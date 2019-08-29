Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  LG Chem Ltd    051910   KR7051910008

LG CHEM LTD

(051910)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

South Korea's SK Innovation to file patent infringement lawsuit against LG Chem in U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 09:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker SK Innovation Co Ltd on Friday said it plans to sue compatriot LG Chem Ltd and its U.S. subsidiary in the United States over alleged patent infringement related to electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

SK Innovation said in a statement it also planned to file a separate lawsuit against LG Electronics Inc in the United States, claiming LG Electronics produced EV battery modules and packs with the unauthorised use of SK Innovation's patents.

SK Innovation stepped up its legal battle against bigger rival LG Chem after the latter sued SK Innovation in the United States for alleged theft of trade secrets by hiring its former employees.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Ju-min Park; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Stocks treated in this article : LG Electronics Inc., LG Chem Ltd, SK Innovation Co Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CHEM LTD End-of-day quote.
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
SK INNOVATION CO LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LG CHEM LTD
09:08pSouth Korea's SK Innovation to file patent infringement lawsuit against LG Ch..
RE
08/28South Korean battery maker LG Chem aims to rely less on Japanese parts amid t..
RE
08/23Tesla in advanced talks with LG Chem on battery supply in China - source
RE
08/23TESLA : to buy batteries from South Korea's LG Chem
AQ
08/23Tesla Agrees to Buy LG Chem Batteries for Made-in-China EVs -Bloomberg
DJ
08/22Asian petrochemical profits slammed by trade war crossfire, oversupply
RE
08/22China's Tianqi Lithium first half net profit slumps, clinches LG Chem supply ..
RE
08/02Volvo Cars, China in first blockchain project for recycled cobalt
RE
07/26China's CATL to start battery storage business in Japan with Next Energy
RE
07/25LG CHEM : to Seek Innovative Technology Ideas Worldwide through 2nd Global Innov..
BU
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 30 214 B
EBIT 2019 1 566 B
Net income 2019 990 B
Debt 2019 5 694 B
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 24,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 786x
EV / Sales2020 652x
Capitalization 23 740 B
Chart LG CHEM LTD
Duration : Period :
LG Chem Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 442 129,03  KRW
Last Close Price 325 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 84,6%
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jin-Soo Park Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ho-Young Chung President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jin-Nyeong Yoo President-Executive & Chief Technology Officer
Se-Jin Kim Outside Director
Bon-Joon Koo Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG CHEM LTD19 486
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION--.--%18 533
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION--.--%15 797
COVESTRO AG-8.45%8 005
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP--.--%6 215
HENGYI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD--.--%4 506
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group