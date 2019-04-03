Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  LG Display Co Ltd    034220   KR7034220004

LG DISPLAY CO LTD

(034220)
My previous session
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Japan Display to supply OLED screens for Apple Watch - sources

04/03/2019 | 02:20am EDT
Japan Display Inc's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc will begin to supply organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens for the Apple Watch later this year, two sources said, a breakthrough for the cash-strapped company whose late shift to OLED has cost it orders from Apple.

The supply deal would mark Japan Display's foray into the OLED display market, the two sources familiar with the matter said, declining to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

A spokesman for Japan Display said he could not comment on specific customers.

Japan Display's mainstay liquid crystal display (LCD) business has been slumping due to Apple Inc's recent shift away from LCD, and disappointing sales of the iPhone XR, the only LCD model in Apple's 2018 line-up.

The OLED display market is dominated by Samsung Electronics unit Samsung Display and LG Display. The newer OLED technology are generally thinner and allow more flexibility than LCD screens.

Japan Display, which gets more than half of its revenue from Apple, has a small OLED pilot line at a smartphone screen plant in eastern Japan.

It is seeking investment from a group that includes China Silkroad Investment Capital (CSIS), sources have told Reuters. The company has said it is seeking as much as $990 million in fresh financing.

Shares of Japan Display finished up 6.3 percent at 84 yen in Tokyo trade on Wednesday after climbing as much as 7.5 percent.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Yoshiyasu Shida; Additional reporting by Ju-min Park in Seoul; Editing by David Dolan and Christopher Cushing)

By Makiko Yamazaki and Yoshiyasu Shida

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, LG Display Co Ltd, Japan Display Inc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 1.45% 194.02 Delayed Quote.23.00%
JAPAN DISPLAY INC 3.95% 79 End-of-day quote.19.70%
LG DISPLAY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 24 978 B
EBIT 2019 -75,0 B
Net income 2019 -148 B
Debt 2019 9 203 B
Yield 2019 2,51%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 27,03
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 7 138 B
Chart LG DISPLAY CO LTD
Duration : Period :
LG Display Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 21 690  KRW
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sang-Beom Han Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yu-Seoung Yin Chief Operations Officer & Vice President
Dong-hee Suh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
In-Byung Kang CTO & Senior Managing Director
Joon Park Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG DISPLAY CO LTD6 147
CORNING INCORPORATED12.28%25 991
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%13 132
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%4 724
AU OPTRONICS CORP--.--%3 542
LEYARD OPTOELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%3 365
