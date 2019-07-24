LG Chem : Net Profit Falls 83% on Year in 2Q

By Kwanwoo Jun



LG Chem Ltd. (051910.SE) said its second-quarter net profit fell 83% on year, largely due to higher raw material costs and weaker demand.

Net profit for the quarter-ended June was 83.82 billion Korean won (US$71 million) compared with KRW493.40 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean chemicals maker said Wednesday. That missed the KRW233.99 billion consensus forecast on FactSet.

Revenue during the quarter rose 1.8% on year to KRW7.177 trillion.

Operating profit for the quarter was down 62% on year at KRW267.52 billion, it said.

For the first half of the year, net profit was KRW295.76 billion, while revenue was KRW13.817 trillion, LG Chem said.

