Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  LG Chem, Ltd.    A051910   KR7051910008

LG CHEM, LTD.

(A051910)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SK Innovation to start building second EV battery plant in United States

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 01:54am EDT

South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd, a supplier for Volkswagen and Ford Motors, will spend $727 million to build its second electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in the United States, the company said on Tuesday.

Construction of the plant with annual capacity of 11.7 gigawatt-hours of batteries will begin in July in the southern state of Georgia with production aimed for 2023, the firm, already building its first factory there, said in a statement.

It will make a further investment in its second U.S. factory, bringing total spending to about $1.5 billion, a company representative told Reuters, without specifying a timeframe.

The firm plans investment of 1.2 trillion won ($903 million)in its first U.S. factory, with capacity of 9.8 GWh intended to serve Volkswagen's EV base in neighbouring Tennessee, and production on track to begin in 2022.

SK Innovation, South Korea's biggest oil refiner, has rapidly expanded into EV batteries, with factories in South Korea, China and Hungary.

It is also involved in a legal battle in the United States with South Korean rival LG Chem Ltd. A win for LG Chem could stop SK Innovation from importing EV batteries and components.

This month, researcher Wood Mackenzie forecast a drop of 43% this year in global sales of electric vehicles (EV), to 1.3 million units, hit by the coronavirus outbreak, lower oil prices and consumers' wait-and-see approach to purchases of new models.

($1=1,220.7600 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin, Editing by Susan Fenton and Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CHEM, LTD. 2.55% 362500 End-of-day quote.-0.68%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. -1.13% 96500 End-of-day quote.0.31%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.52% 126.02 Delayed Quote.-28.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LG CHEM, LTD.
01:54aSK Innovation to start building second EV battery plant in United States
RE
04/28BP Struggles, Drugmakers See Greater Demand for Certain Medicines Amid Pandem..
DJ
04/27LG CHEM : expects its EV battery revenue for 2020 to drop 10%-15% vs previous fo..
RE
04/27LG CHEM : 1Q Net Profit Slumped 83%
DJ
04/23LG CHEM, LTD. : quaterly earnings release
03/27POLAND : Electric vehicle battery production in Europe gets boost thanks to EIB ..
AQ
03/04GM takes aim at Tesla with 'Ultium' batteries and fleet of electric vehicles
RE
02/26Panasonic to exit solar production at Tesla's NY plant as partnership frays
RE
02/18TESLA : Further Rise in Company Valuation for Blanco Minerals
AQ
02/07China's Ganfeng to take control of Argentina lithium project
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 31 819 B
EBIT 2020 1 332 B
Net income 2020 762 B
Debt 2020 8 974 B
Yield 2020 0,93%
P/E ratio 2020 34,6x
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
EV / Sales2020 826x
EV / Sales2021 691x
Capitalization 26 280 B
Chart LG CHEM, LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Chem, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG CHEM, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 424 645,16  KRW
Last Close Price 362 500,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hak Cheol Shin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Okdong Son President
Jin-Soo Park Vice Chairman
Dong-Seok Cha Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ki-Soo No CTO & President-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG CHEM, LTD.-0.68%21 542
DOW INC0.00%25 578
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION0.00%17 363
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-0.42%13 658
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION-1.11%6 259
COVESTRO AG-26.39%5 978
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group