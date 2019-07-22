LG Display : to invest $2.6 billion in OLED panel plant in South Korea

The Apple supplier earlier forecast a tough 2019 as it invests heavily in OLED panels at a time of weak demand for smartphones and tech gadgets in general.

The display screen maker said in a statement it would continue to expand its lead in the OLED TV market.

LG Display is shifting its mainstay liquid crystal display (LCD) business toward next-generation OLED panels, as the LCD panel industry is crowded with Chinese rivals.

The South Korean firm is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings later Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park, additional reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by G Crosse and Stephen Coates)