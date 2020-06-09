Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  LG Chem, Ltd.

LG CHEM, LTD.

(A051910)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 06/09
432500 KRW   -0.35%
06/09 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/09LG Chem to Sell LCD Polarizer Business for $1.1 Billion
DJ
06/09LG Chem in $1.1 billion deal with China's Shanshan to sell LCD polarizer business
RE
Summary 
News Summary

LG Chem to Sell LCD Polarizer Business for $1.1 Billion

06/09/2020 | 10:35pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's LG Chem Ltd. said Wednesday that it signed a tentative $1.1 billion deal to sell parts of its liquid-crystal-display business to a Chinese company.

Under the deal, China-based Ningbo Shanshan Co. plans to buy LG Chem's LCD polarizer business, excluding some production lines for vehicles, the Korean chemical company said.

LG Chem said the deal still needs board approval, with terms potentially subject to change.

LG Chem said the planned sale conforms with its shift in business focus to organic light-emitting diode products.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CHEM, LTD. -0.35% 432500 End-of-day quote.36.22%
LG CORP. 0.00% 72500 End-of-day quote.-1.76%
NINGBO SHANSHAN CO.,LTD. -0.32% 12.51 End-of-day quote.-7.40%
Financials
Sales 2020 31 108 B 25,9 B 25,9 B
Net income 2020 811 B 0,68 B 0,68 B
Net Debt 2020 9 209 B 7,68 B 7,68 B
P/E ratio 2020 41,3x
Yield 2020 0,75%
Capitalization 31 366 B 26 214 M 26 160 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1 009x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,0%
Chart LG CHEM, LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Chem, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CHEM, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 464 300,00 KRW
Last Close Price 432 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hak Cheol Shin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Okdong Son President
Jin-Soo Park Vice Chairman
Dong-Seok Cha Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ki-Soo No CTO & President-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG CHEM, LTD.36.22%26 253
DOW INC0.00%34 000
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-10.32%19 112
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-12.00%15 119
COVESTRO AG-10.30%7 676
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION-16.07%5 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
