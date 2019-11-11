Log in
LG Corp

LG CORP

(A003550)
  Report  
News 
News

LG : 3Q Net Profit Fell 26% on-Year

0
11/11/2019 | 04:23am EST

By Kwanwoo Jun

LG Corp.'s (003550.SE) third-quarter net profit fell 26% on year, largely due to a wider-than-expected loss in its flat-screen display segment.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 340.88 billion Korean won ($294.2 million) compared with KRW460.59 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean holding company said Monday. The result beat a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW325.50 billion.

Revenue during the quarter fell 12% on year to KRW1.675 trillion, while operating profit dropped 27% on year to KRW355.39 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 7 301 B
EBIT 2019 1 561 B
Net income 2019 1 497 B
Finance 2019 482 B
Yield 2019 2,77%
P/E ratio 2019 8,43x
P/E ratio 2020 6,98x
EV / Sales2019 1 703x
EV / Sales2020 1 398x
Capitalization 12 435 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 94 923,08  KRW
Last Close Price 72 100,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 87,2%
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kwang-Mo Koo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Jong Ha Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Tai Choi Independent Director
Jang-Kyu Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG CORP10 734
CINTAS CORPORATION55.30%27 422
TELEPERFORMANCE51.15%13 891
EDENRED44.25%12 493
BUREAU VERITAS SA28.07%11 415
INTERTEK GROUP PLC9.38%11 184
