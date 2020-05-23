Log in
LG Chem, Ltd.

LG CHEM, LTD.

(A051910)
  Report
News 
News

Tesla seeks China nod to build Model 3 vehicles with LFP batteries - ministry

05/23/2020 | 05:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai

Tesla Inc is seeking Chinese government approval to build model 3 vehicles in the country equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, a document on the website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

Reuters exclusively reported in February that Tesla is in advanced talks to use LFP batteries from CATL that contain no cobalt - one of the most expensive metals in electric vehicle (EV) batteries - in cars made at its China plant.

The document does not show the name of the battery maker. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. car maker is building Model 3 vehicles at its Shanghai factory. It uses EV batteries from Panasonic Corp and LG Chem. CATL has said it would start supplying Tesla from July.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED -3.15% 142.81 End-of-day quote.34.22%
LG CHEM, LTD. -0.13% 377000 End-of-day quote.18.74%
LG CORP. -2.03% 62700 End-of-day quote.-15.04%
PANASONIC CORPORATION -0.40% 879.1 End-of-day quote.-14.61%
TESLA, INC. -1.30% 816.88 Delayed Quote.95.27%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 30 996 B
EBIT 2020 1 369 B
Net income 2020 765 B
Debt 2020 9 043 B
Yield 2020 0,85%
P/E ratio 2020 37,6x
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
EV / Sales2020 880x
EV / Sales2021 724x
Capitalization 27 260 B
