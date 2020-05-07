Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  LG Chem, Ltd.    A051910   KR7051910008

LG CHEM, LTD.

(A051910)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LG Chem : Requests Wider Evacuation After Gas Leak in India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 09:51pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's LG Chem Ltd. said Friday it has requested a wider evacuation after Thursday's toxic gas leak from its plant in southern India.

LG Chem said in a statement that there was no second gas leak from its affiliate LG Polymers in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, but it has asked local police to evacuate residents in a wider area as a precautionary measure.

The Seoul-based company said it was taking necessary safety measures, including filling a tank with water in the factory.

The gas leak killed at least 11 people and sickened many others. Local media said hundreds of residents were sick.

LG Chem shares were last trading 0.3% higher after losing nearly 2% on the gas leak incident in the previous session.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LG CHEM, LTD.
09:51pLG CHEM : Requests Wider Evacuation After Gas Leak in India
DJ
08:44pLG CHEM : Evacuation area around India LG Chem plant widened after deadly gas le..
RE
08:16pLG CHEM : shares fall more after deadly gas leak at its Indian factory
RE
08:02aLG CHEM : Gas leak at South Korea-owned factory in India kills 11, hundreds hosp..
RE
06:44aLG Chem share price falls nearly 2% after deadly gas leak in India
RE
05:37aLG : Chemical leak at LG plant in India kills 11, about 1,000 ill
AQ
03:31aLG CHEM : Chemical leak at LG plant in India kills 8, nearly 1,000 ill
AQ
03:18aGAS LEAK IN INDIA KILLS AT LEAST 9, : reports
AQ
04/29SK Innovation to start building second EV battery plant in United States
RE
04/28BP Struggles, Drugmakers See Greater Demand for Certain Medicines Amid Pandem..
DJ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 30 967 B
EBIT 2020 1 357 B
Net income 2020 760 B
Debt 2020 9 043 B
Yield 2020 0,96%
P/E ratio 2020 35,5x
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
EV / Sales2020 829x
EV / Sales2021 680x
Capitalization 25 648 B
Chart LG CHEM, LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Chem, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CHEM, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 434 000,00  KRW
Last Close Price 354 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 52,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hak Cheol Shin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Okdong Son President
Jin-Soo Park Vice Chairman
Dong-Seok Cha Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ki-Soo No CTO & President-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG CHEM, LTD.-1.12%21 297
DOW INC0.00%23 674
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION0.00%18 102
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION0.41%14 156
COVESTRO AG-26.80%5 993
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.30%5 456
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group