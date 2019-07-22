Log in
LG Display : to invest $2.6 billion in OLED panel plant in South Korea

07/22/2019
FILE PHOTO: Attendees watch a display made up of curved OLED television screens at the LG Electronics booth during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas

SEOUL (Reuters) - LG Display said on Tuesday that it would invest 3 trillion won (2.09 billion pounds) in its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels production line in South Korea.

The Apple supplier earlier forecast a tough 2019 as it invests heavily in OLED panels at a time of weak demand for smartphones and tech gadgets in general.

The display screen maker said in a statement it would continue to expand its lead in the OLED TV market.

LG Display is shifting its mainstay liquid crystal display (LCD) business toward next-generation OLED panels, as the LCD panel industry is crowded with Chinese rivals.

The South Korean firm is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings later Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park, additional reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by G Crosse and Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 2.29% 207.22 Delayed Quote.31.37%
LG DISPLAY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 25 174 B
EBIT 2019 -387 B
Net income 2019 -361 B
Debt 2019 10 177 B
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 -16,5x
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
EV / Sales2019 240x
EV / Sales2020 228x
Capitalization 6 029 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 20 729,03  KRW
Last Close Price 16 850,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 66,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sang-Beom Han Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yu-Seoung Yin Chief Operations Officer & Vice President
Dong-hee Suh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
In-Byung Kang CTO & Senior Managing Director
Joon Park Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG DISPLAY CO LTD5 121
CORNING INCORPORATED9.60%25 983
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%13 658
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%4 251
AU OPTRONICS CORP--.--%2 792
BARCO NV88.07%2 603
