Price 359 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 67,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jin-Soo Park Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ho-Young Chung President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jin-Nyeong Yoo President-Executive & Chief Technology Officer
Se-Jin Kim Outside Director
Bon-Joon Koo Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG CHEM LTD22 244
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION--.--%21 176
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION--.--%18 075
COVESTRO AG0.53%8 848
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP--.--%7 253
HENGYI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD--.--%5 073
