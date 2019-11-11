LG : 3Q Net Profit Fell 26% on-Year

By Kwanwoo Jun



LG Corp.'s (003550.SE) third-quarter net profit fell 26% on year, largely due to a wider-than-expected loss in its flat-screen display segment.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 340.88 billion Korean won ($294.2 million) compared with KRW460.59 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean holding company said Monday. The result beat a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW325.50 billion.

Revenue during the quarter fell 12% on year to KRW1.675 trillion, while operating profit dropped 27% on year to KRW355.39 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com