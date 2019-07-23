Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  LG Display Co Ltd    034220   KR7034220004

LG DISPLAY CO LTD

(034220)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LG Display : aims to diversify suppliers due to South Korea-Japan spat

0
07/23/2019 | 05:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks out of the headquarters of LG Display in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - LG Display Co Ltd on Tuesday said it is looking to diversify its supplier base in case a diplomatic spat sees Japan extend export curbs on display-making materials bound for South Korea.

Japan this month placed restrictions on the export to South Korea of three high-tech materials used particularly in making chips and displays, in a move widely attributed to a dispute about their shared wartime past.

The restrictions - which essentially add paperwork and delays to the materials' export - have the potential to disrupt the global tech industry as Korea is home to some of the world's largest chipmakers and best-known consumer electronics brands.

South Korean firms have responded by stockpiling and seeking alternative suppliers, though market watchers have questioned the ability to match the quality of the affected materials, for which Japan dominates the global market.

"There are, so far, no concerns significantly affecting the company, but we are making preparations, ensuring uninterrupted sourcing for the short term, and diversifying sourcing channels over the medium term," said LG Display Chief Financial Officer Suh Dong-hee during an earnings briefing.

"Though it's possible that Japan's exports curbs will be extended in the future, it's very difficult to predict what would come next," Suh said, after the Apple Inc supplier reported a second-quarter operating loss that was deeper than market estimates.

One of the restricted materials is hydrogen fluoride, used as an etching gas when making chips and displays. South Korea imported about 44% of its hydrogen fluoride from Japan in the first five months of this year, Korean industry data showed.

The impact of the restrictions on LG Display is likely to be less acute than on chipmakers as the firm has alternative sources of hydrogen fluoride of the quality it needs, said analyst Park Sung-soon at Cape Investment & Securities.

TV PANEL GLUT

LG Display has been struggling with a global supply glut in liquid-crystal displays (LCDs) used in television sets, which has pushed down prices. Like many other global tech firms, it is also dealing with uncertainties caused by a Sino-U.S. trade dispute involving import tariffs on tech goods and services.

Prices for LG Display's main product, 50-inch TV LCDs, slid as much as 7.5% in April-June versus the same period last year, showed data from WitsView, part of research provider TrendForce.

Analysts said TV makers have stockpiled panels for fear of further tariffs, raising inventories and exacerbating the glut.

"Set makers have been stocking up on panels in advance due to fears of a 25% tariff to be placed into effect in the third quarter, leading their panel inventories to pile up and resulting in conservative purchasing," said analyst Iris Hu at TrendForce ahead of the earnings release.

For April-June, LG Display said its operating loss widened to 369 billion won ($313.02 million) from 228 billion won a year earlier. That compared with analysts' forecast loss of 268 billion won, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue fell 5% to 5.4 trillion won.

"There wasn't really any good news for its second-quarter with demand still weak and sentiment still remaining negative because of the U.S.-China trade dispute," said Cape Investment & Securities' Park.

Declines in panel prices and shipments both were wider than expected, Park said.

Also on Tuesday, LG Display said it would invest $2.6 billion in its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels production line in South Korea.

($1 = 1,178.8200 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Ju-min Park; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Christopher Cushing)

By Heekyong Yang and Ju-min Park
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 2.29% 207.22 Delayed Quote.31.37%
LG DISPLAY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 25 174 B
EBIT 2019 -387 B
Net income 2019 -361 B
Debt 2019 10 177 B
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 -16,5x
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
EV / Sales2019 240x
EV / Sales2020 228x
Capitalization 6 029 B
Chart LG DISPLAY CO LTD
Duration : Period :
LG Display Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 20 729,03  KRW
Last Close Price 16 850,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 66,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sang-Beom Han Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yu-Seoung Yin Chief Operations Officer & Vice President
Dong-hee Suh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
In-Byung Kang CTO & Senior Managing Director
Joon Park Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG DISPLAY CO LTD5 128
CORNING INCORPORATED9.60%26 179
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%13 609
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%4 248
AU OPTRONICS CORP--.--%2 776
BARCO NV91.91%2 656
