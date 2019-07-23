Log in
LG DISPLAY CO LTD

(034220)
LG Display : 2Q Loss Widens on Weaker Demand; Plans Investment for OLED Plant

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's LG Display Co. Ltd. (034220.SE) said its second-quarter losses widened due to weaker demand for its flat-screen panels.

Net loss for the fiscal quarter ended June was 550.18 billion Korean won ($467.5 million), compared with a net loss of KRW300.54 billion in the same period last year, LG Display said Tuesday.

Second-quarter revenue fell 4.6% on year to KRW5.353 trillion, which the company attributed to macroeconomic concerns and uncertainty from trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

LG Display, one of the world's biggest makers of display panels used in smartphones and televisions, said that due to ongoing tensions, TV-set makers and retailers had turned conservative, leading to weaker-than-expected demand for its panels and declining prices.

The company plans to continue stepping up efforts to shift to a business structure that is more focused on organic light-emitting diodes, or OLED, in the latter half of 2019.

"We expect a positive outlook for the large-sized OLED business in the third quarter," said Dong-hee Suh, LG Display chief financial officer and senior vice president.

LG Display also said it is making an additional investment of KRW3 trillion into its Gen 10.5 OLED line at its Korean plant, which will boost its competitiveness in the supersized TV market segment.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 25 174 B
EBIT 2019 -387 B
Net income 2019 -361 B
Debt 2019 10 177 B
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 -16,5x
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
EV / Sales2019 240x
EV / Sales2020 228x
Capitalization 6 029 B
Chart LG DISPLAY CO LTD
Duration : Period :
LG Display Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 20 729,03  KRW
Last Close Price 16 850,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 66,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sang-Beom Han Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yu-Seoung Yin Chief Operations Officer & Vice President
Dong-hee Suh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
In-Byung Kang CTO & Senior Managing Director
Joon Park Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG DISPLAY CO LTD5 128
CORNING INCORPORATED9.60%25 983
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%13 658
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%4 251
AU OPTRONICS CORP--.--%2 792
BARCO NV91.91%2 603
