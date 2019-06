By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's LG Corp. (003550.SE) on Wednesday said it is considering various options for its IT and network service unit, LG CNS, and a decision would be made within a month.

LG Corp. was responding to media reports quoting unnamed sources which said that the parent was looking to sell a significant stake in LG CNS to raise capital.

No decision has been made, LG Corp. said in a regulatory filing.

