LG Display : 2Q Loss Widens on Weaker Demand; Plans Investment for OLED Plant

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's LG Display Co. Ltd. (034220.SE) said its second-quarter losses widened due to weaker demand for its flat-screen panels.

Net loss for the fiscal quarter ended June was 550.18 billion Korean won ($467.5 million), compared with a net loss of KRW300.54 billion in the same period last year, LG Display said Tuesday.

Second-quarter revenue fell 4.6% on year to KRW5.353 trillion, which the company attributed to macroeconomic concerns and uncertainty from trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

LG Display, one of the world's biggest makers of display panels used in smartphones and televisions, said that due to ongoing tensions, TV-set makers and retailers had turned conservative, leading to weaker-than-expected demand for its panels and declining prices.

The company plans to continue stepping up efforts to shift to a business structure that is more focused on organic light-emitting diodes, or OLED, in the latter half of 2019.

"We expect a positive outlook for the large-sized OLED business in the third quarter," said Dong-hee Suh, LG Display chief financial officer and senior vice president.

LG Display also said it is making an additional investment of KRW3 trillion into its Gen 10.5 OLED line at its Korean plant, which will boost its competitiveness in the supersized TV market segment.

