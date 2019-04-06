Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  LG Chem Ltd    051910   KR7051910008

LG CHEM LTD

(051910)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LG Chem : South Korea's LG Chem sets up joint venture with Vietnam's VinFast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/06/2019 | 10:26pm EDT
A woman works at an e-scooter assembly line of Vinfast Auto and Motorcycle factory in Hai Phong city

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem said on Sunday that it has set up a joint venture with Vietnam's VinFast Trading and Production to produce lithium-ion batteries for the Vietnamese carmaker's electric scooters and electric vehicles.

The two companies established their joint venture factory in the Vietnamese northern port city of Hai Phong, with an aim to produce lithium-ion battery packs for VinFast's electric scooters that are being made now and electric cars to be produced in the future, the South Korean battery maker said in a statement.

The plan comes as VinFast, a unit of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC, aims to become the country's first domestic car manufacturer and targets to produce 250,000 cars per year. Vingroup has earmarked $3.5 billion(2.7 billion pounds) for its overall car manufacturing project.

Part of the joint-venture plans include providing premium products that meet international standards and supplying lithium-ion battery cells for electric devices and other products belonging to Vingroup, the statement added.

(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CHEM LTD End-of-day quote.
VINGROUP JSC End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LG CHEM LTD
10:26pLG CHEM : South Korea's LG Chem sets up joint venture with Vietnam's VinFast
RE
04/04LG CHEM : Revamps Business Structure Under New CEO
AQ
04/03LG CHEM : buys soluble OLED tech from DuPont
AQ
04/03LG CHEM : Korean Vaccine Companies Target Global Market
AQ
03/28Johnson Matthey chooses Poland to produce new battery materials
RE
03/28SPRINT BIOSCIENCE : Collaborate with LG Chem to Develop Novel Treatments for NAS..
AQ
03/26LG Chem, Samsung SDI, SK Innovation face tougher conditions in Europe
AQ
03/20Georgia Power, PulteGroup announce new smart home technology partners, constr..
AQ
03/19Georgia Power, PulteHomes Add 4 Partners to Atlanta Smart Neighborhood
DJ
03/16LG chief solidifies grip on power
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 31 256 B
EBIT 2019 2 310 B
Net income 2019 1 526 B
Debt 2019 4 978 B
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 18,19
P/E ratio 2020 14,54
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Capitalization 26 649 B
Chart LG CHEM LTD
Duration : Period :
LG Chem Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 460 862  KRW
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jin-Soo Park Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ho-Young Chung President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jin-Nyeong Yoo President-Executive & Chief Technology Officer
Se-Jin Kim Outside Director
Bon-Joon Koo Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG CHEM LTD23 451
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION--.--%22 329
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION--.--%20 749
COVESTRO AG22.79%10 813
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP--.--%9 124
HENGYI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD--.--%7 123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About