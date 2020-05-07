LG Chem : Requests Wider Evacuation After Gas Leak in India

By Kwanwoo Jun



South Korea's LG Chem Ltd. said Friday it has requested a wider evacuation after Thursday's toxic gas leak from its plant in southern India.

LG Chem said in a statement that there was no second gas leak from its affiliate LG Polymers in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, but it has asked local police to evacuate residents in a wider area as a precautionary measure.

The Seoul-based company said it was taking necessary safety measures, including filling a tank with water in the factory.

The gas leak killed at least 11 people and sickened many others. Local media said hundreds of residents were sick.

LG Chem shares were last trading 0.3% higher after losing nearly 2% on the gas leak incident in the previous session.

