MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  LG Chem, Ltd.

LG CHEM, LTD.

(A051910)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 05/27
395500 KRW   -4.47%
05:12aVietnam's VinFast to launch first electric car in 2021
05/27CATL explores new EV battery services, to add capacity - chairman
05/27CATL explores new EV battery services, to add capacity - chairman
Vietnam's VinFast to launch first electric car in 2021

05/28/2020 | 05:12am EDT
A Vinfast's electric car is seen on a road in Hanoi

By Khanh Vu

Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer, VinFast, will start the mass production of its first electric models next year and will target the United States market, the company said on Thursday.

VinFast, a unit of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup, will use battery cells made by South Korea's LG Chem, VinFast said in statement to Reuters.

"We expect to officially debut the model at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2020; launch a test programme in January 2021 and mass produce the cars by July 2021," it said.

The model, designed by Italian design house Pininfarina, can travel up to 500 kilometres (310 miles) on one charge, it added.

LG Chem said in April last year it had set up a joint venture with VinFast to produce lithium-ion batteries for the auto maker's electric scooters and electric vehicles.

Vinfast, which sold its first gas cars last year, sold 5,124 cars in the local market in the first quarter this year, putting it in fifth place and ahead of brands that include Mitsubishi, Mazda and Ford, according to state media.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by James Pearson and Martin Petty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CHEM, LTD. -4.47% 395500 End-of-day quote.24.57%
LG CORP. 0.00% 64800 End-of-day quote.-12.20%
PEARSON PLC 2.78% 467.9 Delayed Quote.-28.48%
PININFARINA S.P.A. 0.00% 1.06 Delayed Quote.-35.05%
VINGROUP 0.00% 96900 End-of-day quote.-15.74%
Managers
NameTitle
Hak Cheol Shin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Okdong Son President
Jin-Soo Park Vice Chairman
Dong-Seok Cha Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ki-Soo No CTO & President-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG CHEM, LTD.24.57%23 129
DOW INC0.00%28 733
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-14.63%18 198
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-17.03%14 184
COVESTRO AG-15.75%6 605
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION-15.40%5 216
